Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Heijmans N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEIJM   NL0009269109

HEIJMANS N.V.

(HEIJM)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  04/13 04:11:12 am EDT
14.66 EUR   +0.14%
03:45aHEIJMANS N : Besluiten Algemene vergadering van Aandeelhouders Heijmans N.V.
PU
04/12HEIJMANS N : Resolutions of the General Meeting of Shareholders Heijmans N.V.
PU
04/12HEIJMANS N : Heijmans verkoopt 167 woningen in Almere aan Vesteda
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Heijmans N : Besluiten Algemene vergadering van Aandeelhouders Heijmans N.V.

04/13/2022 | 03:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

Date

Page

12 April 2022 1 of 2

Resolutions of the General Meeting of Shareholders Heijmans N.V.

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) of Heijmans N.V. took place on Tuesday, 12 April 2022. Apart from adoption of financial results 2021 and granting discharge of the members and former members of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board from liability, the AGM has approved the Remuneration report 2021 and the motion concerning the authorisation of the Executive Board to acquire shares in the Company's own capital.

Other key resolutions were as follows:

2021 Result Appropriation

The Executive Board has proposed that the shareholders and depositary receipt holders approve the payment of a dividend in the amount of € 0.88 per ordinary share and per depositary receipt for shares in cash, or, at the option of the shareholders and depositary receipt holders, in the form of ordinary shares or depositary receipts for shares. The proposal has been approved. Payment of cash dividend and or delivery of shares and depositary receipts for shares will take place on 13 May 2022.

Power of the Executive Board to issue shares

The Executive Board has been nominated as the competent body to issue ordinary shares up to 10% of the issued share capital currently outstanding and to restrict or exclude the preferential right of existing shareholders for a duration of 18 months counting from 12 April 2022. The Executive Board has also been nominated as the competent body to issue an additional 20% in ordinary shares of the issued share capital currently outstanding in relation to a rights issue, and in connection herewith to restrict or exclude the statutory preferential right of existing shareholders, insofar as the Executive Board considers such a restriction or exclusion or other regulation necessary or effective in relation to a rights issue, but whereby existing shareholders that qualify acquire contractual preferential rights on new shares in proportion to the shares held by them, for a duration of 18 months counting from 12 April 2022.

Reappointment external auditor

Ernst & Young Accountants LLP was reappointed as the external auditor for the 2022 and 2023 financial years.

Date

Page

12 April 2022 2 of 2

About Heijmans

Everyone wants clean air, to live in a nice neighbourhood, to work in a good workplace and to be able to travel safely from A to B. By making things better, more sustainable and smarter, Heijmans is creating that healthy living environment. Jan Heijmans started as a road builder in 1923. Today, Heijmans is a stock exchange-listed company that combines activities in property development, building & technology and infrastructure. In addition to this, we work safely and we add value to the places where we are active. This is how we build the spatial contours of tomorrow together with our clients:www.heijmans.nl/en/

For more information / not for publication:

Media

Jeroen van den Berk Spokesman +31 73 543 52 17 jberk@heijmans.nl

Analysts

Guido Peters Investor Relations +31 73 543 52 17 gpeters@heijmans.nl

Disclaimer

Heijmans NV published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 07:44:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HEIJMANS N.V.
03:45aHEIJMANS N : Besluiten Algemene vergadering van Aandeelhouders Heijmans N.V.
PU
04/12HEIJMANS N : Resolutions of the General Meeting of Shareholders Heijmans N.V.
PU
04/12HEIJMANS N : Heijmans verkoopt 167 woningen in Almere aan Vesteda
PU
04/12Vesteda Investment Management B.V. fund managed by Vesteda Residential Fund FGR agreed ..
CI
04/11HEIJMANS N : Heijmans heeft uitspraak ontvangen in procedure Wintrack II
PU
04/11HEIJMANS N : receives ruling in Wintrack II proceedings
PU
04/01HEIJMANS N : Heijmans verkoopt 144 woningen aan Vesteda
PU
04/01HEIJMANS N : sells 144 homes to Vesteda
PU
03/01HEIJMANS N : General Meeting of Shareholders Heijmans N.V. 2022
PU
03/01HEIJMANS N : wins contract to widen A1 Apeldoorn-Twello
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 764 M 1 917 M 1 917 M
Net income 2022 54,3 M 59,0 M 59,0 M
Net cash 2022 84,2 M 91,4 M 91,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,95x
Yield 2022 6,49%
Capitalization 333 M 362 M 362 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,14x
EV / Sales 2023 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 4 839
Free-Float 78,8%
Chart HEIJMANS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Heijmans N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEIJMANS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 14,64 €
Average target price 18,25 €
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
A. G. J. Hillen Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Sjoerd Steven Vollebregt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicole Schaeffer Secretary & Compliance Officer
Ronald Icke Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gerrit A. Witzel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEIJMANS N.V.-1.75%362
VINCI-2.15%55 470
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED18.60%39 083
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-7.78%32 276
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED19.86%25 091
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED2.83%20 878