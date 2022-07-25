Heidrick & Struggles International : 2022 Q2 Financial Results Slides

To supplement the financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), Heidrick & Struggles presents certain non-GAAP financial measures. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is defined as a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statements of comprehensive income, balance sheets or statements of cash flow of the Company.
The non-GAAP financial measures used within these earnings release slides are adjusted operating income, adjusted operating income margin, adjusted net income, adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin. These measures are presented because management uses this information to monitor and evaluate financial results and trends. Management believes this information is also useful for investors. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are provided in the appendix to these earnings release slides.
C U R R E N C Y P R E S E N T A T I O N
All currency amounts presented in millions except for earnings per share data.
A P P E N D I X C U R R E N C Y P R E S E N T A T I O N
All currency amounts presented in thousands except for earnings per share data.
Overview
COMPANY OVERVIEW
Our Purpose & Vision
Our search expertise and organizational consulting experience empower our clients to develop high-performing leaders, teams, and organizations.
O U R P U R P O S E
We help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.TM
O U R V I S I O N
We are committed to serving our clients as trusted advisors providing diversified solutions across executive search, leadership assessment & development, team and organizational effectiveness, culture shaping, and on-demand talent.
I N T E G R A T E D S E R V I C E S F U E L E D B Y D A T A
Executive Search
On-DemandTalent
Heidrick Consulting
Leadership
Organization & Culture
Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
