    HEIJM   NL0009269109

HEIJMANS N.V.

(HEIJM)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  03:42:34 2023-06-14 am EDT
10.32 EUR   +0.19%
03:35aHeijmans N : Heijmans en Staedion starten met eerste deelproject in Den Haag Zuidwest
PU
05/12Heijmans N : Combinatie met Heijmans realiseert transportleidingen voor Vitens
PU
05/04HEIJMANS N.V. : Admission of new securities
CO
Heijmans N : Heijmans en Staedion starten met eerste deelproject in Den Haag Zuidwest

06/14/2023 | 03:35am EDT
Heijmans N.V.
Heijmans N.V.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date13 jun 2023 - 21:04
Statutory nameHeijmans N.V.
TitleHeijmans en Staedion starten met eerste deelproject in Den Haag Zuidwest

Heijmans NV published this content on 13 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2023 07:34:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 848 M 1 995 M 1 995 M
Net income 2023 44,2 M 47,8 M 47,8 M
Net cash 2023 161 M 174 M 174 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,48x
Yield 2023 7,28%
Capitalization 243 M 262 M 262 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,04x
EV / Sales 2024 0,04x
Nbr of Employees 5 071
Free-Float 75,9%
Technical analysis trends HEIJMANS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 10,30 €
Average target price 14,20 €
Spread / Average Target 37,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
A. G. J. Hillen Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
G. M. P. A van Boekel Chief Financial Officer
Sjoerd Steven Vollebregt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicole Schaeffer Secretary & Compliance Officer
J. W. M. Knape-Vosme Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEIJMANS N.V.1.78%262
VINCI14.42%65 017
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED12.87%39 875
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED10.50%35 509
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.29.82%26 913
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED36.15%25 414
