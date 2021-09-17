Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Heimstaden AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEIM PREF   SE0015949037

HEIMSTADEN AB (PUBL)

(HEIM PREF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Heimstaden : Cleans Up the Landwehr Canal in Berlin

09/17/2021 | 04:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Together with non-profit organisation WirBerlin and the network Alles im Fluss, 60 Heimstaden employees helped to clean the Landwehr Canal in Berlin last week.

Heimstaden Germany spent their first team event after covid making a small, but important contribution to improve the environment in and around the Landwehr canal.

'Doing something meaningful together strengthens the team spirit enormously and I am very pleased to see the joy and commitment that our teams showed towards the Clean-Up Day,'said Caroline Oelmann, Country Manager at Heimstaden Germany.

On the banks of the Landwehr Canal at Böcklerpark in Kreuzberg, the non-profit organisation WirBerlin provided canoes, nets, gloves and grabbers. In teams of four, Heimstaden employees paddled along the canal and fished garbage out of the water.

Those who felt uncomfortable in the canoe had the opportunity to clean up the canal bank. 20 bags of approximately 40 kilos of waste were collected during the day.

'This is just the start of a series of activities that we would like to offer our employees. All people in Heimstaden will be encouraged and supported in their social commitments,'Oelmann said.

Disclaimer

Heimstaden AB published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 08:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HEIMSTADEN AB (PUBL)
04:02aHEIMSTADEN : Cleans Up the Landwehr Canal in Berlin
PU
09/14HEIMSTADEN : Bostad Sets New Targets to Limit Global Warming to 1.5°C
AQ
09/09HEIMSTADEN : Sponsors SOS Children's Villages' First Moravian-Silesian Office
PU
09/07HEIMSTADEN : Wins Two Awards for its Efforts during Covid-19
PU
09/06HEIMSTADEN : Debt instrument issued by Heimstaden AB is admitted to trading on S..
AQ
09/03HEIMSTADEN : Issues EUR 400m Senior Unsecured Bond
AQ
09/01HEIMSTADEN : Broadens Investor Coverage Globally
PU
08/30HEIMSTADEN : August 2021 Fixed Income Investor Presentation
PU
08/13HEIMSTADEN AB : Q2 2021 Results
AQ
08/13Heimstaden AB Publ Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7 048 M 818 M 818 M
Net income 2020 4 431 M 514 M 514 M
Net Debt 2020 65 370 M 7 584 M 7 584 M
P/E ratio 2020 1,25x
Yield 2020 5,60%
Capitalization 5 364 M 621 M 622 M
EV / Sales 2019 11,5x
EV / Sales 2020 10,1x
Nbr of Employees 1 372
Free-Float 65,4%
Chart HEIMSTADEN AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Heimstaden AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEIMSTADEN AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lars Patrik Hall Chief Executive Officer
Arve Regland Chief Financial Officer
Ivar Tollefsen Chairman
Rodin Lie Chief Technology Officer
Helge Krogsböl Chief Operating Officer & Country Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEIMSTADEN AB (PUBL)-0.34%621
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED5.20%39 767
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-27.31%26 700
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-14.06%26 069
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-1.90%24 471
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-22.38%23 484