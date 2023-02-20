Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Heijmans N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEIJM   NL0009269109

HEIJMANS N.V.

(HEIJM)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:25 2023-02-20 am EST
12.70 EUR   +0.95%
03:30pHeijmans N : Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
01:30aHeijmans N : GMB Waddenkwartier consortium to work on reinforcement of Lauwersmeer dyke
PU
02/17Heijmans N : Persbericht Heijmans jaarcijfers 2022
PU
Summary 
Summary

Heijmans N : Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

02/20/2023 | 03:30pm EST
Heijmans N.V., Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
Heijmans N.V., Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

Below you will find information from the register financial reporting. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Filing date20 feb 2023
Issuing institutionHeijmans N.V.
Reporting year2022
Document
Type of document Document
Type of documentJaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving Documentheijmans_nv-2022-12-31-a2211-00119.zip

Date last update: 20 February 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Heijmans NV published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 20:29:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
