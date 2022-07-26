Heidelberger Druckmaschinen : Stephens & George to invest £4 million in technology from HEIDELBERG

Repeatedly chosen for "best technology from HEIDELBERG"

The company expects to become even more efficient and productive thanks to the new technology, further increasing their OEE stats. It's all about obtaining maximum efficiency and productivity during each working shift with quality standards that everyone aspires to. "Our team of highly skilled drivers relish the challenge and continue to set new targets and goals. The effective teamwork with key suppliers is paramount to our ongoing success story and we will continue to produce the very best products for our customers," affirms Paul Enoch, Manufacturing Director at Stephens & George.

Stephens & George is one of HEIDELBERG's many long-term clients, consistently opting for HEIDELBERG technology after comprehensive competitor analysis. "We believe that HEIDELBERG equipment is the best in the marketplace," says Andrew Jones, "and we will always make use of HEIDELBERG's latest technology."

"We've worked closely with Stephens & George for decades," says Ryan Miles, Managing Director, HEIDELBERG UK, "and we're proud of the longevity of this and so many other of our customer relationships. Our target is to deliver consistently high levels of satisfaction," HEIDELBERG is delighted to continue to be the partner of choice for Stephens and George, and Ryan says that the relationship is as strong as it could possibly be. "In the years to come, as well, we look forward to offering Stephens & George the support and consultation they need to make the best possible decisions for their business."

Stephens & George operates a 24x7 production service and attributes 56% of its work to magazines, 34% to commercial contracts and 10% to other one-off jobs. Within their purpose-built facility they offer printing, folding, saddle stitching, perfect and PUR binding, mailing and operate their own fleet of delivery vehicles.