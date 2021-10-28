PRESS RELEASE : Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Change at the top management of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG - Dr. Ludwin Monz appointed as successor to Rainer Hundsdörfer

Log in
    HDD   DE0007314007

HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG

(HDD)
  Report
10/28/2021 | 11:35am EDT
DGAP-News: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG / Key word(s): Personnel Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Change at the top management of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG - Dr. Ludwin Monz appointed as successor to Rainer Hundsdörfer 2021-10-28 / 17:34 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Supervisory Board of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Heidelberg) today appointed Dr. Ludwin Monz (58) as the new CEO to succeed Rainer Hundsdörfer (65). Ludwin Monz will take over from Rainer Hundsdörfer at the start of the new financial year on April 1, 2022.

"The Supervisory Board of Heidelberg would like to thank Rainer Hundsdörfer for his extraordinary commitment as CEO of the company. He has succeeded in steering the Company successfully through the COVID-19 crisis, while at the same time setting the course for the Company's further strategic development and establishing new business such as e-mobility," said Dr. Martin Sonnenschein, Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

For his part, Rainer Hundsdörfer acknowledges the trusting cooperation with the Supervisory Board as well as within the Company: "These have been very challenging years here at Heidelberg. We successfully defied the pandemic and strategically realigned Heidelberg through our successful transformation. I am proud to be part of the Heidelberg family. I wish my successor Ludwin Monz a good start to the new financial year and continued success."

Dr. Ludwin Monz is Chairman of the Management Board of MDAX-listed Carl Zeiss Meditec AG until the end of December 31, 2021. "With the appointment of Ludwin Monz, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG is gaining a suitable face to drive forward its strategic realignment," emphasizes Dr. Martin Sonnenschein. "He is a proven expert in high technology and innovation with capital market experience."

Dr. Monz has been a member of the Management Board of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG since 2007 and has been Chairman of the Management Board since 2010. He was also appointed to the Group Management Board of Carl Zeiss AG with effect from January 1, 2014. After studying and obtaining a doctorate in physics at the University of Mainz, Dr. Monz went on to the National Institute of Standards and Technology in Gaithersburg, USA, and the Gesellschaft für Schwerionenforschung GSI, in Darmstadt, where he worked as a scientist. He is also an MBA graduate of Henley Management College in the UK. In 1994, he joined ZEISS as a scientist. Two years later, he became head of Geodetic Systems Development, then overall head of the business unit. In 2000, he then moved to the Medical Technology division of ZEISS.

Looking ahead to his new role, Dr. Ludwin Monz comments: "For me, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG is a flagship of German mechanical engineering. I see enormous potential for the future in the broad expertise of its employees, its widely branched global organization, and its long-established brand."

In addition, it is planned to extend the Management Board contract with CFO Marcus A. Wassenberg until 2027 as scheduled. With this decision, Heidelberg is relying on continuity with regard to the financial stability achieved and the strategic realignment initiated by the successful transformation. "Under the direct leadership of Marcus A. Wassenberg, Heidelberg's transformation program has been successfully implemented. Measures introduced are showing measurable success. We look forward to a successful future together," said Dr. Martin Sonnenschein.

Figure 1: The Supervisory Board appointed Dr. Ludwin Monz to succeed Rainer Hundsdörfer as Heidelberg's new CEO effective April 1, 2022.

Figure 2: Rainer Hundsdörfer, CEO of Heidelberg.

Figure 3: Marcus A. Wassenberg, CFO of Heidelberg.

Image material, and further information about the company are available in the Investor Relations and Press Lounge of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG at

www.heidelberg.com.

Heidelberg IR also on Twitter: Link to the IR Twitter channel: https://twitter.com/Heidelberg_IR On Twitter under the name: @Heidelberg_IR Further information: Corporate Communications Thomas Fichtl Phone: +49 6222 82-67123 Fax: +49 6222 82-67129 E-mail: Thomas.Fichtl@heidelberg.com

Investor Relations Maximilian Beyer Phone: +49 6222 82-67120 Fax: +49 6222 82-99 67120 E-Mail: maximilian.beyer@heidelberg.com

Important note: This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and estimations by the Management Board of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft. Even though the Management Board is of the opinion that those assumptions and estimations are realistic, the actual future development and results may deviate substantially from these forward-looking statements due to various factors, such as changes in the macro-economic situation, in the exchange rates, in the interest rates, and in the print media industry. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft gives no warranty and does not assume liability for any damages in case the future development and the projected results do not correspond with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

2021-10-28 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

Language:     English 
Company:      Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG 
              Kurfürsten-Anlage 52-60 
              69115 Heidelberg 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)6222 82-67121 
Fax:          +49 (0)6222 82-67129 
E-mail:       investorrelations@heidelberg.com 
Internet:     www.heidelberg.com 
ISIN:         DE0007314007 
WKN:          731400 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1244575 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
1244575 2021-10-28

