Heidelberger Druckmaschinen : Panda Game Manufacturing relies on Speedmaster XL technology from Heidelberg to produce high-quality board games

Panda offers more than 1,000 different board game products and is setting the direction for future growth with continuous support from Heidelberg.

As a fascinating, challenging and cooperative entertainment method, board games are popular all over the world. Therefore, it is not surprising that the Canadian board game manufacturer Panda Game Manufacturinghas risen rapidly and occupied a large part of the world board game market. As a world renowned tabletop game manufacturer, Panda Game Manufacturing has been focusing on industry-leading component quality, customer service and support since it was founded 30 years ago. Customers range from award-winning publishers to independent game developers and the product spectrum from simple card games to sophisticated board games. The main production facility is located in Shenzhen, China, where the printing, most of the production and quality control takes place.

In order to ensure the high-quality printing of its products, Panda has been relying on Speedmaster XL technology from Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Heidelberg), for example, several state-of-the-art Speedmaster XL 75 and Speedmaster XL 106 presses. The company also owns a full range of Heidelberg's prepress machine, Prinect Workflow and Polar Cutting System for finishing.

'Heidelberg is a strategic partner for us,' said Lin Yifeng, General Manager of Panda Game Manufacturing (Shenzhen) Limited. 'We rely on Heidelberg machines because they provide highest quality, high efficiency and superior productivity throughout the printing process. Thanks to the Speedmaster fleet, we are able to execute our production orders with high quality, high stability and flexibility, and therefore meet our customers' demands in an increasingly challenging market environment.'

As board games is an everlasting industry with huge potential in China, the company intends to invest in Lufeng in Guangdong Province in the next two years and build the world's largest and most professional industrial park for board games there. 'We will also rely on Heidelberg's support in this regard, especially in terms of state-of-the-art technology, integrated workflow and comprehensive services,' says Mr. Lin.