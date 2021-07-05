Heidelberger Druckmaschinen : It's SHOWTIME! Customers invest in cutting-edge sheetfed offset technology from Heidelberg

By replacing an older Speedmaster CD 102 with the new Speedmaster CX 104, Chiemgau-Druck in Germany is expecting shorter makeready times and less waste.

The significant uptick in demand in most key sales regions was in clear evidence at the recent customer events organized by Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Heidelberg). For the first time in over a year, the company was once again able to welcome a relatively large number of customers to the new-look Print Media Center at its Wiesloch-Walldorf site. To coincide with IT'S SHOWTIME! - the company's international digital event for which several thousand participants from more than 100 countries registered - Heidelberg also welcomed several hundred existing and potential customers from Germany, Italy, Poland, the Czech Republic, and Austria to Wiesloch-Walldorf over the course of three days.

One highlight of the presentations that was of particular interest to visitors was the world premiere of the new Speedmaster CX 104, which the company also unveiled simultaneously at the China Print trade show.

'We're seeing growing demand from our customers. The market is returning. Print shops in many countries are investing again and are choosing state-of-the-art equipment solutions from Heidelberg,' says the company's CEO Rainer Hundsdörfer. 'Innovations are paying off and ensuring both our customers and our own company are fit for the challenges of the future,' he adds.

The technology concept behind the new universal Speedmaster CX 104 press has already won over a number of customers: