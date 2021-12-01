Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HSII   US4228191023

HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(HSII)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Heidrick & Struggles To Present At The Truist Industrials & Services Summit

12/01/2021 | 02:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) today announced that Chief Financial Officer Mark Harris will attend the Truist Industrials & Services Summit on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

About Heidrick & Struggles:
Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, serving the senior-level talent and consulting needs of the world's top organizations. In our role as trusted leadership advisors, we partner with our clients to develop future-ready leaders and organizations, bringing together our services and offerings in executive search, diversity and inclusion, leadership assessment and development, organization and team acceleration, culture shaping and on-demand, independent talent solutions. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 65 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated talent and human capital solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.® www.heidrick.com

H&S Investors & Analysts Contact:
Wendy Webb, Investor Relations
wwebb@heidrick.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heidrick--struggles-to-present-at-the-truist-industrials--services-summit-301435529.html

SOURCE Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
02:38pHeidrick & Struggles To Present At The Truist Industrials & Services Summit
PR
11/18CEOs join the Great Resignation, leading to record high appointments
AQ
11/18CEO Appointments Reach Record Levels, Surpassing Pre-Pandemic Highs According to Heidri..
PR
11/15Heidrick & Struggles International Appoints Tracey Heaton as Its New Chief Legal Office..
CI
11/15Heidrick & Struggles Appoints New Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary
PR
11/09Heidrick & Struggles Vice Chairmen Named to NACD Directorship 100
PR
11/04HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL, : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/02Heidrick & Struggles Adds a Consulting Partner in the Americas
PR
11/02Jennifer Streitwieser Joins Heidrick & Struggles as Partner in the Philadelphia Office
CI
11/02Heidrick & Struggles Appoints Imke Lampe as the Partner-In-Charge of the Amsterdam Offi..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
More recommendations