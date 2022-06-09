Heidelberger Druckmaschinen : Non-financial report 2021/2022  (590 KB)

About this report

In accordance with sections 315b and 315c in conjunction with sections 289b to 289e of the German Commercial Code (HGB) and Regulation (EU) 2020 / 852 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 18 June 2020 on the estab­ lishment of a framework to facilitate sustainable invest­ ment, and amending Regulation (EU) 2019/2088 (herein­ after: "EU Taxonomy Regulation"), Heidelberger Druck­ maschinen Aktiengesellschaft is publishing a separate combined non-financial report (hereinafter: "non-financial report") for the financial year 2021 / 2022 (April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022). Unless stated otherwise, the disclosures made in this report relate to the companies included in the scope of consolidation of the consolidated financial state­ ments. These disclosures therefore apply equally, unless otherwise indicated, to Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft and the Group ("Heidelberg", "Heidel­ berg Group", the "Company").

References to information outside of the combined management report constitute information beyond the mandatory disclosures required by the HGB and do not form part of this non-financial report.

Due to the quantity and heterogeneity of the existing frameworks and the fact that the Company has not yet completed the reorientation of its ESG activities, this non-financial report for the financial year 2021 / 2022 has been compiled independently of frameworks on the basis of the statutory requirements. The future application of a suitable framework will be examined in the financial year 2022 / 2023. In its reorientation and analysis of the existing and future ESG activities and focal points, Heidelberg also referred to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Details can be found on page 4.

The non-financial report for 2021 / 2022 was subject to a voluntary business audit with limited assurance according to ISAE 3000 (Revised). Selected voluntary report contents in the previous years, such as water consumption, CO2