Heidelberger Druckmaschinen : Heidelberg and PURe agree about Europe-wide cooperation for a more sustainable printing production

Heidelberg and PURe agree about Europe-wide cooperation for a more sustainable printing production. Heidelberg will offer these inks under the PURe label, next to its own Saphira consumables that will be part of the PURe package.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Heidelberg) and PURe inks Europe GmbH (PURe) have signed a Europe-wide cooperation agreement in order to make offset printing more sustainable. Heidelberg is committed to guide and support its customers to a more sustainable print production. While the use of conventional offset inks or alternatively UV curing inks often makes the introduction of a sustainable print production challenging, PURe inks allow packaging and commercial printers a more sustainable production.

Heidelberg will offer these inks under the PURe label, next to its own Saphira consumables that will be part of the PURe package and will offer customers an individual implementation and transition service for the application of PURe inks. Amongst others Heidelberg can also offer job and system analysis, operator and sales trainings in order to enable the customer to successfully commercialize the environmental advantages of PURe inks.

Hans Huyghe, Head of Product Management Consumables at Heidelberg: "Heidelberg is happy to extend its portfolio with low-migration inks from PURe, which combine the advantages of conventional and UV drying inks. With our project approach, we enable our customers to integrate PURe as a system as part of their long term sustainability strategy." Michael Berz, CEO of PURe ink systems AG: "We have worked for several years to achieve the high quality standard we now have with PURe. After joint testing, Heidelberg offers a complete PURe package, which is key to the European success of this novel technology. With the go-to-market through Heidelberg we can now leverage the potential of the Heidelberg network and its application know how to introduce PURe to all customers. Thus, we help our industry to reach its sustainability goals."