Heidrick & Struggles International : 2021 Q2 Financial Results Slides
SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
July 26, 2021
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
Amounts may not foot due to rounding.
SECOND QUARTER 2021 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS
2021 SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS
Record net revenue (revenue before reimbursements) of $260.0 million increased $114.4 million, or 78.6%, from the 2020 second quarter and increased $66.3 million, or 34.2%, from the 2021 first quarter.
Operating income, before adjustments, of $28.7 million includes an anticipated restructuring charge of $3.2 million. Adjusted operating income, before restructuring, of $31.9 million more than tripled from last year's second quarter and adjusted operating margin of 12.3% increased 610 basis points.
Net income of $20.8 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.03 includes an anticipated restructuring charge.
Adjusted net income of $22.9 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.14 more than tripled from the 2020 second quarter.
General and administrative expenses improved to 10.5% of revenue compared to 21.2% of revenue from last year's second quarter, an improvement of $3.5 million.
Adjusted EBITDA of $37.6 million more than doubled from the 2020 second quarter and adjusted EBITDA margin increased 590 basis points to 14.4%.
The Company established a newly branded reporting segment - On-Demand Talent - to reflect the acquisition of Business Talent Group ("BTG") and entry into this high growth segment of the market.
The Company renewed and expanded its credit facility to $200 million with an option to increase up to $275 million; same terms as previous credit facility, opening the balance sheet for future growth.
SECOND QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (SEQUENTIAL COMPARISON)
$ in millions except Diluted EPS
Consolidated Net Revenue
$260.0
$17.1
$193.7$18.7$14.0
$224.1
$179.6
1Q
2021
2Q 2021
Exec. Search
On-Demand Talent
Heidrick Consulting
Adjusted Profitability*
Consultant Headcount
437434
6465
373369
1Q 2021
2Q 2021
Executive Search
Heidrick Consulting
Adjusted Net Income & EPS*
$31.9
$23.5
$37.6
$28.9
$22.9
$17.4
$1.14
$0.86
Adjusted Operating Income
Adjusted EBITDA
1Q 2021
2Q 2021
Net Income
Diluted EPS
1Q 2021
2Q 2021
Refer to appendix for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
