Heijmans N : Besluiten Algemene vergadering van Aandeelhouders Heijmans N.V.

Resolutions of the General Meeting of Shareholders Heijmans N.V.

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) of Heijmans N.V. took place on Tuesday, 12 April 2022. Apart from adoption of financial results 2021 and granting discharge of the members and former members of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board from liability, the AGM has approved the Remuneration report 2021 and the motion concerning the authorisation of the Executive Board to acquire shares in the Company's own capital.

Other key resolutions were as follows:

2021 Result Appropriation

The Executive Board has proposed that the shareholders and depositary receipt holders approve the payment of a dividend in the amount of € 0.88 per ordinary share and per depositary receipt for shares in cash, or, at the option of the shareholders and depositary receipt holders, in the form of ordinary shares or depositary receipts for shares. The proposal has been approved. Payment of cash dividend and or delivery of shares and depositary receipts for shares will take place on 13 May 2022.

Power of the Executive Board to issue shares

The Executive Board has been nominated as the competent body to issue ordinary shares up to 10% of the issued share capital currently outstanding and to restrict or exclude the preferential right of existing shareholders for a duration of 18 months counting from 12 April 2022. The Executive Board has also been nominated as the competent body to issue an additional 20% in ordinary shares of the issued share capital currently outstanding in relation to a rights issue, and in connection herewith to restrict or exclude the statutory preferential right of existing shareholders, insofar as the Executive Board considers such a restriction or exclusion or other regulation necessary or effective in relation to a rights issue, but whereby existing shareholders that qualify acquire contractual preferential rights on new shares in proportion to the shares held by them, for a duration of 18 months counting from 12 April 2022.

Reappointment external auditor

Ernst & Young Accountants LLP was reappointed as the external auditor for the 2022 and 2023 financial years.

