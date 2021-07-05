Log in
    HDD   DE0007314007

HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG

(HDD)
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen : It's SHOWTIME! Customers invest in cutting-edge sheetfed offset technology from Heidelberg

07/05/2021 | 03:46am EDT
It's SHOWTIME! Customers invest in cutting-edge sheetfed offset technology from Heidelberg

07/05/2021

  • Growth in market demand gathering pace
  • Several hundred existing and potential customers from many different countries visit Print Media Center in Wiesloch-Walldorf
  • Thousands of online registrations from more than 100 countries
  • World premiere of Speedmaster CX 104 gives customers what they are looking for

By replacing an older Speedmaster CD 102 with the new Speedmaster CX 104, Chiemgau-Druck in Germany is expecting shorter makeready times and less waste.

Italian commercial print shop Staged is investing in the Speedmaster CX 104 to achieve both faster makeready times and consistently high print quality.

Customers show great interest in Heidelberg innovations at the new PMC at the Wiesloch-Walldorf site.

The significant uptick in demand in most key sales regions was in clear evidence at the recent customer events organized by Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Heidelberg). For the first time in over a year, the company was once again able to welcome a relatively large number of customers to the new-look Print Media Center at its Wiesloch-Walldorf site. To coincide with IT'S SHOWTIME! - the company's international digital event for which several thousand participants from more than 100 countries registered - Heidelberg also welcomed several hundred existing and potential customers from Germany, Italy, Poland, the Czech Republic, and Austria to Wiesloch-Walldorf over the course of three days.

One highlight of the presentations that was of particular interest to visitors was the world premiere of the new Speedmaster CX 104, which the company also unveiled simultaneously at the China Print trade show.

'We're seeing growing demand from our customers. The market is returning. Print shops in many countries are investing again and are choosing state-of-the-art equipment solutions from Heidelberg,' says the company's CEO Rainer Hundsdörfer. 'Innovations are paying off and ensuring both our customers and our own company are fit for the challenges of the future,' he adds.

The technology concept behind the new universal Speedmaster CX 104 press has already won over a number of customers:

Chiemgau-Druck, Traunstein, Germany

Traditional commercial printer Chiemgau-Druck in Traunstein, Germany,offers everything from a single source. It produces brochures, flyers, and periodicals, including the magazine of Bayerischer Trachtenverband, an association that promotes traditional costume. Now in its third generation, Chiemgau-Druck makes considerable use of Heidelberg technology. The family business values the close collaboration and support that have developed over the years.

Following the market launch of the Speedmaster CX 104, Chiemgau-Druck grasped the opportunity to invest in cutting-edge sheetfed offset technology and replace an older Speedmaster CD 102. 'With the Speedmaster CX 104, we're looking to further optimize our makeready times and waste levels, while also increasing running speeds,' explains owner Thomas Vogel.

Officine Grafiche Staged Srl, Italy

'360° customer service! Good ideas are key if the very essence of a project is to grow.' That's the motto of Italian commercial print shop Officine Grafiche Staged (Staged)in San Zeno Naviglio, one of the most avant-garde, innovative companies in its field. With a production facility covering an area of over 2,000 square meters, Staged specializes in customized advertising, commercial, and editorial materials with excellent green credentials and is FSC® (Forest Stewardship Council®) certified. The main reason it opted for the Speedmaster CX 104 was its flexibility. The company firmly believes in the benefits of the 70 × 100 sheet format for the future, too, so no change to the plate format was required. Staged is also fully expecting to achieve both faster makeready times and consistently high print quality.

'Customers worldwide have already ordered over 500 of the new Speedmaster CX 104 printing units,' reveals Rainer Wolf, Head of Product Management Sheetfed at Heidelberg. 'We're confident this innovation is exactly what the industry has been waiting for and can give customers precisely what they need right now,' he adds.

Figures

Figure 1: By replacing an older Speedmaster CD 102 with the new Speedmaster CX 104, Chiemgau-Druck in Germany is expecting shorter makeready times and less waste.

Figure 2: Italian commercial print shop Staged is investing in the Speedmaster CX 104 to achieve both faster makeready times and consistently high print quality.

Figure 3: Customers show great interest in Heidelberg innovations at the new PMC at the Wiesloch-Walldorf site.

Further information

Image material and additional information about the company are available in the Press lounge and the Media library of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG at www.heidelberg.com.

Disclaimer

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG published this content on 05 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2021 07:45:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
