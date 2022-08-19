Heimstaden : Earnings Document 08/19/2022 | 02:54am EDT Send by mail :

Heimstaden AB Contents Annual Income statement Balance Sheets Cash Flow Quarterly Income statement Balance Sheets Cash Flow &D; &T &F; &A Incomestatement-Y Heimstaden AB Q2 2022 Income statement SEK m 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 YTD 2022 Rental income 1,057 2,013 3,393 4,863 6,601 9,027 6,446 Service income 391 658 572 Property expenses -528 -986 -1,582 -2,138 -3,125 -4,110 -2,928 Net operating income 530 1,027 1,810 2,725 3,867 5,575 4,089 Corporate administrative expenses -48 -85 -107 -172 -229 -417 -328 Other operating income 52 36 10 27 57 11 218 Other operating expenses -39 -16 -42 -46 -2 -2,343 -157 Share of net profits of associates and joint ventures 67 12 20 196 56 326 -170 Profit before inventory properties and fair value adjustments 561 974 1,692 2,729 3,749 3,152 3,651 Fair value adjustment of investment properties 2,316 2,202 2,744 6,517 8,165 21,903 13,610 Gains/losses from sale of inventory properties -2 -19 Operating profit 2,877 3,176 4,436 9,246 11,914 25,053 17,241 Interest income 28 6 53 57 99 162 68 Interest expenses on interest-bearing liabilities -186 -379 -694 -1,152 -1,371 -1,725 -1,358 Net foreign exchange gains/losses 50 -133 400 -63 -3,320 Fair value adjustment of derivative financial instruments 36 24 11 -107 -178 819 883 Other financial items -35 -86 -113 -209 -223 -52 -1,656 Profit before tax 2,720 2,740 3,745 7,703 10,640 24,194 11,859 Current tax -56 -76 -145 -259 -395 -501 -606 Deferred tax -449 -601 -396 -1,443 -1,892 -4,691 -2,693 Profit for the period 2,215 2,064 3,204 6,001 8,353 19,003 8,560 Other comprehensive income 15 99 -255 432 -4,493 3,640 6,589 Comprehensive income 2,230 2,163 2,949 6,433 3,860 22,643 15,149 Profit for the period attributable to: Parent Company shareholders 1,789 1,474 1,979 4,099 4,431 10,208 4,126 Non-controlling interest 426 589 1,224 1,902 3,922 8,795 4,434 Total comprehensive income attributable to: Parent Company's ordinary shareholder 1,757 1,527 1,833 4,378 1,678 12,267 8,143 preference Shareholders 47 47 47 47 47 100 59 Non-controlling interest 426 589 1,069 2,008 2,135 10,276 6,948 Balancesheet-Y Heimstaden AB Q2 2022 Balance Sheets SEK m 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 YTD 2022 ASSETS NON-CURRENT ASSETS Investment properties 26,330 50,285 76,249 113,719 144,428 305,668 342,077 Intangible assets 0 0 0 72 74 16,604 17,137 Property, plant and equipment 5 6 22 925 809 228 334 Quoted equity investments 5,765 8,014 Other non-current financial assets 48 395 410 917 1,302 3,263 5,156 Total non-current assets 26,383 50,686 76,681 115,633 146,613 331,528 372,718 CURRENT ASSETS Inventory properties 0 0 680 865 1,292 846 835 Rent and trade receivables 4 10 16 23 86 207 248 Other current financial assets 153 407 863 1,062 2,106 1,931 2,341 Prepayments 55 147 253 337 308 725 1,016 Cash and cash equivalents 1,611 1,393 4,775 10,687 10,906 20,488 9,165 Total current assets 1,823 1,956 6,588 12,974 14,698 24,196 13,605 TOTAL ASSETS 28,206 52,643 83,269 128,606 161,310 355,724 386,322 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity 8,975 18,807 33,936 59,942 76,166 147,094 167,813 LIABILITIES NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Interest-bearing liabilities 11,572 27,882 38,195 56,809 67,116 148,193 174,316 Lease liabilities 896 748 853 1,087 Derivative financial instruments 56 31 -18 65 433 -0 114 Deferred tax liabilities 1,119 1,741 2,218 3,640 5,446 23,252 26,699 Interest-bearing subordinated shareholder loans 2,722 0 0 0 0 Other non-current financial liabilities 903 878 1,014 Total non-current liabilities 15,470 29,654 40,395 61,411 74,646 173,176 203,230 CURRENT LIABILITIES Interest-bearing liabilities 3,207 3,054 7,492 5,137 7,965 28,313 7,559 Lease liabilities 38 74 Trade payables 87 131 351 332 477 691 835 Other current payables 255 685 620 1,196 917 4,077 4,291 Derivative financial instruments 14 6 1 Accrued expenses 211 311 475 589 1,126 2,329 2,520 Total current liabilities 3,760 4,182 8,938 7,254 10,499 35,454 15,279 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 28,206 52,643 83,269 128,606 161,310 355,724 386,322 Cash_flow-Y Heimstaden AB Q2 2022 Cash Flow SEK m 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 YTD 2022 The operating activities Profit before tax 2,720 2,740 3,745 7,703 10,640 24,192 11,859 Adjustments to reconcile profit before tax to net cash flows: Fair value adjustment on investment properties -2,316 -2,202 -2,744 -6,517 -8,165 -21,758 -13,591 Fair value of derivative financial instruments -36 -24 -11 107 178 -885 -883 Finance expenses - net 2,330 1,463 Other adjustments -66 5 -100 -51 -370 -3,231 4,058 Paid tax 0 -43 -131 -159 -364 -553 -664 Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital 302 477 758 1,082 1,920 96 2,242 Working capital changes (Increase)/decrease in trade receivavles -53 -316 348 -62 -293 -488 -500 Changes in tenant ownership 0 0 -883 -113 0 0 (Increase)/decrease in trade and other payables 245 618 -489 360 -92 3,867 -910 Net cash flows from operating activities 493 779 -266 1,268 1535 3475 832 Investing activities Acquisitions of investment properties -6,881 -22,878 -13,057 -13,597 -15,882 -100,680 -6,314 Capital expenditure on investment properties -5,511 -4,531 Proceeds from sale of investment properties 279 1,146 155 14 1,149 478 Deposits for signed acquisitions -100 0 -547 -536 -1,025 -508 -547 Purchases of intangible assets -37 Other cash flows from investing activities 746 -361 -37 -747 -246 -5,818 -3,981 Net cash flows from investing activities -5,956 -22,093 -13,486 -14,866 -17,189 -111,368 -14,895 Financing activities Proceeds from interest-bearing liabilities 4,254 16,156 5,198 16,132 85,835 27,405 Repayment of interest-bearing liabilities -59 -12,404 -17,907 -31,093 Dividends paid -103 -100 5,737 -1,000 Dividends paid to non-controlling interest 392 -193 -76 -465 -894 -2,107 -1,010 Dividends paid to preference shares -117 -47 -47 -47 -47 -82 -59 Proceeds from issuance of new shares 1,125 Proceeds from non-controlling interests 0 8,008 6,563 8,644 7,610 27,491 7,694 Proceeds from issuance of hyrbrid bonds 11,523 6,139 23,814 Repayment on hybrid bonds -100 -294 -647 -1,020 Other cash flows from financing activities 1,864 -2,730 -135 -34 -40 -373 154 Net cash flows from financing activities 6,289 21,095 17,242 19,461 16,201 116,150 2,072 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents 827 -219 3,489 5,863 546 8,257 -11,991 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 783 1,611 1,393 4,775 10,687 10,906 20,488 Net currency exchange effect in cash and cash equivalents 1 1 -107 48 -327 1,325 669 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 1,611 1,393 4,775 10,687 10,906 20,488 9,165 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -0 0 Incomestatement-Q Heimstaden AB Q2 2022 Income statement SEK m 2016 Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2017 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2018 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2019 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2020 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2022 Q1 2022 Q2 Rental income 186 209 262 400 426 454 470 664 706 836 866 984 1,023 1,158 1,302 1,380 1,497 1,651 1,680 1,773 2,066 2,114 2,305 2,542 3,154 3,292 Service charge income 69 110 57 155 190 125 108 234 331 240 Property expenses -106 -88 -111 -223 -236 -203 -193 -354 -389 -351 -341 -502 -502 -485 -514 -638 -709 -666 -703 -1,047 -1,010 -886 -871 -1,343 -1,512 -1,416 Net operating income 80 121 151 178 190 251 278 309 317 485 526 483 521 673 789 742 857 1,096 1,034 881 1,246 1,353 1,543 1,433 1,973 2,116 0 Corporate administrative expenses -8 -12 -11 -18 -14 -27 -19 -25 -20 -24 -28 -35 -29 -33 -37 -72 -65 -70 -59 -36 -87 -93 -105 -132 -160 -169 Other operating income 17 19 12 3 2 21 5 8 28 8 3 -30 0 21 16 -10 17 7 11 22 0 3 -0 8 205 13 Other operating expenses -15 -15 -10 0 0 0 0 -16 0 0 0 -42 0 0 0 -46 9 -28 -11 29 -23 -28 -21 -2,271 -91 -66 Share of net profits of associates and joint ventures 35 19 14 -1 -1 0 -2 16 1 2 0 17 1 17 -7 184 -3 -1 -18 78 -3 1 1 327 27 -197 Operating profit before investment properties and fair value adjustements 109 133 157 162 176 245 261 292 326 471 501 393 493 678 760 798 814 1,003 957 974 1,133 1,235 1,417 -634 1,953 1,697 Fair value adjustment of investment properties 139 231 1,351 594 463 465 485 788 817 788 575 565 1,761 1,455 1,684 1,617 1,914 1,595 2,536 2,120 4,428 4,604 5,633 7,238 9,305 4,305 Income from sale of inventory properties -2 -13 -6 Operating profit 248 364 1,508 757 639 710 746 1,080 1,143 1,259 1,076 958 2,254 2,132 2,444 2,415 2,728 2,599 3,493 3,093 5,561 5,839 7,050 6,602 11,245 5,996 Interest income 9 9 10 -1 0 0 0 5 4 7 17 26 5 7 5 40 23 28 22 26 19 13 16 113 69 -1 Interest expenses on interest-bearing liabilities -36 -37 -38 -74 -57 -76 -83 -162 -145 -200 -207 -254 -242 -320 -351 -239 -325 -359 -379 -308 -362 -370 -408 -586 -692 -665 Net foreign exchange gains/losses -63 -198 205 -77 118 117 -32 197 -511 230 -83 300 -718 -2,602 Fair value adjustment of derivative financial instruments -9 -7 13 40 -0 4 10 11 20 -32 42 -19 -313 -44 -74 324 -129 -225 18 157 123 142 37 518 421 462 Other financial items 0 0 -14 -21 -27 -28 -28 -3 0 0 -135 185 -21 -45 -29 -114 -46 -65 -56 -57 -81 -175 -245 450 220 -1,876 Profit before tax 213 328 1,479 700 554 610 646 930 1,022 1,034 793 896 1,620 1,533 2,200 2,349 2,370 2,095 3,067 3,110 4,749 5,681 6,367 7,397 10,544 1,314 Current tax expense 0 0 -34 -21 -9 0 -41 -26 -50 -28 -23 -44 -94 3 -88 -81 -146 -174 -108 34 -151 -170 -130 -50 -346 -261 Deferred tax expense -28 -43 -328 -50 -94 -94 -116 -298 -88 -165 -35 -109 -324 -304 -342 -472 -559 -174 -595 -565 -875 -936 -1,218 -1,661 -2,270 -423 Profit for the period 184 285 1,117 629 451 516 490 607 884 841 735 743 1,202 1,231 1,770 1,797 1,665 1,747 2,363 2,578 3,723 4,574 5,019 5,686 7,929 631 Other comprehensive income -4 24 25 -30 -4 26 22 55 466 306 -140 -887 904 433 -64 -840 -768 -1,050 -854 -1,821 2,518 -1,028 443 1,707 2,022 4,567 Comprehensive income 180 309 1,142 599 447 542 512 662 1,350 1,147 596 -144 2,106 1,664 1,706 956 897 697 1,509 757 6,241 3,546 5,462 7,393 9,951 5,198 Profit for the period attributable to: Parent Company shareholders 184 285 874 446 334 412 369 361 484 366 517 582 740 1,013 1,282 1,064 857 946 1,208 1,420 2,177 2,425 2,808 2,797 4,307 -182 Non-controlling interest 0 0 243 183 118 104 121 246 400 475 219 161 463 219 488 732 808 801 1,155 1,159 1,546 2,149 2,210 2,889 3,622 813 Total comprehensive income attributable to: Parent Company's ordinary shareholder 168 297 887 404 318 426 379 404 938 661 365 -162 1,337 1,293 1,266 482 367 317 683 311 3,682 1,776 3,028 3,781 5,540 2,602 preference Shareholders 12 12 12 12 12 12 12 12 12 12 12 12 12 12 12 12 12 12 12 12 12 29 29 30 29 29 Non-controlling interest 0 0 243 183 118 104 121 246 400 475 219 6 757 360 429 462 518 368 815 435 2,548 1,740 2,405 3,583 4,381 2,567 &Z&F Balancesheet-Q Heimstaden AB Q2 2022 Balance Sheets SEK m 2016 Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2017 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2018 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2019 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2020 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2022 Q1 2022 Q2 ASSETS NON-CURRENT ASSETS Investment properties 13,039 14,836 23,213 26,330 27,814 30,841 36,450 50,285 54,837 66,574 70,003 76,249 83,293 103,447 108,164 113,719 131,745 135,462 139,329 144,428 179,519 186,679 203,211 305,668 321,223 342,077 Intangible assets 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 72 72 72 73 69 70 74 80 79 80 16,604 16,723 17,137 Property, plant and equipment 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 6 10 13 20 22 195 596 771 925 1,207 795 761 809 850 226 218 228 307 334 Quoted equity investments 129 1,996 1,958 5,765 8,482 8,014 Other non-current financial assets 1,062 1,087 37 48 46 62 91 395 402 654 361 410 380 364 554 917 1,946 1,220 1,318 1,302 1,170 863 1,270 3,263 4,481 5,156 Total assets 14,106 15,927 23,256 26,383 27,866 30,909 36,545 50,686 55,249 67,241 70,385 76,681 83,869 104,479 109,561 115,633 134,971 137,546 141,478 146,613 181,748 189,843 206,738 331,528 351,217 372,718 CURRENT ASSETS Inventory properties 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 830 827 680 689 716 756 865 767 767 1,022 1,292 1,344 1,054 786 846 864 835 Rent and trade receivables 6 6 19 4 7 7 6 10 39 24 11 16 29 20 22 23 136 53 69 86 138 167 216 207 233 248 Other current financial assets 3 12 41 153 190 194 257 407 524 950 983 863 697 842 600 1,062 524 1,006 1,407 2,106 727 2,963 8,569 1,931 1,968 2,341 Prepayments 28 37 55 55 51 72 57 147 129 108 156 253 344 328 376 337 532 548 330 308 397 337 469 725 1,073 1,016 Cash and cash equivalents 1,215 647 3,361 1,611 1,832 1,174 840 1,393 2,538 6,801 5,699 4,775 6,265 3,295 3,841 10,687 7,527 8,877 9,602 10,906 17,342 14,012 20,630 20,488 19,109 9,165 Total current assets 1,253 702 3,475 1,823 2,080 1,447 1,160 1,956 3,230 8,713 7,676 6,588 8,023 5,202 5,595 12,974 9,484 11,251 12,430 14,698 19,949 18,533 30,669 24,196 23,246 13,605 Assets held for sale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTAL ASSETS 15,358 16,630 26,731 28,206 29,946 32,355 37,705 52,643 58,479 75,954 78,060 83,269 91,892 109,680 115,155 128,606 144,456 148,797 153,908 161,310 201,697 208,376 237,407 355,724 374,463 386,322 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity 6,033 6,260 8,450 8,975 9,411 9,666 10,167 18,807 21,882 33,547 34,057 33,936 36,030 39,665 44,302 59,942 65,595 68,921 70,359 76,166 95,137 105,147 110,511 147,094 163,358 167,813 LIABILITIES NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Interest-bearing liabilities 7,857 8,241 11,653 11,572 13,296 16,288 17,375 27,882 33,490 37,142 36,918 38,195 49,121 63,494 64,173 56,809 65,538 64,775 70,110 67,116 88,312 86,662 104,258 148,193 167,842 174,316 Lease liabilities 170 568 744 896 1,154 732 702 748 777 740 775 853 1,560 1,087 Derivative financial instruments 83 91 96 56 56 40 35 31 11 42 0 -18 295 319 275 65 0 433 343 268 204 -0 255 114 Deferred tax liabilities 626 670 1,055 1,119 1,214 1,310 1,611 1,741 1,872 1,922 1,982 2,218 2,516 3,347 3,191 3,640 4,209 4,371 4,969 5,446 6,395 7,310 8,536 23,252 25,667 26,699 Interest-bearing subordinated shareholder loans 0 0 2,578 2,722 2,722 2,785 2,785 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Other non-current financial liabilities 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 903 834 842 883 878 887 1,014 Total non-current liabilities 8,566 9,002 15,382 15,470 17,289 20,423 21,806 29,654 35,372 39,106 38,901 40,395 52,102 67,729 68,383 61,411 70,901 69,878 75,781 74,646 96,660 95,822 114,656 173,176 196,211 203,230 CURRENT LIABILITIES Interest-bearing liabilities 548 1,137 2,485 3,207 2,771 1,775 5,015 3,054 0 2,082 3,839 7,492 2,186 630 685 5,137 5,466 7,446 5,286 7,965 6,822 4,198 9,030 28,313 7,211 7,559 Lease liabilities 40 38 73 74 Trade payables 32 28 55 87 70 68 80 131 172 173 266 351 308 359 369 332 603 305 314 477 484 416 484 691 676 835 Other current payables 84 89 170 255 183 198 418 685 614 498 554 620 754 848 900 1,196 1,105 1,502 1,345 917 1,432 1,745 1,366 4,077 4,636 4,291 Derivative financial instruments 14 10 9 6 6 1 1 Accrued expenses 97 114 189 211 222 226 219 311 439 548 444 475 512 449 516 589 785 745 822 1,126 1,152 1,040 1,314 2,329 2,297 2,520 Total current liabilities 760 1,368 2,900 3,760 3,246 2,267 5,732 4,182 1,225 3,302 5,103 8,938 3,760 2,287 2,470 7,254 7,960 9,998 7,768 10,499 9,900 7,408 12,240 35,454 14,894 15,279 Liabilities attributable to assets for sale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 15,358 16,630 26,731 28,206 29,946 32,355 37,705 52,643 58,479 75,954 78,060 83,269 91,892 109,680 115,155 128,606 144,456 148,797 153,908 161,310 201,697 208,376 237,407 355,724 374,463 386,322 &Z&F Cash_flow-Q Heimstaden AB Q2 2022 Cash Flow SEK m 2016 Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2017 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2018 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2019 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2020 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2022 Q1 2022 Q2 The operating activities Profit before tax 213 328 1,479 700 554 610 646 2,740 1,022 1,034 761 927 1,620 1,533 2,200 2,349 2,370 2,095 3,067 3,110 4,749 5,681 6,367 7,396 10,544 1,314 Adjustments to reconcile profit before tax to net cash flows: 0 0 Fair value adjustment on investment properties -139 -231 -1,351 -594 -463 -465 -485 -2,202 -817 -788 -575 -565 -1,761 180 -1,674 -1,627 -1,914 -1,595 -2,534 -2,122 -4,425 -4,607 -5,633 -7,092 -9,292 -4,299 Fair value of derivative financial instruments 9 7 -13 -40 0 -4 -10 -24 -20 32 -42 19 313 -1,455 74 -324 129 225 -689 514 -123 -142 -102 -517 -421 -462 Finance expenses - net 2,330 720 743 Other adjustments -34 -19 -14 1 2 0 2 5 0 -1 135 -234 65 44 -179 -117 -117 -87 68 -233 480 -278 233 -3,665 4 4,053 Paid tax 0 0 0 0 -35 0 8 -43 -49 -25 -41 -16 -112 -10 -52 15 -188 -65 -69 -43 -153 -163 -138 -99 -389 -275 Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital 49 86 100 67 59 141 161 477 136 252 238 131 125 293 368 296 279 573 -158 1,225 528 491 725 -1,648 1,167 1,075 Working capital changes (Increase)/decrease in trade receivavles 9 -17 -51 5 -37 -25 -27 -316 -129 201 253 24 -103 134 -232 140 -195 -36 273 -334 -225 -216 209 -256 -550 50 Changes in tenant ownership 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -883 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 (Increase)/decrease in trade and other payables -0 19 92 134 -42 16 217 618 105 -144 129 -580 -260 112 -140 648 229 -449 53 75 428 252 -864 4,051 -537 -373 Net cash flows from operating activities 58 88 141 206 -20 132 351 779 112 310 -263 -425 -239 538 -3 1,085 313 87 169 966 731 527 70 2,147 80 752 Investing activities Acquisitions of investment properties -1,753 -1,683 -1,145 -2,301 -1,204 -2,748 -5,137 -22,878 -2,775 -11,327 -2,158 3,203 -1,512 -5,190 -3,182 -2,767 -7,023 -1,308 -584 -5,186 -13,653 -781 -4,587 -81,659 -161 -6,153 Capital expenditure on investment properties 0 -587 -539 -655 -1,364 -995 -1,482 -1,670 -2,260 -2,271 Proceeds from sale of investment properties 0 135 45 100 169 214 215 1,146 149 7 6 -7 0 3 0 11 0 308 424 417 10 468 Deposits for signed acquisitions 0 0 0 -100 0 0 0 0 0 -565 -467 484 0 -72 -144 -392 514 -19 -224 -1,297 1,495 -1,804 -5,487 5,287 -87 -460 Purchases of intangible assets 0 -37 0 0 0 Other cash flows from investing activities 557 1 182 6 -1 -16 -30 -361 -12 -6 202 -220 -543 -523 -222 -446 -150 -401 -393 698 -82 -1,936 -360 -3,440 -2,427 -1,554 Net cash flows from investing activities -1,196 -1,547 -918 -2,295 -1,035 -2,550 -4,953 -22,093 -2,638 -11,892 -2,416 3,460 -2,055 -5,782 -3,548 -3,594 -7,246 -2,303 -1,855 -5,785 -13,604 -5,207 -11,492 -81,065 -4,924 -9,971 Financing activities Proceeds from interest-bearing liabilities 1,583 973 1,431 267 1,288 1,995 4,274 16,156 1,905 5,444 1,605 -3,756 3,757 272 1,146 6,132 5,031 8,348 5,019 18,674 53,794 21,336 6,069 Repayment of interest-bearing liabilities 0 -5,235 -712 -5,406 -2,536 -3,750 -1,834 -10,162 -618 -5,293 -24,672 -6,421 Dividends paid 0 0 0 -103 0 -100 0 -100 1,737 4,000 0 0 0 0 0 0 -1,000 0 0 0 0 Dividends paid to non-controlling interest 0 0 350 42 0 -193 0 -193 0 -76 0 0 0 -465 0 -894 0 -2,107 0 0 -0 -986 -24 Dividends paid to preference shares -12 -82 -12 -12 -12 -12 -12 -47 -12 -12 -12 -12 -12 -12 -12 -12 -12 -12 -12 -12 -12 -11 -30 -29 -29 -29 Proceeds from issuance of new shares 0 1,125 0 0 0 0 Proceeds from non-controlling interests 0 0 0 0 0 18 0 8,008 0 6,563 0 0 0 465 1,950 6,229 4,000 3,610 0 7,144 0 0 20,347 7,926 -231 Proceeds from issuance of hyrbrid bonds 0 1982 993 8,548 950 5,189 8,073 6,660 0 9,081 0 0 Repayment on hybrid bonds 0 -100 -111 -61 -61 -62 -318 -188 -67 -74 -561 -458 Other cash flows from financing activities 0 0 1,721 144 0 50 6 -2,730 0 -91 -7 -37 0 0 0 -34 -71 -14 0 5,013 -50 -122 -3 -198 152 2 Net cash flows from financing activities 1,571 891 3,490 337 1,277 1,759 4,267 21,095 3,631 15,829 1,587 -3,805 3,745 2,242 4,078 9,396 4,045 3,354 2,422 6,379 19,244 1,322 17,956 77,627 3,165 -1,093 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents 432 -568 2,713 -1,751 221 -659 -334 -219 1,106 4,247 -1,093 -770 1,451 -3,001 526 6,886 -2,888 1,138 736 1,561 6,370 -3,358 6,535 -1,290 -1,679 -10,312 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 783 1,215 647 3,361 1,611 1,832 1,174 1,611 1,393 2,538 6,801 5,698 4,775 - 3,295 3,841 10,687 7,527 8,877 9,602 10,906 17,341 14,012 20,630 20,488 19,109 Net currency exchange effect in cash and cash equivalents - - - 1 -0 - - 1 39 17 -10 -153 38 32 20 -41 -272 213 -11 -257 65 29 83 1,147 300 369 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 1,215 647 3,361 1,611 1,832 1,174 839 1,393 2,538 6,801 5,698 4,775 6,265 -2,970 3,841 10,687 7,527 8,877 9,602 10,906 17,341 14,012 20,630 20,488 19,109 9,165 &Z&F Attachments Original Link

