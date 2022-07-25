Heidrick & Struggles International : 2022 Q2 Financial Results Slides

presentation. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or

filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation speak only as of the date of this

December 31, 2021, under the heading "Risk Factors" in Item 1A, as updated in Part II of our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other

may not be exhaustive. For more information on these risks, uncertainties and other factors, refer to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended

targeted cyber-related attacks that could pose a risk to our systems, networks, solutions, services and data. We caution the reader that the list of factors

expensive; our ability to access additional credit; and the increased cybersecurity requirements, vulnerabilities, threats and more sophisticated and

assets; our ability to execute and integrate future acquisitions; the fact that we have anti-takeover provisions that make an acquisition of us difficult and

establishment or reversal of valuation allowance on deferred tax assets; any impairment of our goodwill, other intangible assets and other long-lived

our cost structure with net revenue; unfavorable tax law changes and tax authority rulings; our ability to realize our tax losses; the timing of the

of our on-demand talent as independent contractors; the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; the fact that we may not be able to align

our services and adversely affect our business; social, political, regulatory and legal risks in markets where we operate; any challenges to the classification

that data security, data privacy and data protection laws and other evolving regulations and cross-border data transfer restrictions may limit the use of

competition we face; our heavy reliance on information management systems; the fact that we face the risk of liability in the services we perform; the fact

that our net revenue is affected by adverse economic conditions; our clients' ability to restrict us from recruiting their employees; the aggressive

prevent our consultants from taking our clients with them to another firm; our ability to maintain our professional reputation and brand name; the fact

hostilities or war; leadership changes, our ability to attract, integrate, develop, manage and retain qualified consultants and senior leaders; our ability to

business, our consultants and employees, and the overall economy; the impact on the global or a regional economy due to the outbreak or escalation of

statements include, among other things, the impacts, direct and indirect, of the COVID-19 pandemic (including the emergence of variant strains) on our

control. Factors that may cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from what is expressed, forecasted, or implied in the forward-looking

number of assumptions, and involve certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, many of which are beyond our

assumptions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks,"

are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industry in which we operate and management's beliefs and

This following presentation may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The forward-looking statements

Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Currency Presentation

N O N - G A A P F I N A N C I A L M E A S U R E S

To supplement the financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), Heidrick & Struggles presents certain non-GAAP financial measures. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is defined as a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statements of comprehensive income, balance sheets or statements of cash flow of the Company.

The non-GAAP financial measures used within these earnings release slides are adjusted operating income, adjusted operating income margin, adjusted net income, adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin. These measures are presented because management uses this information to monitor and evaluate financial results and trends. Management believes this information is also useful for investors. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are provided in the appendix to these earnings release slides.

C U R R E N C Y P R E S E N T A T I O N

All currency amounts presented in millions except for earnings per share data.

A P P E N D I X C U R R E N C Y P R E S E N T A T I O N

All currency amounts presented in thousands except for earnings per share data.

3