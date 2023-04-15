Advanced search
    HDD   DE0007314007

HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG

(HDD)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:28 2023-04-14 am EDT
1.658 EUR   +3.50%
Study: German mechanical engineering companies more cautious about investing in Asia

04/15/2023 | 12:36pm EDT
MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - German mechanical engineering companies are more cautious about investing in markets that are new to them, with a view to Asia. Indications of this are provided by the current machine-builder barometer of the auditing and consulting firm PwC Germany, which is exclusively available to the financial news agency dpa-AFX. According to the survey, companies looking to expand into new markets tend to focus on Europe and North America. Asia is losing traction. According to PwC, this could be the first sign of a disentanglement from China in particular.

Within a year, the willingness of such companies in Asia to expand into new markets has fallen sharply, it added. In the opening quarter of the previous year, 72 percent of these companies were still planning new investments in Asia, but now only 49 percent are doing so. In other words, the willingness to invest in the region has fallen by around a quarter. Conversely, Europe is becoming more interesting for new investments: 53 percent of companies want to expand here - an increase of 8 percentage points. In the USA, the figure is 57 percent.

It is noticeable that the figures in Europe and Africa have risen; with regard to the USA, the willingness of companies to invest in new markets has fallen slightly. The sharpest decline, however, was recorded in Asia. According to the study, this could be due on the one hand to the high default risks and the geopolitical situation. On the other hand, it is also likely to be related to the ambitious economic stimulus programs in the U.S. and the EU.

"It may well be that we are seeing the first signs of a disentanglement from the Asian market and China in particular here," commented Klaus-Peter Gushurst, head of Industries and Innovations at PwC Germany, according to the statement. We are now aware of the fragility of global trade routes. Therefore, companies are well advised to remain independent and flexible.

Since the Corona pandemic and against the backdrop of international tensions, supply chains have been repeatedly disrupted in recent years, with intermediate products or components for industry sometimes unavailable. According to the study, the restructuring of supply chains is therefore also one of the major issues among companies.

According to the study, the industry is also focusing on measures to increase energy efficiency and cyber security. However, this cannot be done without bold investments, Gushurst said. But that is precisely where the sticking point lies: the industry tends to be reluctant to invest.

In addition, at 5.8 percent, the investment share of total sales is at its lowest level since 2018. The background to this is also the cost pressure among companies: Many companies expect costs to continue rising, which also makes price reductions rather unlikely, according to the study. Nevertheless, more than half of the respondents intend to keep sales prices stable.

Uncertainties thus remain, but overall many company managers in the industry are once again more optimistic about the future. Their expectations for sales development have risen. On average, executives expect sales to grow by 1.2 percent in 2023. At the end of last year, business leaders were still assuming a decline in sales. This means that the sales forecast is back at its highest level since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, but it is still far from the level before the war began. At that time, the forecast had been 7.2 percent.

The Machinery Manufacturers' Barometer is the result of a quarterly survey of executives in the industry. The VDMA, the German Engineering Federation, has recently given positive signals: according to a survey conducted at the end of March, the mood in the industry has brightened again in view of the easing of supply chains. Although more than half of the companies still reported noticeable or serious impairments in their supply chains, the situation had gradually improved. However, the situation has improved step by step./knd/lew/mis


© dpa-AFX 2023
