Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HSII   US4228191023

HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(HSII)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-25 pm EDT
30.61 USD   +2.34%
04:24pHEIDRICK & STRUGGLES : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:19pHeidrick & Struggles' Q2 Adjusted EPS, Revenue Rise; Issues Q3 Guidance, Declares Dividend
MT
04:18pHEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL : & Struggles Posts Record Quarterly Results - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Heidrick & Struggles International : 2022 Q2 Financial Results Slides

07/25/2022 | 04:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Second Quarter 2022 Results

July 25, 2022

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This following presentation may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The forward-looking statements

are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industry in which we operate and management's beliefs and

assumptions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks,"

"estimates," "outlook," "projects," "forecasts," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, rely on a

number of assumptions, and involve certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, many of which are beyond our

control. Factors that may cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from what is expressed, forecasted, or implied in the forward-looking

statements include, among other things, the impacts, direct and indirect, of the COVID-19 pandemic (including the emergence of variant strains) on our

business, our consultants and employees, and the overall economy; the impact on the global or a regional economy due to the outbreak or escalation of

hostilities or war; leadership changes, our ability to attract, integrate, develop, manage and retain qualified consultants and senior leaders; our ability to

prevent our consultants from taking our clients with them to another firm; our ability to maintain our professional reputation and brand name; the fact

that our net revenue is affected by adverse economic conditions; our clients' ability to restrict us from recruiting their employees; the aggressive

competition we face; our heavy reliance on information management systems; the fact that we face the risk of liability in the services we perform; the fact

that data security, data privacy and data protection laws and other evolving regulations and cross-border data transfer restrictions may limit the use of

our services and adversely affect our business; social, political, regulatory and legal risks in markets where we operate; any challenges to the classification

of our on-demand talent as independent contractors; the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; the fact that we may not be able to align

our cost structure with net revenue; unfavorable tax law changes and tax authority rulings; our ability to realize our tax losses; the timing of the

establishment or reversal of valuation allowance on deferred tax assets; any impairment of our goodwill, other intangible assets and other long-lived

assets; our ability to execute and integrate future acquisitions; the fact that we have anti-takeover provisions that make an acquisition of us difficult and

expensive; our ability to access additional credit; and the increased cybersecurity requirements, vulnerabilities, threats and more sophisticated and

targeted cyber-related attacks that could pose a risk to our systems, networks, solutions, services and data. We caution the reader that the list of factors

may not be exhaustive. For more information on these risks, uncertainties and other factors, refer to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended

December 31, 2021, under the heading "Risk Factors" in Item 1A, as updated in Part II of our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other

filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation speak only as of the date of this

presentation. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or

otherwise.

2

Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Currency Presentation

N O N - G A A P F I N A N C I A L M E A S U R E S

To supplement the financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), Heidrick & Struggles presents certain non-GAAP financial measures. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is defined as a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statements of comprehensive income, balance sheets or statements of cash flow of the Company.

The non-GAAP financial measures used within these earnings release slides are adjusted operating income, adjusted operating income margin, adjusted net income, adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin. These measures are presented because management uses this information to monitor and evaluate financial results and trends. Management believes this information is also useful for investors. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are provided in the appendix to these earnings release slides.

C U R R E N C Y P R E S E N T A T I O N

All currency amounts presented in millions except for earnings per share data.

A P P E N D I X C U R R E N C Y P R E S E N T A T I O N

All currency amounts presented in thousands except for earnings per share data.

3

Overview

COMPANY OVERVIEW

Our Purpose & Vision

Our search expertise and organizational consulting experience empower our clients to develop high-performing leaders, teams, and organizations.

O U R P U R P O S E

  • We help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.TM

O U R V I S I O N

  • We are committed to serving our clients as trusted advisors providing diversified solutions across executive search, leadership assessment & development, team and organizational effectiveness, culture shaping, and on-demand talent.

I N T E G R A T E D S E R V I C E S F U E L E D B Y D A T A

  • Executive Search
  • On-DemandTalent
  • Heidrick Consulting
    • Leadership
    • Organization & Culture
    • Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 20:47:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
04:24pHEIDRICK & STRUGGLES : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:19pHeidrick & Struggles' Q2 Adjusted EPS, Revenue Rise; Issues Q3 Guidance, Declares Divid..
MT
04:18pHEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL : & Struggles Posts Record Quarterly Results - Form 8-K
PU
04:08pHEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCI..
AQ
04:05pEarnings Flash (HSII) HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL Posts Q2 EPS $1.19
MT
04:03pEarnings Flash (HSII) HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL Reports Q2 Revenue $301.1M
MT
04:02pHeidrick & Struggles Posts Record Quarterly Results
PR
07/15Truist Securities Adjusts Heidrick & Struggles International Price Target to $30 From $..
MT
07/11Heidrick & struggles to release 2022 second quarter results
PR
07/08Heidrick & Struggles Adds Executive Search Consultants in the Americas
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 124 M - -
Net income 2022 72,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,51x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 590 M 590 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,52x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 1 900
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 29,91 $
Average target price 47,00 $
Spread / Average Target 57,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Krishnan Rajagopalan President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Robert Harris Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Adam Warby Chairman
Lyle L. Logan Lead Independent Director
Beth Lynn Axelrod Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL, INC.-31.60%590
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD-31.15%57 711
PAYCHEX, INC.-10.30%44 067
RANDSTAD N.V.-16.12%9 412
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC-30.91%8 380
ADECCO GROUP AG-28.05%6 060