Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Heijmans N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEIJM   NL0009269109

HEIJMANS N.V.

(HEIJM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Heijmans N : Gerrit Witzel resigns as member of Heijmans Supervisory Board

11/12/2021 | 01:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Heijmans announces that Gerrit Witzel, for personal reasons, decided to resign as member of the Supervisory Board of Heijmans.

Mr. Witzel was appointed on 14 April 2020 for a period of four years, meaning his term would have ended at the AGM of 2024, however his term will end effective today.

The Supervisory Board would like to thank Gerrit Witzel for his valuable contribution at Heijmans and is reviewing his succession.

Share this press release
Contact us
Jeroen van den Berk Woordvoerder
jberk@heijmans.nl
+31 651508425
Guido Peters Manager Investor Relations
gpeters@heijmans.nl
+31 73543548

Disclaimer

Heijmans NV published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2021 18:15:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HEIJMANS N.V.
01:16pHEIJMANS N : Gerrit Witzel resigns as member of Heijmans Supervisory Board
PU
11/03Heijmans N.V., - Heijmans verwacht beter operationeel resultaat 2021
PU
11/03Heijmans foresees improved operating profit 2021
PU
10/28Heijmans to build 86 homes in New Brooklyn neighbourhood of Almere
PU
08/20HALF YEAR RESULTS 2021 : Heijmans: Excellent operational first half
PU
08/20Heijmans N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
08/19HEIJMANS N : Heijmans vervangt verkeerssystemen Rijkswaterstaat
PU
08/18HEIJMANS N : wins government contract for traffic systems replacement
PU
07/19HEIJMANS N : Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders Heijmans N.V.
PU
07/08HEIJMANS N : signs agreement for 116 new homes in Hellevoetsluis
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 734 M 1 984 M 1 984 M
Net income 2021 47,9 M 54,8 M 54,8 M
Net cash 2021 92,9 M 106 M 106 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,82x
Yield 2021 5,62%
Capitalization 340 M 390 M 389 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,14x
EV / Sales 2022 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 4 639
Free-Float 76,7%
Chart HEIJMANS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Heijmans N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEIJMANS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 14,94 €
Average target price 18,25 €
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
A. G. J. Hillen Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Sjoerd Steven Vollebregt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicole Schaeffer Secretary & Compliance Officer
Ronald Icke Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gerrit A. Witzel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEIJMANS N.V.60.13%390
VINCI15.41%61 577
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED49.98%36 500
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-1.81%32 025
FERROVIAL, S.A.18.16%22 087
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED0.19%18 851