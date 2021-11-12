Heijmans N : Gerrit Witzel resigns as member of Heijmans Supervisory Board

Heijmans announces that Gerrit Witzel, for personal reasons, decided to resign as member of the Supervisory Board of Heijmans.

Mr. Witzel was appointed on 14 April 2020 for a period of four years, meaning his term would have ended at the AGM of 2024, however his term will end effective today.

The Supervisory Board would like to thank Gerrit Witzel for his valuable contribution at Heijmans and is reviewing his succession.