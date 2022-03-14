Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Heimstaden AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEIM PREF   SE0015949037

HEIMSTADEN AB (PUBL)

(HEIM PREF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Heimstaden : 2021 HeimMade winner of the Year

03/14/2022 | 09:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Inspirational waste management in Heimstaden Sweden wins HeimMade of the Year; Heimstaden's annual award for the best internal initiative.

Since 2017 Heimstaden has celebrated the engagement of the company's employees with the initative HeimMade - ideas that bring vision and values to life.

"I'm so amazed by the passion and care from our employees, they dare to think different and share their ideas on how we can make a change," says Karmen Mandic, Chief Brand and Marketing Communications Officer. She continues; "As a Friendly workplace, this initiative is truly an acknowledgement to all our employees - that it is our collective strength that shapes the future of our brand experience."

According to Mandic, there were several good candidates for the award this year. But there was one in particular who excelled: "It is with great pride we announce the 2021 HeimMade winner of the Year in the category Group funded project. This year award goes to Klara Svensson in Sweden for her project Inspirational waste management," says Mandic.

Motivation:

"Waste rooms are common areas that affect the overall impression of a home and living. By creating engaging nudging communication and re-work the design of waste rooms we can inspire and encourage our tenants to recycle more. This benefits our business environmental impact and at the same time offers our tenants an improved option to live more climate-smart and make sustainable choices in their everyday life."

Disclaimer

Heimstaden AB published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 13:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HEIMSTADEN AB (PUBL)
09:44aHEIMSTADEN : 2021 HeimMade winner of the Year
PU
03:01aSon André Hval Appointed Group Director Commercial Letting at Heimstaden
AQ
03:00aHeimstaden Appoints Son André Hval as Group Director Commercial Letting
CI
03/09HEIMSTADEN : 500 Ukrainian Families Get New Homes from Heimstaden
PU
03/08HEIMSTADEN : Happy International Women's Day!
PU
03/07HEIMSTADEN : Donates Money and Provides Homes for Ukrainian Refugees
PU
03/07Notice to annual general meeting in Heimstaden AB (publ)
AQ
03/07HEIMSTADEN CONVENES THE ANNUAL GENER : Proposes inter alia introduction of a new preferenc..
AQ
02/28HEIMSTADEN : Annual Report 2021
AQ
02/28Heimstaden AB Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 10 011 M 1 031 M 1 031 M
Net income 2021 10 208 M 1 051 M 1 051 M
Net Debt 2021 157 B 16 155 M 16 155 M
P/E ratio 2021 0,43x
Yield 2021 6,01%
Capitalization 5 929 M 610 M 610 M
EV / Sales 2020 10,1x
EV / Sales 2021 16,2x
Nbr of Employees 1 980
Free-Float 24,6%
Chart HEIMSTADEN AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Heimstaden AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEIMSTADEN AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lars Patrik Hall Chief Executive Officer
Arve Regland Chief Financial Officer
Ivar Tollefsen Chairman
Rodin Lie Chief Technology Officer
Helge Krogsböl Co-Chief Operating Officer & Deputy CEO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEIMSTADEN AB (PUBL)-6.61%610
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-3.33%33 856
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED8.69%32 478
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.22.43%31 601
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.3.84%30 646
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED3.81%29 572