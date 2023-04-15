Study: German mechanical engineering companies more cautious about investing in Asia

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - German mechanical engineering companies are becoming more cautious about investing in new markets with a view to Asia. Indications of this are provided by the current machine-builder barometer of the auditing and consulting firm PwC Germany, which is available to the financial news agency dpa-AFX. According to the survey, companies looking to expand into new markets tend to focus on Europe and North America.

Within a year, the willingness of mechanical engineering companies to expand in Asia has fallen sharply, the report added. In the opening quarter of the previous year, 72 percent were still planning new investments in Asia, but now only 49 percent are doing so. Conversely, Europe is becoming more interesting for new investments: 53 percent of companies want to expand here - an increase of 8 percentage points. In the USA, the figure is 57 percent.

According to the study, the declining willingness to invest in Asia could be due to high default risks and the geopolitical situation. On the other hand, it is also likely to be related to the ambitious economic stimulus programs in the U.S. and the EU. "It may well be that we are seeing the first signs of a disentanglement from the Asian market and China in particular here," commented Klaus-Peter Gushurst, head of Industries and Innovations at PwC Germany, according to the statement. He added that people are now aware of the fragility of global trade routes.

Since the Corona pandemic and against the backdrop of international tensions, supply chains have been repeatedly disrupted in recent years, with intermediate products or components for industry sometimes unavailable./knd/lew/mis