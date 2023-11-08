Packaging and label printing is experiencing structural growth due to burgeoning worldwide demand for packaged goods. That being the case, the market launch of new technologies from HEIDELBERG for this growth segment was a big success. For example, the Gallus One digital label press impressed at the major industry trade show LabelExpo and attracted a great deal of interest from customers. The Boardmaster press for high productivity in packaging printing also generated further sales. In parallel with this, incoming orders for the Packaging Solutions segment saw a significant increase of around 16 percent in the first half-year. "Given the stable growth of packaging printing, we are continuously further expanding our portfolio in this sector," says HEIDELBERG CEO Dr. Ludwin Monz.

Besides effects associated with the product and country mix, price adjustments to compensate for higher personnel, material, and energy costs have also had a positive impact. The net result after taxes for the half-year remained clearly positive at € 33 million. Compared with the previous year (€ 44 million), higher tax expenditure, increased pension-related interest costs, and the lack of positive special items had a bearing on the result.