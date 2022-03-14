Heimstaden : 2021 HeimMade winner of the Year

Inspirational waste management in Heimstaden Sweden wins HeimMade of the Year; Heimstaden's annual award for the best internal initiative.

Since 2017 Heimstaden has celebrated the engagement of the company's employees with the initative HeimMade - ideas that bring vision and values to life.

"I'm so amazed by the passion and care from our employees, they dare to think different and share their ideas on how we can make a change," says Karmen Mandic, Chief Brand and Marketing Communications Officer. She continues; "As a Friendly workplace, this initiative is truly an acknowledgement to all our employees - that it is our collective strength that shapes the future of our brand experience."

According to Mandic, there were several good candidates for the award this year. But there was one in particular who excelled: "It is with great pride we announce the 2021 HeimMade winner of the Year in the category Group funded project. This year award goes to Klara Svensson in Sweden for her project Inspirational waste management," says Mandic.

Motivation:

"Waste rooms are common areas that affect the overall impression of a home and living. By creating engaging nudging communication and re-work the design of waste rooms we can inspire and encourage our tenants to recycle more. This benefits our business environmental impact and at the same time offers our tenants an improved option to live more climate-smart and make sustainable choices in their everyday life."