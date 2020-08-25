Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Heijmans N.V.    HEIJM   NL0009269109

HEIJMANS N.V.

(HEIJM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Heijmans N : Listen to the Audio webcast half-year results 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/25/2020 | 11:45am EDT
More information
Jeroen van den Berk Woordvoerder
Guido Peters Manager Investor Relations

Disclaimer

Heijmans NV published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2020 15:44:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HEIJMANS N.V.
11:45aHEIJMANS N : Listen to the Audio webcast half-year results 2020
PU
08/21Strong performance despite market challenges
GL
06/23Heijmans wins government contract for large-scale maintenance on A79 motorway
GL
06/19Rotterdam chooses Heijmans for construction of 226 new homes
GL
05/21HEIJMANS N.V. : Admission of new securities
CO
05/08HEIJMANS : good first quarter, challenging market conditions
GL
05/08HEIJMANS N.V. : 1st quarter results
CO
05/07HEIJMANS N : selected as area development partner for Eindhoven's Humperdincklaa..
AQ
05/07Heijmans selected as area development partner for Eindhoven's Humperdincklaan
GL
04/27HEIJMANS N : Siemens Mobility combination to renovate Piet Hein Tunnel
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 544 M 1 824 M 1 824 M
Net income 2020 22,5 M 26,5 M 26,5 M
Net Debt 2020 19,4 M 22,9 M 22,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,10x
Yield 2020 4,20%
Capitalization 162 M 191 M 191 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,12x
EV / Sales 2021 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 4 642
Free-Float 77,8%
Chart HEIJMANS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Heijmans N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEIJMANS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 10,33 €
Last Close Price 7,38 €
Spread / Highest target 76,2%
Spread / Average Target 40,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
A. G. J. Hillen Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Sjoerd Steven Vollebregt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans Janssen Chief Financial Officer
Ronald Icke Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gerrit A. Witzel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEIJMANS N.V.-1.60%191
VINCI SA-16.73%54 565
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-8.36%31 355
FERROVIAL-13.79%20 151
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-24.51%18 773
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-6.73%18 658
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group