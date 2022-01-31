Heidelberger Druckmaschinen : Heidelberg and PURe agree about Europe-wide cooperation for a more sustainable printing production
01/31/2022 | 02:49am EST
Heidelberg and PURe agree about Europe-wide cooperation for a more sustainable printing production
01/31/2022
Heidelberg offers customers individual implementation and transition service
New benchmark set for ink sustainability in offset printing
Heidelberg and PURe agree about Europe-wide cooperation for a more sustainable printing production. Heidelberg will offer these inks under the PURe label, next to its own Saphira consumables that will be part of the PURe package.
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Heidelberg) and PURe inks Europe GmbH (PURe) have signed a Europe-wide cooperation agreement in order to make offset printing more sustainable. Heidelberg is committed to guide and support its customers to a more sustainable print production. While the use of conventional offset inks or alternatively UV curing inks often makes the introduction of a sustainable print production challenging, PURe inks allow packaging and commercial printers a more sustainable production.
Heidelberg will offer these inks under the PURe label, next to its own Saphira consumables that will be part of the PURe package and will offer customers an individual implementation and transition service for the application of PURe inks. Amongst others Heidelberg can also offer job and system analysis, operator and sales trainings in order to enable the customer to successfully commercialize the environmental advantages of PURe inks.
Hans Huyghe, Head of Product Management Consumables at Heidelberg: "Heidelberg is happy to extend its portfolio with low-migration inks from PURe, which combine the advantages of conventional and UV drying inks. With our project approach, we enable our customers to integrate PURe as a system as part of their long term sustainability strategy." Michael Berz, CEO of PURe ink systems AG: "We have worked for several years to achieve the high quality standard we now have with PURe. After joint testing, Heidelberg offers a complete PURe package, which is key to the European success of this novel technology. With the go-to-market through Heidelberg we can now leverage the potential of the Heidelberg network and its application know how to introduce PURe to all customers. Thus, we help our industry to reach its sustainability goals."
Response on higher demand for more sustainability in print production
The innovative PURe ink system is a response on higher demand for more sustainability in print production. The new formulation is 100 percent free from mineral, palm, soy or coconut oil, metal driers, antioxidants and microplastics, is odor free and comes with excellent deinking results. It meets the highest standards for environment, health and labor safety. In addition the majority of the ingredients are derived from renewable raw materials without further chemical modification or synthesis. PURe thus sets a new benchmark for offset ink sustainability.
PURe meets the criteria of all major eco-labels (i.e. EU Ecolabel, Nordic Ecolabelling, Austrian Ecolabel UZ24, Blauer Engel UZ195) and has received a C2C Certified Material Health Certificate™ at the platinum level. Thanks to its unique drying mechanism, the ink dries quickly and at a significantly lower temperature than usual contributing to a higher energy efficiency. PURe inks are ideally suited for printing on food packaging materials as well as on commercial print products.
The way to more sustainability and reaching eco-labels however is more than just changing the ink tin. Instead it requires a holistic customer specific approach in the print shop environment covering job structure and value chain analysis and potential changes in equipment settings, consumables and even operator qualification.
Figures
Figure 1: Heidelberg and PURe agree about Europe-wide cooperation for a more sustainable printing production. Heidelberg will offer these inks under the PURe label, next to its own Saphira consumables that will be part of the PURe package.
Figure 2: Heidelberg is determined to accompany and support customers on their way to more sustainable
About PURe
With PURe we enable real sustainable offset printing with our natural ink system. Our mission is to further develop the printing market to the highest possible ecological level. Our promise is: "the nature of ink".
The innovative PURe ink system combines the key requirements for premium print of the future in one product: consistent focus on ecological criteria and the highest print quality.
PURe Holding, based in Augsburg, Germany, has its roots in Epple Druckfarben AG and today operates independently in the market. Our aim is to combine the tradition and experience of the established parent company with the speed and flexibility of a dynamic newcomer.
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG is a reliable and highly innovative partner to the global printing industry. We have been synonymous with quality and future viability for more than 170 years. This means that we are a company with a long tradition, but at the same time we help define the future trends in our industry thanks to state-of-the-art technologies and innovative business ideas. Our mission is to shape the digital future of our industry. We also seek to open up new business areas on the basis of our technological expertise.
Our core business is oriented toward the needs of our customers in our target markets of packaging and advertising printing. We play a leading technological role with our integrated range of solutions and new digital business models. In doing so, we focus on the systematic end-to-end digitization of customer value creation, with a particular view to integrated and automated system solutions for machines, software, consumables and services. We are also using an open industry platform to connect all of the relevant systems in the printing industry.
With our technology leadership in our core business and a focus on digitization, we are addressing a global market that offers strong foundations for our products and services thanks to an annual print production volume of almost € 400 billion in packaging, advertising and label printing.
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 07:48:07 UTC.