Heidelberger Druckmaschinen : Non-financial report 2021/2022  (590 KB)

Separate non-financial report for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft and the Group
emissions, waste and the recycling rate, were not part of the audit, and are clearly identified by an asterisk. The scope of the audit and the audit opinion are described in the auditor's report on page 25 and 26.
About this report
In accordance with sections 315b and 315c in conjunction with sections 289b to 289e of the German Commercial Code (HGB) and Regulation (EU) 2020 / 852 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 18 June 2020 on the estab lishment of a framework to facilitate sustainable invest ment, and amending Regulation (EU) 2019/2088 (herein after: "EU Taxonomy Regulation"), Heidelberger Druck maschinen Aktiengesellschaft is publishing a separate combined non-financial report (hereinafter: "non-financial report") for the financial year 2021 / 2022 (April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022). Unless stated otherwise, the disclosures made in this report relate to the companies included in the scope of consolidation of the consolidated financial state ments. These disclosures therefore apply equally, unless otherwise indicated, to Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft and the Group ("Heidelberg", "Heidel berg Group", the "Company").
References to information outside of the combined management report constitute information beyond the mandatory disclosures required by the HGB and do not form part of this non-financial report.
Due to the quantity and heterogeneity of the existing frameworks and the fact that the Company has not yet completed the reorientation of its ESG activities, this non-financial report for the financial year 2021 / 2022 has been compiled independently of frameworks on the basis of the statutory requirements. The future application of a suitable framework will be examined in the financial year 2022 / 2023. In its reorientation and analysis of the existing and future ESG activities and focal points, Heidelberg also referred to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Details can be found on page 4.
The non-financial report for 2021 / 2022 was subject to a voluntary business audit with limited assurance according to ISAE 3000 (Revised). Selected voluntary report contents in the previous years, such as water consumption, CO2
Risk measurement
Heidelberg's risk management system complies with statu tory requirements and also takes into account non-finan cial ESG risks and opportunities. Risks and opportunities are assessed as deviations from the planned results. Com pared with the previous year, a purely quantitative perspec tive has now been established for the financial year 2021/2022. ESG risks are discussed and evaluated as sepa rate risk records in various workshops and are also included in risk aggregation, and hence in Heidelberg's overall risk portfolio.
In conjunction with the future requirements of the Ger man Supply Chain Due Diligence Act, Heidelberg has initi ated a corresponding project that will be reflected in the existing risk management system and the internal control system as regards its own area of business. Details of the supplier-related risk analysis and evaluation can be found in the "Respect for human rights" section.
Based on the Group-wide risk management system and after accounting for risk mitigation measures, no material reportable non-financial risks were identified in the cur rent forecast period that are associated with the Company's own business activities, business relationships, products or services, and have a negative impact on the non-financial aspects.
Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic began in the first quarter of the 2020 calendar year, Heidelberg has focused on guaranteeing the safety and health of its employees, ensuring the functionality of its operating net works and fulfilling the needs of its customers as well as possible under the difficult circumstances. With infection rates continuing to develop dynamically, it is difficult to predict the impact in terms of staff availability and other restrictions. Based on the experience obtained since it began, however, the COVID-19 pandemic is not considered as having a significant negative impact on the material aspects of this report.
At the time this report was prepared, it was not yet possi ble to quantify the potential impact of the Russian war with Ukraine on the material aspects of this report, espe cially with regard to the cost and availability of raw mate rials and energy. Further information can be found in the risk and opportunity report on pages 56 and 57 of our Annual Report 2021/2022.
The description of our risk and opportunity manage ment system and the Group's risk and opportunity report can be found in the combined management report of the Annual Report 2021 / 2022 on pages 53 to 63.
Business model
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft is a global technology group with a leading position in the printing industry. As a reliable and highly innovative part ner, we have been synonymous with quality and future via bility for more than 170 years. This means we are a com pany with a long tradition and comprehensive expertise that helps to define the future trends in the print media industry using state-of-the-art technologies and innovative business ideas. We also harness this technological strength to successfully position ourselves in new business areas such as e-mobility.
Our core business is oriented toward the needs of our customers in our target markets of packaging and advertis ing printing along the entire value chain. We play a leading technological role with our integrated range of solutions and new digital business models. In doing so, we focus on the systematic end-to-end digitization of customer value creation, with a particular view to integrated and auto mated system solutions for machines, software, consum ables and services. We are also using an open industry plat form to connect all of the relevant systems in the printing industry in order to further digitize and standardize administrative processes, for example in procurement, and production processes alike.
With our technology leadership in our core business and a focus on digitization, we are addressing a global mar ket that offers strong foundations for our products and ser vices for packaging, advertising and label printing thanks to an annual print production volume of around € 380 bil lion. We are also addressing new and growing markets thanks to our comprehensive technological know-how. In the e-mobility market, for example, our power electronics expertise has allowed us to establish ourselves as a leading provider of private charging systems in Germany.
With a market share of more than 40 percent for sheetfed offset presses, we have again successfully consolidated our position as the printing industry's market and technology leader in the current financial year. Consolidated sales amounted to around € 2.2 billion in the financial year 2021 / 2022. Based on the most recent figures, a total of around 9,800 employees together with our sales partners at 250 sites in 170 countries around the globe ensure the implementation of our customers' requirements and our continuous development on the market.
Further information on our Company can be found under "Basic information on the Group" on pages 22 to 37 of the 2021 / 2022 combined management report.
Sustainability strategy and integration
For Heidelberg, sustainability means combining long-term business success with ecological and social responsibility. We see sustainability as a part of our strategic orientation. Attention to sustainability aspects forms part of the Group's environmental standards and our standards of con duct as they apply to our products, our production pro cesses and our supply chain, and as regards our interac tions with each other and our partners. Compliance with standards of conduct and environmental standards is man datory throughout the Group, and is set out in the Heidel berg Group's environmental policy and in our Code of Con duct, which is closely aligned with the United Nations Global Compact Initiative. Both documents are published on Heidelberg's website.
Integrating sustainability also includes remunera tion-related aspects. With the new system for Management Board remuneration that was adopted by the Annual Gen eral Meeting in July 2021 with a large majority of the votes cast, we have introduced elements aimed at enshrining the sustainability goals resolved by the Supervisory Board in the short-term variable compensation (STI) and long-term variable compensation (LTI) in the form of specific ESG tar gets. The Supervisory Board reserves the right to define the scope of the individual components and their specific fea tures in order to ensure that the strategy and the remuner ation are linked. The targets are defined by the Supervisory Board, which is free to design their content so that they correspond to the business challenges facing the Company. The ESG targets for the remuneration are ambitious, mea surable, controllable and consistent with Heidelberg's stra tegic orientation. The new remuneration model also meets the requirements of the German Corporate Governance Code.
Supervisory Board
CEO
Reporting
Represent
Leads ESG Council, informs and advises
Corporate Sustainability
ESG Council
Evaluation/Adoption Strategy
Reporting
Overall coordination /
Sends representative
control
Central Group functions/departments/clusters
Implementation of initiatives and measures along the ESG road map
ESG Committee established and committed to climate neutrality
In the period under review, Heidelberg significantly expanded and reorganized its activities in the area of sus tainability management.
To this end, the Company has established an Environ mental Social Governance (ESG) Committee with responsi bility for the strategy and for defining, implementing and controlling the road map and measures. The ESG Commit tee is composed of the members of the Management Board and the Heads of Corporate Sustainability, Corporate Devel opment, Investor Relations, Product Management, Human Resources, the Legal Department, Quality Management, Sales Operations, Procurement, Research and Develop ment, Operations, Communications, Risk Management, and Site Management.
Reporting on the strategy, the status quo and the mea sures takes the form of half-yearly reviews. Adjustments are made and new measures adopted as required.
The Corporate Sustainability office defines the frame work for the strategic sustainability orientation and the tools and methods required to achieve the ESG targets. The Group-wideESG manager reports directly to the Chief Executive Officer. Heidelberg considers ESG management to be a cross-functional task. The strategy and road map for
the three pillars of sustainability (E-S-G) are developed and their implementation tracked in conjunction with employ ees from the specialist departments. In addition to strate gic aspects, the Corporate Sustainability office is also responsible for implementing the climate strategy.
Our aim is to have the smallest environmental foot print along the value chain of any company in the industry. In addition to the decarbonization of our production sites and branches, we are therefore also focusing on the devel opment of environmentally sound products.
In response to the global challenges of climate change, Heidelberg has undertaken to make its sites climate-neu tral (Scope 1 + 2) by 2030. Several measures have been defined to achieve this goal:
Increased energy efficiency at all production and sales locations
Sites to be supplied with renewable energy from in-house plants
Purchase of certified green electricity
Offsetting unavoidable emissions through emissions certificates
We are establishing an ESG-compliant supply chain with a focus on human rights, ethics and environmental aspects.
Our aim is to be an attractive employer at all times.
Alignment with the United Nations Sustainable
Development Goals
As part of the reorientation of its ESG activities and the associated materiality analysis, Heidelberg has analyzed and assessed the areas in which the Company can contrib ute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals formulated by the United Nations (UN SDGs).
UN SDG
Heidelberg's contribution
Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages
Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all
Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls
Promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all
Build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialization and foster innovation
Reduce inequality within and among countries
Ensure sustainable consumption and production patterns
Take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts
Comprehensive occupational health and safety
Sports and preventive programs
Vaccination program
Low-emissionsmachinery and consumables
High-qualitytraining
Training partnerships for other companies
Supplier qualification
Customer training
Employee training and development
Equal pay for all genders (employees covered by collective wage agreements)
Equal career opportunities for all genders (employees covered by collective wage agreements)
Heidelberg Group WIN network
Regional cross-mentoring program
Binding Group-wide Code of Conduct and Partner Code of Conduct
New business models for efficient capacity utili zation, such as the Heidelberg subscription model
Efficient printing processes across all process steps through to autonomous production
Binding Group-wide Code of Conduct and Partner Code of Conduct
Guideline on environmentally friendly product development
Development and production of Wallboxes for electric transportation
Operation of an efficient in-house cogeneration plant
Photovoltaic plants for independent power generation
Energy efficiency projects in manufacturing
Climate strategy and measures adopted
Work in associations and initiatives
When it comes to sustainability, Heidelberg is committed to achieving more together by joining forces with partners and contributing to initiatives and associations. For example, Heidelberg currently works with the following partners:
Blue Competence links mechanical and plant engineering in the field of sustainability and bundles the resources, expertise and strengths of the German Mechanical Engineering Industry Association (VDMA). The various professional associations of the VDMA and other mechanical and plant engineering organizations are involved in this association. The partner companies of the initiative pursue the following goals:
Shape the world with technology - for tomorrow and beyond
Achieve more with fewer resources
Take responsibility
Be a role model
Fraunhofer network for "Climate-neutral companies"
This innovation network offers valuable impetus for sustainable development in the areas of energy supply, operational mobility, digital / hybrid working models, strategy, governance and employee awareness.
The international alliance 4evergreen is committed to the sustainable use of natural resources and continuously improving the circular economy in the growing packaging segment.
The guiding principle behind the international Healthy Printing initiative is to promote the implementation of the Cradle-to-Cradle (C2C) design concept in the printing industry. Preference is given to printing materials, printing inks, coatings and other printing aids that do not generate waste during their production. Printed products are sys tematically recycled after use. The residual materials produced during the recycling process are ultimately returned to the natural cycle as biological nutrients without polluting it.
Heidelberg's cooperation partner for sustainable print production: PURe inks Europe GmbH aims to achieve sustainability throughout the entire print lifecycle and a good energy footprint. PURe inks protect print shop workers because they do not contain toxic substances and protect the rain forests by not using palm, coconut or soybean oils, and the binders protect the environment because they do not contain fossil carbons.
Disclosures in accordance with the EU Taxonomy Regulation
The European Green Deal is a new growth strategy that aims to transform the EU into a fair and prosperous soci ety, with a modern, resource-efficient and competitive economy where there are no net emissions of greenhouse gases in 2050, where the environment and the health of European citizens are protected, and where economic growth is achieved by the most efficient and sustainable use of natural resources possible. It also aims to protect, conserve and enhance the EU's natural capital, and protect the health and well-being of citizens from environment-
related risks and impacts. In order to achieve this, we need to turn climate and environmental challenges into oppor tunities.
Other EU priorities include building an economy that works for the people, strengthening the EU's social market economy, helping to ensure that it is future-ready and that it delivers stability, jobs, growth and investment. These goals are especially important considering the socio-eco nomic damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for a sustainable, inclusive and fair recovery. Accord ingly, it is important to make the transition to a more sus tainable economic development just and inclusive for all.
