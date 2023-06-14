Advanced search
    HDD   DE0007314007

HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG

(HDD)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:41:20 2023-06-14 am EDT
1.655 EUR   -2.53%
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen : Presentation investors' and analysts' annual conference fy 2022/2023
PU
02:19aHeidelberger Druck sees sales and earnings in 2023/24 at previous year's level
DP
06/13HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG : Warburg Research maintains a Buy rating
MD
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen : Presentation investors' and analysts' annual conference fy 2022/2023 (1121 KB)

06/14/2023 | 03:17am EDT
PEOPLE MAKE MACHINES SMART

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG - FY 22/23 Analyst and Investor conference

Dr. Ludwin Monz, CEO | Tania von der Goltz, CFO | Frankfurt, June 14, 2023.

Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and estimations by the Management Board of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft. Even though the Management Board is of the opinion that those assumptions and estimations are realistic, the actual future development and results may deviate substantially from these forward-looking statements due to various factors, such as changes in the macro-economic situation, in the exchange rates, in the interest rates and in the print media industry. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft gives no warranty and does not assume liability for any damages in case the future development and the projected results do not correspond with the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation.

© Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG

2

FY 2022/23 at a glance

Business and financial review

Way forward

Outlook

3

© Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG

FY 2022/23 at a glance.

Guidance achieved despite macroeconomic challenges.

Net salesEBITDA in % of Net salesAdj. EBITDA in % Net sales1Net result

€ 2,435m

8.6 %

7.2 %

€ 91m

(€ 2,300m)

(> 8%)

n/a2

(> € 33m)

Guidance

Guidance

Guidance

// Key developments of the fiscal year 2022/23:

Packaging Solutions had a strong performance with Net sales up +25% y/y benefiting from structural growth in this market.

Russia's war in Ukraine led to high inflationary pressures; HEIDELBERG passed on rising costs to its customers.

Macroeconomic situation characterized by monetary tightening by central banks and the covid situation in China.

© Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG

1Adjusted for non-recurring items, mainly income from asset disposal. For a detailed overview s. appendix.

2HEIDELBERG will provide an EBITDA guidance only on an adjusted basis going forward.

4

FY 2022/23 at a glance

Business and financial review

Way forward

Outlook

5

© Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG

Disclaimer

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG published this content on 14 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2023 07:16:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
