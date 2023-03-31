Advanced search
    HEIJM   NL0009269109

HEIJMANS N.V.

(HEIJM)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  03:54:08 2023-03-31 am EDT
12.58 EUR   -0.16%
Heijmans N : Heijmans realiseert 137 nieuwe woningen in Papendrecht
PU
03/30Heijmans N : Heijmans realiseert Rijksgebouw in stationsgebied Arnhem
PU
02/21General Meeting of Shareholders Heijmans N.V. 2023
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Heijmans N : Heijmans realiseert 137 nieuwe woningen in Papendrecht

03/31/2023 | 03:44am EDT
Heijmans N.V.
Heijmans N.V.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date30 mar 2023 - 17:52
Statutory nameHeijmans N.V.
TitleHeijmans realiseert 137 nieuwe woningen in Papendrecht

Attachments

Disclaimer

Heijmans NV published this content on 30 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 07:43:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
03:44aHeijmans N : Heijmans realiseert 137 nieuwe woningen in Papendrecht
PU
03/30Heijmans N : Heijmans realiseert Rijksgebouw in stationsgebied Arnhem
PU
02/21General Meeting of Shareholders Heijmans N.V. 2023
AQ
02/20Heijmans N : Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
02/20Heijmans N : GMB Waddenkwartier consortium to work on reinforcement of Lauwersmeer dyke
PU
02/17Heijmans N : Persbericht Heijmans jaarcijfers 2022
PU
02/17Transcript : Heijmans N.V., 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 17, 2023
CI
02/17Heijmans N : presents strong 2022 annual results
PU
02/17Heijmans N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/07Heijmans N : Listen to Audio webcast full year results 2022
PU
Financials
Sales 2023 1 848 M 2 015 M 2 015 M
Net income 2023 44,2 M 48,2 M 48,2 M
Net cash 2023 161 M 176 M 176 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,70x
Yield 2023 5,95%
Capitalization 297 M 324 M 324 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,07x
EV / Sales 2024 0,07x
Nbr of Employees 5 071
Free-Float 75,9%
Chart HEIJMANS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Heijmans N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEIJMANS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 12,60 €
Average target price 14,20 €
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
A. G. J. Hillen Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
G. M. P. A van Boekel Chief Financial Officer
Sjoerd Steven Vollebregt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicole Schaeffer Secretary & Compliance Officer
J. W. M. Knape-Vosme Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEIJMANS N.V.24.51%324
VINCI13.00%63 621
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED2.91%36 696
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED7.73%34 894
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.16.86%23 826
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED24.82%23 156
