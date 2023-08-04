HEIDELBERG (dpa-AFX) - Thanks to a recovery in Asia and growth in the packaging printing segment, machine manufacturer Heidelberger Druck has started the new 2023/24 financial year (ending March) with an increase in sales and earnings. Sales in the first three months to the end of June climbed from 530 million euros in the previous year to 544 million euros, the company, which is listed on the SDax small-cap index, announced in Heidelberg on Friday. The Group confirmed its targets for the year.

In day-to-day business, things went much better for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen. Operating profit (Ebitda) adjusted for special effects rose from 24 million Euro in the same period last year to 42 million Euro. Price increases also contributed to this. The corresponding margin improved from 4.6 to 7.7 percent. Below the line, profits doubled to 10 million euros.

The mechanical engineering company remains cautious about its outlook for the current fiscal year (ending March) due to continuing cost pressure. Sales and adjusted margin (Ebitda margin) are expected to remain at the level of the previous year. The company thus expects a profit of around 2.435 billion and an adjusted operating margin of 7.2 percent./mne/men