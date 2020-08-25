|
Heijmans N : Listen to the Audio webcast half-year results 2020
08/25/2020 | 11:45am EDT
Jeroen van den Berk
Woordvoerder
Guido Peters
Manager Investor Relations
|Sales 2020
1 544 M
1 824 M
1 824 M
|Net income 2020
22,5 M
26,5 M
26,5 M
|Net Debt 2020
19,4 M
22,9 M
22,9 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|7,10x
|Yield 2020
|4,20%
|Capitalization
162 M
191 M
191 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|0,12x
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,12x
|Nbr of Employees
|4 642
|Free-Float
|77,8%
Technical analysis trends HEIJMANS N.V.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|3
|Average target price
10,33 €
|Last Close Price
7,38 €
|Spread / Highest target
76,2%
|Spread / Average Target
40,0%
|Spread / Lowest Target
15,2%