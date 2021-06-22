Heidelberger Druckmaschinen : IT'S SHOWTIME! - New Speedmaster CX 104 underlines technology leadership of Heidelberg

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Heidelberg) is presenting its latest world premiere - the new Speedmaster CX 104 - live at this year's largest customer event, China Print from June 23 to 27 in Beijing, and also online at its simultaneous IT'S SHOWTIME!digital customer event. Just one year after unveiling the drupa 2020 generation of presses, the company is showcasing the next product innovation in its core business of sheetfed offset printing, thereby emphasizing its innovative strength and technology leadership in a challenging market environment. With the new Speedmaster CX 104, Heidelberg is looking to further build on its strong position in the expanding packaging segment and meet the growing demand for flexible printing systems with a variety of automation solutions and variants in the commercial sector. The new 104 sheet format press offers commercial, packaging, and label printing customers access to cutting-edge sheetfed offset technology from Heidelberg with an outstanding price-performance ratio. When selecting equipment variants, these customers benefit from the system's free scalability - which extends all the way through to Push to Stop functionality - and also from tailored configurations with as many as 15 printing/coating units.

'Heidelberg is investing in the industry's future. With the new, intelligent Speedmaster CX 104, we're making our customers and Heidelberg itself far more competitive,' says CEO Rainer Hundsdörfer. 'We've developed the press for a broad cross-section of customers and a wide range of applications to target the vast market potential. With our new universal press in the 70 x 100 format, Heidelberg is making state-of-the-art sheetfed offset technology available to a large number of print shops worldwide,' he adds.