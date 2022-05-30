Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Heijmans N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEIJM   NL0009269109

HEIJMANS N.V.

(HEIJM)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  05/30 11:35:00 am EDT
12.26 EUR   +1.16%
11:49aHEIJMANS N : nominates Allard Castelein as member of the Supervisory Board
PU
05/13Resolutions of the General Meeting of Shareholders Heijmans N.V
AQ
05/13Heijmans N.V. agreed to acquire Dynniq Energy BV.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Heijmans N : nominates Allard Castelein as member of the Supervisory Board

05/30/2022 | 11:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Supervisory Board of Heijmans N.V. intends to nominate Allard Castelein (1958) as a fifth member of the Supervisory Board.

Allard Castelein held a great number of various positions during his carrier at Shell from 1987 to 2013. He has been CEO at Port of Rotterdam (Havenbedrijf Rotterdam) since 2014. The Supervisory Board is convinced that Allard Castelein, given his broad knowledge and experience, will make a valuable contribution to both the Supervisory Board and Heijmans.

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 12 July 2022, Allard Castelein will be nominated as member of the Supervisory Board of Heijmans N.V. for a period of almost four years. The Works Council supports this nomination.

Share this press release
Contact us
Christine Verspui Woordvoerder
cverspui@heijmans.nl
0610236300
Guido Peters Manager Investor Relations
gpeters@heijmans.nl
+31 73543548

Disclaimer

Heijmans NV published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 15:48:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HEIJMANS N.V.
11:49aHEIJMANS N : nominates Allard Castelein as member of the Supervisory Board
PU
05/13Resolutions of the General Meeting of Shareholders Heijmans N.V
AQ
05/13Heijmans N.V. agreed to acquire Dynniq Energy BV.
CI
04/29HEIJMANS N.V. : 1st quarter results
CO
04/14HEIJMANS N.V. : Ex-dividend day for Cash amount paid with the scrip issue offered as an al..
FA
04/13HEIJMANS N : Besluiten Algemene vergadering van Aandeelhouders Heijmans N.V.
PU
04/12HEIJMANS N : Resolutions of the General Meeting of Shareholders Heijmans N.V.
PU
04/12HEIJMANS N : Heijmans verkoopt 167 woningen in Almere aan Vesteda
PU
04/12Vesteda Investment Management B.V. fund managed by Vesteda Residential Fund FGR agreed ..
CI
04/11HEIJMANS N : Heijmans heeft uitspraak ontvangen in procedure Wintrack II
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 764 M 1 890 M 1 890 M
Net income 2022 54,3 M 58,2 M 58,2 M
Net cash 2022 84,2 M 90,2 M 90,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,93x
Yield 2022 7,84%
Capitalization 285 M 306 M 306 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,11x
EV / Sales 2023 0,09x
Nbr of Employees 4 839
Free-Float 78,8%
Chart HEIJMANS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Heijmans N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEIJMANS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 12,12 €
Average target price 18,25 €
Spread / Average Target 50,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
A. G. J. Hillen Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Sjoerd Steven Vollebregt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicole Schaeffer Secretary & Compliance Officer
Ronald Icke Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gerrit A. Witzel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEIJMANS N.V.-18.66%306
VINCI-0.19%55 783
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED12.80%35 309
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-15.55%28 989
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED19.52%24 180
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED5.90%20 098