Heijmans N : nominates Allard Castelein as member of the Supervisory Board

The Supervisory Board of Heijmans N.V. intends to nominate Allard Castelein (1958) as a fifth member of the Supervisory Board.

Allard Castelein held a great number of various positions during his carrier at Shell from 1987 to 2013. He has been CEO at Port of Rotterdam (Havenbedrijf Rotterdam) since 2014. The Supervisory Board is convinced that Allard Castelein, given his broad knowledge and experience, will make a valuable contribution to both the Supervisory Board and Heijmans.

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 12 July 2022, Allard Castelein will be nominated as member of the Supervisory Board of Heijmans N.V. for a period of almost four years. The Works Council supports this nomination.