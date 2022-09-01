Heidelberger Druckmaschinen : Start of 2022/23 training year at HEIDELBERG – stable training rate and good chance of permanent position prevent shortage of skilled workers

Mechatronics service engineer trainees must be willing to take on responsibility from the outset

Another exciting career option with excellent prospects for the future is the mechatronics service engineer traineeship. This is a good fit for young people with a certain level of mobility who are happy to travel and have both a friendly demeanor and a well-developed sense of responsibility. Anyone considering this occupation will need good grades for their junior high school leaving certificate, together with a firm grasp of, and an interest in, technology. Covering all the content required by the relevant German occupational regulation, this traineeship is offered both at HEIDELBERG headquarters in Wiesloch-Walldorf and at the Brandenburg site. The trainees also complete additional modules, during which they are prepared for call-outs to customers in Germany and around the world from the very beginning. As early as their third year of training, they accompany experienced service engineers to print shops.

"With our exceptional training, which has won numerous awards from external institutes, we are looking to overcome the future challenges associated with digital transformation and demographic change, while also preventing a shortage of skilled workers," explains Marcus A. Wassenberg, CFO and Chief Human Resources Officer at HEIDELBERG. "Our junior staff can expect interesting tasks, responsibility, and motivated teams from the very start. They will be able to apply and develop their skills both in our core business and also in new areas of business such as electromobility. What's more, the chances of a permanent position with the company are excellent," he adds.

Indeed, HEIDELBERG has been offering jobs to almost all graduates of its training programs for some years now.

Across the company's four sites in Germany, HEIDELBERG has around 350 trainees and dual-program students, some 75 percent of these at its largest site in Wiesloch-Walldorf.