Heimstaden : Cleans Up the Landwehr Canal in Berlin

Together with non-profit organisation WirBerlin and the network Alles im Fluss, 60 Heimstaden employees helped to clean the Landwehr Canal in Berlin last week.

Heimstaden Germany spent their first team event after covid making a small, but important contribution to improve the environment in and around the Landwehr canal.

'Doing something meaningful together strengthens the team spirit enormously and I am very pleased to see the joy and commitment that our teams showed towards the Clean-Up Day,'said Caroline Oelmann, Country Manager at Heimstaden Germany.

On the banks of the Landwehr Canal at Böcklerpark in Kreuzberg, the non-profit organisation WirBerlin provided canoes, nets, gloves and grabbers. In teams of four, Heimstaden employees paddled along the canal and fished garbage out of the water.

Those who felt uncomfortable in the canoe had the opportunity to clean up the canal bank. 20 bags of approximately 40 kilos of waste were collected during the day.

'This is just the start of a series of activities that we would like to offer our employees. All people in Heimstaden will be encouraged and supported in their social commitments,'Oelmann said.