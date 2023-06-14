Heidelberger Druckmaschinen : Presentation investors' and analysts' annual conference fy 2022/2023 (1121 KB)

FY 2022/23 at a glance.

Guidance achieved despite macroeconomic challenges.

EBITDA in % of Net sales

Adj. EBITDA in % Net sales 1 Net result

€ 2,435m 8.6 % 7.2 % € 91m (€ 2,300m) (> 8%) n/a2 (> € 33m) Guidance Guidance Guidance

Net sales

// Key developments of the fiscal year 2022/23:

Packaging Solutions had a strong performance with Net sales up +25% y/y benefiting from structural growth in this market.

Russia's war in Ukraine led to high inflationary pressures; HEIDELBERG passed on rising costs to its customers.

Macroeconomic situation characterized by monetary tightening by central banks and the covid situation in China.