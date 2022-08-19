|
Heimstaden : Earnings Document
Contents
|
Heimstaden AB
|
Contents
|
Annual
|
Income statement
|
Balance Sheets
|
Cash Flow
|
Quarterly
|
Income statement
|
Balance Sheets
|
Cash Flow
&D; &T &F; &A
Incomestatement-Y
|
Heimstaden AB
|
Q2 2022
|
Income statement
|
SEK m
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
YTD 2022
|
Rental income
|
1,057
|
2,013
|
3,393
|
4,863
|
6,601
|
9,027
|
6,446
|
Service income
|
391
|
658
|
572
|
Property expenses
|
-528
|
-986
|
-1,582
|
-2,138
|
-3,125
|
-4,110
|
-2,928
|
Net operating income
|
530
|
1,027
|
1,810
|
2,725
|
3,867
|
5,575
|
4,089
|
Corporate administrative expenses
|
-48
|
-85
|
-107
|
-172
|
-229
|
-417
|
-328
|
Other operating income
|
52
|
36
|
10
|
27
|
57
|
11
|
218
|
Other operating expenses
|
-39
|
-16
|
-42
|
-46
|
-2
|
-2,343
|
-157
|
Share of net profits of associates and joint ventures
|
67
|
12
|
20
|
196
|
56
|
326
|
-170
|
Profit before inventory properties and fair value adjustments
|
561
|
974
|
1,692
|
2,729
|
3,749
|
3,152
|
3,651
|
Fair value adjustment of investment properties
|
2,316
|
2,202
|
2,744
|
6,517
|
8,165
|
21,903
|
13,610
|
Gains/losses from sale of inventory properties
|
-2
|
-19
|
Operating profit
|
2,877
|
3,176
|
4,436
|
9,246
|
11,914
|
25,053
|
17,241
|
Interest income
|
28
|
6
|
53
|
57
|
99
|
162
|
68
|
Interest expenses on interest-bearing liabilities
|
-186
|
-379
|
-694
|
-1,152
|
-1,371
|
-1,725
|
-1,358
|
Net foreign exchange gains/losses
|
50
|
-133
|
400
|
-63
|
-3,320
|
Fair value adjustment of derivative financial instruments
|
36
|
24
|
11
|
-107
|
-178
|
819
|
883
|
Other financial items
|
-35
|
-86
|
-113
|
-209
|
-223
|
-52
|
-1,656
|
Profit before tax
|
2,720
|
2,740
|
3,745
|
7,703
|
10,640
|
24,194
|
11,859
|
Current tax
|
-56
|
-76
|
-145
|
-259
|
-395
|
-501
|
-606
|
Deferred tax
|
-449
|
-601
|
-396
|
-1,443
|
-1,892
|
-4,691
|
-2,693
|
Profit for the period
|
2,215
|
2,064
|
3,204
|
6,001
|
8,353
|
19,003
|
8,560
|
Other comprehensive income
|
15
|
99
|
-255
|
432
|
-4,493
|
3,640
|
6,589
|
Comprehensive income
|
2,230
|
2,163
|
2,949
|
6,433
|
3,860
|
22,643
|
15,149
|
Profit for the period attributable to:
|
Parent Company shareholders
|
1,789
|
1,474
|
1,979
|
4,099
|
4,431
|
10,208
|
4,126
|
Non-controlling interest
|
426
|
589
|
1,224
|
1,902
|
3,922
|
8,795
|
4,434
|
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
|
Parent Company's ordinary shareholder
|
1,757
|
1,527
|
1,833
|
4,378
|
1,678
|
12,267
|
8,143
|
preference Shareholders
|
47
|
47
|
47
|
47
|
47
|
100
|
59
|
Non-controlling interest
|
426
|
589
|
1,069
|
2,008
|
2,135
|
10,276
|
6,948
Balancesheet-Y
|
Heimstaden AB
|
Q2 2022
|
Balance Sheets
|
SEK m
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
YTD 2022
|
ASSETS
|
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|
Investment properties
|
26,330
|
50,285
|
76,249
|
113,719
|
144,428
|
305,668
|
342,077
|
Intangible assets
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
72
|
74
|
16,604
|
17,137
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
5
|
6
|
22
|
925
|
809
|
228
|
334
|
Quoted equity investments
|
5,765
|
8,014
|
Other non-current financial assets
|
48
|
395
|
410
|
917
|
1,302
|
3,263
|
5,156
|
Total non-current assets
|
26,383
|
50,686
|
76,681
|
115,633
|
146,613
|
331,528
|
372,718
|
CURRENT ASSETS
|
Inventory properties
|
0
|
0
|
680
|
865
|
1,292
|
846
|
835
|
Rent and trade receivables
|
4
|
10
|
16
|
23
|
86
|
207
|
248
|
Other current financial assets
|
153
|
407
|
863
|
1,062
|
2,106
|
1,931
|
2,341
|
Prepayments
|
55
|
147
|
253
|
337
|
308
|
725
|
1,016
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
1,611
|
1,393
|
4,775
|
10,687
|
10,906
|
20,488
|
9,165
|
Total current assets
|
1,823
|
1,956
|
6,588
|
12,974
|
14,698
|
24,196
|
13,605
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
28,206
|
52,643
|
83,269
|
128,606
|
161,310
|
355,724
|
386,322
|
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|
Equity
|
8,975
|
18,807
|
33,936
|
59,942
|
76,166
|
147,094
|
167,813
|
LIABILITIES
|
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
Interest-bearing liabilities
|
11,572
|
27,882
|
38,195
|
56,809
|
67,116
|
148,193
|
174,316
|
Lease liabilities
|
896
|
748
|
853
|
1,087
|
Derivative financial instruments
|
56
|
31
|
-18
|
65
|
433
|
-0
|
114
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
1,119
|
1,741
|
2,218
|
3,640
|
5,446
|
23,252
|
26,699
|
Interest-bearing subordinated shareholder loans
|
2,722
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Other non-current financial liabilities
|
903
|
878
|
1,014
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
15,470
|
29,654
|
40,395
|
61,411
|
74,646
|
173,176
|
203,230
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
Interest-bearing liabilities
|
3,207
|
3,054
|
7,492
|
5,137
|
7,965
|
28,313
|
7,559
|
Lease liabilities
|
38
|
74
|
Trade payables
|
87
|
131
|
351
|
332
|
477
|
691
|
835
|
Other current payables
|
255
|
685
|
620
|
1,196
|
917
|
4,077
|
4,291
|
Derivative financial instruments
|
14
|
6
|
1
|
Accrued expenses
|
211
|
311
|
475
|
589
|
1,126
|
2,329
|
2,520
|
Total current liabilities
|
3,760
|
4,182
|
8,938
|
7,254
|
10,499
|
35,454
|
15,279
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
28,206
|
52,643
|
83,269
|
128,606
|
161,310
|
355,724
|
386,322
Cash_flow-Y
|
Heimstaden AB
|
Q2 2022
|
Cash Flow
|
SEK m
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
YTD 2022
|
The operating activities
|
Profit before tax
|
2,720
|
2,740
|
3,745
|
7,703
|
10,640
|
24,192
|
11,859
|
Adjustments to reconcile profit before tax to net cash flows:
|
Fair value adjustment on investment properties
|
-2,316
|
-2,202
|
-2,744
|
-6,517
|
-8,165
|
-21,758
|
-13,591
|
Fair value of derivative financial instruments
|
-36
|
-24
|
-11
|
107
|
178
|
-885
|
-883
|
Finance expenses - net
|
2,330
|
1,463
|
Other adjustments
|
-66
|
5
|
-100
|
-51
|
-370
|
-3,231
|
4,058
|
Paid tax
|
0
|
-43
|
-131
|
-159
|
-364
|
-553
|
-664
|
Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital
|
302
|
477
|
758
|
1,082
|
1,920
|
96
|
2,242
|
Working capital changes
|
(Increase)/decrease in trade receivavles
|
-53
|
-316
|
348
|
-62
|
-293
|
-488
|
-500
|
Changes in tenant ownership
|
0
|
0
|
-883
|
-113
|
0
|
0
|
(Increase)/decrease in trade and other payables
|
245
|
618
|
-489
|
360
|
-92
|
3,867
|
-910
|
Net cash flows from operating activities
|
493
|
779
|
-266
|
1,268
|
1535
|
3475
|
832
|
Investing activities
|
Acquisitions of investment properties
|
-6,881
|
-22,878
|
-13,057
|
-13,597
|
-15,882
|
-100,680
|
-6,314
|
Capital expenditure on investment properties
|
-5,511
|
-4,531
|
Proceeds from sale of investment properties
|
279
|
1,146
|
155
|
14
|
1,149
|
478
|
Deposits for signed acquisitions
|
-100
|
0
|
-547
|
-536
|
-1,025
|
-508
|
-547
|
Purchases of intangible assets
|
-37
|
Other cash flows from investing activities
|
746
|
-361
|
-37
|
-747
|
-246
|
-5,818
|
-3,981
|
Net cash flows from investing activities
|
-5,956
|
-22,093
|
-13,486
|
-14,866
|
-17,189
|
-111,368
|
-14,895
|
Financing activities
|
Proceeds from interest-bearing liabilities
|
4,254
|
16,156
|
5,198
|
16,132
|
85,835
|
27,405
|
Repayment of interest-bearing liabilities
|
-59
|
-12,404
|
-17,907
|
-31,093
|
Dividends paid
|
-103
|
-100
|
5,737
|
-1,000
|
Dividends paid to non-controlling interest
|
392
|
-193
|
-76
|
-465
|
-894
|
-2,107
|
-1,010
|
Dividends paid to preference shares
|
-117
|
-47
|
-47
|
-47
|
-47
|
-82
|
-59
|
Proceeds from issuance of new shares
|
1,125
|
Proceeds from non-controlling interests
|
0
|
8,008
|
6,563
|
8,644
|
7,610
|
27,491
|
7,694
|
Proceeds from issuance of hyrbrid bonds
|
11,523
|
6,139
|
23,814
|
Repayment on hybrid bonds
|
-100
|
-294
|
-647
|
-1,020
|
Other cash flows from financing activities
|
1,864
|
-2,730
|
-135
|
-34
|
-40
|
-373
|
154
|
Net cash flows from financing activities
|
6,289
|
21,095
|
17,242
|
19,461
|
16,201
|
116,150
|
2,072
|
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
827
|
-219
|
3,489
|
5,863
|
546
|
8,257
|
-11,991
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|
783
|
1,611
|
1,393
|
4,775
|
10,687
|
10,906
|
20,488
|
Net currency exchange effect in cash and cash equivalents
|
1
|
1
|
-107
|
48
|
-327
|
1,325
|
669
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|
1,611
|
1,393
|
4,775
|
10,687
|
10,906
|
20,488
|
9,165
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-0
|
0
Incomestatement-Q
|
Heimstaden AB
|
Q2 2022
|
Income statement
|
SEK m
|
2016 Q1
|
2016 Q2
|
2016 Q3
|
2016 Q4
|
2017 Q1
|
2017 Q2
|
2017 Q3
|
2017 Q4
|
2018 Q1
|
2018 Q2
|
2018 Q3
|
2018 Q4
|
2019 Q1
|
2019 Q2
|
2019 Q3
|
2019 Q4
|
2020 Q1
|
2020 Q2
|
2020 Q3
|
2020 Q4
|
2021 Q1
|
2021 Q2
|
2021 Q3
|
2021 Q4
|
2022 Q1
|
2022 Q2
|
Rental income
|
186
|
209
|
262
|
400
|
426
|
454
|
470
|
664
|
706
|
836
|
866
|
984
|
1,023
|
1,158
|
1,302
|
1,380
|
1,497
|
1,651
|
1,680
|
1,773
|
2,066
|
2,114
|
2,305
|
2,542
|
3,154
|
3,292
|
Service charge income
|
69
|
110
|
57
|
155
|
190
|
125
|
108
|
234
|
331
|
240
|
Property expenses
|
-106
|
-88
|
-111
|
-223
|
-236
|
-203
|
-193
|
-354
|
-389
|
-351
|
-341
|
-502
|
-502
|
-485
|
-514
|
-638
|
-709
|
-666
|
-703
|
-1,047
|
-1,010
|
-886
|
-871
|
-1,343
|
-1,512
|
-1,416
|
Net operating income
|
80
|
121
|
151
|
178
|
190
|
251
|
278
|
309
|
317
|
485
|
526
|
483
|
521
|
673
|
789
|
742
|
857
|
1,096
|
1,034
|
881
|
1,246
|
1,353
|
1,543
|
1,433
|
1,973
|
2,116
|
0
|
Corporate administrative expenses
|
-8
|
-12
|
-11
|
-18
|
-14
|
-27
|
-19
|
-25
|
-20
|
-24
|
-28
|
-35
|
-29
|
-33
|
-37
|
-72
|
-65
|
-70
|
-59
|
-36
|
-87
|
-93
|
-105
|
-132
|
-160
|
-169
|
Other operating income
|
17
|
19
|
12
|
3
|
2
|
21
|
5
|
8
|
28
|
8
|
3
|
-30
|
0
|
21
|
16
|
-10
|
17
|
7
|
11
|
22
|
0
|
3
|
-0
|
8
|
205
|
13
|
Other operating expenses
|
-15
|
-15
|
-10
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-16
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-42
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-46
|
9
|
-28
|
-11
|
29
|
-23
|
-28
|
-21
|
-2,271
|
-91
|
-66
|
Share of net profits of associates and joint ventures
|
35
|
19
|
14
|
-1
|
-1
|
0
|
-2
|
16
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
17
|
1
|
17
|
-7
|
184
|
-3
|
-1
|
-18
|
78
|
-3
|
1
|
1
|
327
|
27
|
-197
|
Operating profit before investment properties and fair value adjustements
|
109
|
133
|
157
|
162
|
176
|
245
|
261
|
292
|
326
|
471
|
501
|
393
|
493
|
678
|
760
|
798
|
814
|
1,003
|
957
|
974
|
1,133
|
1,235
|
1,417
|
-634
|
1,953
|
1,697
|
Fair value adjustment of investment properties
|
139
|
231
|
1,351
|
594
|
463
|
465
|
485
|
788
|
817
|
788
|
575
|
565
|
1,761
|
1,455
|
1,684
|
1,617
|
1,914
|
1,595
|
2,536
|
2,120
|
4,428
|
4,604
|
5,633
|
7,238
|
9,305
|
4,305
|
Income from sale of inventory properties
|
-2
|
-13
|
-6
|
Operating profit
|
248
|
364
|
1,508
|
757
|
639
|
710
|
746
|
1,080
|
1,143
|
1,259
|
1,076
|
958
|
2,254
|
2,132
|
2,444
|
2,415
|
2,728
|
2,599
|
3,493
|
3,093
|
5,561
|
5,839
|
7,050
|
6,602
|
11,245
|
5,996
|
Interest income
|
9
|
9
|
10
|
-1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
4
|
7
|
17
|
26
|
5
|
7
|
5
|
40
|
23
|
28
|
22
|
26
|
19
|
13
|
16
|
113
|
69
|
-1
|
Interest expenses on interest-bearing liabilities
|
-36
|
-37
|
-38
|
-74
|
-57
|
-76
|
-83
|
-162
|
-145
|
-200
|
-207
|
-254
|
-242
|
-320
|
-351
|
-239
|
-325
|
-359
|
-379
|
-308
|
-362
|
-370
|
-408
|
-586
|
-692
|
-665
|
Net foreign exchange gains/losses
|
-63
|
-198
|
205
|
-77
|
118
|
117
|
-32
|
197
|
-511
|
230
|
-83
|
300
|
-718
|
-2,602
|
Fair value adjustment of derivative financial instruments
|
-9
|
-7
|
13
|
40
|
-0
|
4
|
10
|
11
|
20
|
-32
|
42
|
-19
|
-313
|
-44
|
-74
|
324
|
-129
|
-225
|
18
|
157
|
123
|
142
|
37
|
518
|
421
|
462
|
Other financial items
|
0
|
0
|
-14
|
-21
|
-27
|
-28
|
-28
|
-3
|
0
|
0
|
-135
|
185
|
-21
|
-45
|
-29
|
-114
|
-46
|
-65
|
-56
|
-57
|
-81
|
-175
|
-245
|
450
|
220
|
-1,876
|
Profit before tax
|
213
|
328
|
1,479
|
700
|
554
|
610
|
646
|
930
|
1,022
|
1,034
|
793
|
896
|
1,620
|
1,533
|
2,200
|
2,349
|
2,370
|
2,095
|
3,067
|
3,110
|
4,749
|
5,681
|
6,367
|
7,397
|
10,544
|
1,314
|
Current tax expense
|
0
|
0
|
-34
|
-21
|
-9
|
0
|
-41
|
-26
|
-50
|
-28
|
-23
|
-44
|
-94
|
3
|
-88
|
-81
|
-146
|
-174
|
-108
|
34
|
-151
|
-170
|
-130
|
-50
|
-346
|
-261
|
Deferred tax expense
|
-28
|
-43
|
-328
|
-50
|
-94
|
-94
|
-116
|
-298
|
-88
|
-165
|
-35
|
-109
|
-324
|
-304
|
-342
|
-472
|
-559
|
-174
|
-595
|
-565
|
-875
|
-936
|
-1,218
|
-1,661
|
-2,270
|
-423
|
Profit for the period
|
184
|
285
|
1,117
|
629
|
451
|
516
|
490
|
607
|
884
|
841
|
735
|
743
|
1,202
|
1,231
|
1,770
|
1,797
|
1,665
|
1,747
|
2,363
|
2,578
|
3,723
|
4,574
|
5,019
|
5,686
|
7,929
|
631
|
Other comprehensive income
|
-4
|
24
|
25
|
-30
|
-4
|
26
|
22
|
55
|
466
|
306
|
-140
|
-887
|
904
|
433
|
-64
|
-840
|
-768
|
-1,050
|
-854
|
-1,821
|
2,518
|
-1,028
|
443
|
1,707
|
2,022
|
4,567
|
Comprehensive income
|
180
|
309
|
1,142
|
599
|
447
|
542
|
512
|
662
|
1,350
|
1,147
|
596
|
-144
|
2,106
|
1,664
|
1,706
|
956
|
897
|
697
|
1,509
|
757
|
6,241
|
3,546
|
5,462
|
7,393
|
9,951
|
5,198
|
Profit for the period attributable to:
|
Parent Company shareholders
|
184
|
285
|
874
|
446
|
334
|
412
|
369
|
361
|
484
|
366
|
517
|
582
|
740
|
1,013
|
1,282
|
1,064
|
857
|
946
|
1,208
|
1,420
|
2,177
|
2,425
|
2,808
|
2,797
|
4,307
|
-182
|
Non-controlling interest
|
0
|
0
|
243
|
183
|
118
|
104
|
121
|
246
|
400
|
475
|
219
|
161
|
463
|
219
|
488
|
732
|
808
|
801
|
1,155
|
1,159
|
1,546
|
2,149
|
2,210
|
2,889
|
3,622
|
813
|
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
|
Parent Company's ordinary shareholder
|
168
|
297
|
887
|
404
|
318
|
426
|
379
|
404
|
938
|
661
|
365
|
-162
|
1,337
|
1,293
|
1,266
|
482
|
367
|
317
|
683
|
311
|
3,682
|
1,776
|
3,028
|
3,781
|
5,540
|
2,602
|
preference Shareholders
|
12
|
12
|
12
|
12
|
12
|
12
|
12
|
12
|
12
|
12
|
12
|
12
|
12
|
12
|
12
|
12
|
12
|
12
|
12
|
12
|
12
|
29
|
29
|
30
|
29
|
29
|
Non-controlling interest
|
0
|
0
|
243
|
183
|
118
|
104
|
121
|
246
|
400
|
475
|
219
|
6
|
757
|
360
|
429
|
462
|
518
|
368
|
815
|
435
|
2,548
|
1,740
|
2,405
|
3,583
|
4,381
|
2,567
&Z&F
Balancesheet-Q
|
Heimstaden AB
|
Q2 2022
|
Balance Sheets
|
SEK m
|
2016 Q1
|
2016 Q2
|
2016 Q3
|
2016 Q4
|
2017 Q1
|
2017 Q2
|
2017 Q3
|
2017 Q4
|
2018 Q1
|
2018 Q2
|
2018 Q3
|
2018 Q4
|
2019 Q1
|
2019 Q2
|
2019 Q3
|
2019 Q4
|
2020 Q1
|
2020 Q2
|
2020 Q3
|
2020 Q4
|
2021 Q1
|
2021 Q2
|
2021 Q3
|
2021 Q4
|
2022 Q1
|
2022 Q2
|
ASSETS
|
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|
Investment properties
|
13,039
|
14,836
|
23,213
|
26,330
|
27,814
|
30,841
|
36,450
|
50,285
|
54,837
|
66,574
|
70,003
|
76,249
|
83,293
|
103,447
|
108,164
|
113,719
|
131,745
|
135,462
|
139,329
|
144,428
|
179,519
|
186,679
|
203,211
|
305,668
|
321,223
|
342,077
|
Intangible assets
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
72
|
72
|
72
|
73
|
69
|
70
|
74
|
80
|
79
|
80
|
16,604
|
16,723
|
17,137
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
5
|
5
|
5
|
5
|
5
|
5
|
5
|
6
|
10
|
13
|
20
|
22
|
195
|
596
|
771
|
925
|
1,207
|
795
|
761
|
809
|
850
|
226
|
218
|
228
|
307
|
334
|
Quoted equity investments
|
129
|
1,996
|
1,958
|
5,765
|
8,482
|
8,014
|
Other non-current financial assets
|
1,062
|
1,087
|
37
|
48
|
46
|
62
|
91
|
395
|
402
|
654
|
361
|
410
|
380
|
364
|
554
|
917
|
1,946
|
1,220
|
1,318
|
1,302
|
1,170
|
863
|
1,270
|
3,263
|
4,481
|
5,156
|
Total assets
|
14,106
|
15,927
|
23,256
|
26,383
|
27,866
|
30,909
|
36,545
|
50,686
|
55,249
|
67,241
|
70,385
|
76,681
|
83,869
|
104,479
|
109,561
|
115,633
|
134,971
|
137,546
|
141,478
|
146,613
|
181,748
|
189,843
|
206,738
|
331,528
|
351,217
|
372,718
|
CURRENT ASSETS
|
Inventory properties
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
830
|
827
|
680
|
689
|
716
|
756
|
865
|
767
|
767
|
1,022
|
1,292
|
1,344
|
1,054
|
786
|
846
|
864
|
835
|
Rent and trade receivables
|
6
|
6
|
19
|
4
|
7
|
7
|
6
|
10
|
39
|
24
|
11
|
16
|
29
|
20
|
22
|
23
|
136
|
53
|
69
|
86
|
138
|
167
|
216
|
207
|
233
|
248
|
Other current financial assets
|
3
|
12
|
41
|
153
|
190
|
194
|
257
|
407
|
524
|
950
|
983
|
863
|
697
|
842
|
600
|
1,062
|
524
|
1,006
|
1,407
|
2,106
|
727
|
2,963
|
8,569
|
1,931
|
1,968
|
2,341
|
Prepayments
|
28
|
37
|
55
|
55
|
51
|
72
|
57
|
147
|
129
|
108
|
156
|
253
|
344
|
328
|
376
|
337
|
532
|
548
|
330
|
308
|
397
|
337
|
469
|
725
|
1,073
|
1,016
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
1,215
|
647
|
3,361
|
1,611
|
1,832
|
1,174
|
840
|
1,393
|
2,538
|
6,801
|
5,699
|
4,775
|
6,265
|
3,295
|
3,841
|
10,687
|
7,527
|
8,877
|
9,602
|
10,906
|
17,342
|
14,012
|
20,630
|
20,488
|
19,109
|
9,165
|
Total current assets
|
1,253
|
702
|
3,475
|
1,823
|
2,080
|
1,447
|
1,160
|
1,956
|
3,230
|
8,713
|
7,676
|
6,588
|
8,023
|
5,202
|
5,595
|
12,974
|
9,484
|
11,251
|
12,430
|
14,698
|
19,949
|
18,533
|
30,669
|
24,196
|
23,246
|
13,605
|
Assets held for sale
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
15,358
|
16,630
|
26,731
|
28,206
|
29,946
|
32,355
|
37,705
|
52,643
|
58,479
|
75,954
|
78,060
|
83,269
|
91,892
|
109,680
|
115,155
|
128,606
|
144,456
|
148,797
|
153,908
|
161,310
|
201,697
|
208,376
|
237,407
|
355,724
|
374,463
|
386,322
|
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|
Equity
|
6,033
|
6,260
|
8,450
|
8,975
|
9,411
|
9,666
|
10,167
|
18,807
|
21,882
|
33,547
|
34,057
|
33,936
|
36,030
|
39,665
|
44,302
|
59,942
|
65,595
|
68,921
|
70,359
|
76,166
|
95,137
|
105,147
|
110,511
|
147,094
|
163,358
|
167,813
|
LIABILITIES
|
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
Interest-bearing liabilities
|
7,857
|
8,241
|
11,653
|
11,572
|
13,296
|
16,288
|
17,375
|
27,882
|
33,490
|
37,142
|
36,918
|
38,195
|
49,121
|
63,494
|
64,173
|
56,809
|
65,538
|
64,775
|
70,110
|
67,116
|
88,312
|
86,662
|
104,258
|
148,193
|
167,842
|
174,316
|
Lease liabilities
|
170
|
568
|
744
|
896
|
1,154
|
732
|
702
|
748
|
777
|
740
|
775
|
853
|
1,560
|
1,087
|
Derivative financial instruments
|
83
|
91
|
96
|
56
|
56
|
40
|
35
|
31
|
11
|
42
|
0
|
-18
|
295
|
319
|
275
|
65
|
0
|
433
|
343
|
268
|
204
|
-0
|
255
|
114
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
626
|
670
|
1,055
|
1,119
|
1,214
|
1,310
|
1,611
|
1,741
|
1,872
|
1,922
|
1,982
|
2,218
|
2,516
|
3,347
|
3,191
|
3,640
|
4,209
|
4,371
|
4,969
|
5,446
|
6,395
|
7,310
|
8,536
|
23,252
|
25,667
|
26,699
|
Interest-bearing subordinated shareholder loans
|
0
|
0
|
2,578
|
2,722
|
2,722
|
2,785
|
2,785
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Other non-current financial liabilities
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
903
|
834
|
842
|
883
|
878
|
887
|
1,014
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
8,566
|
9,002
|
15,382
|
15,470
|
17,289
|
20,423
|
21,806
|
29,654
|
35,372
|
39,106
|
38,901
|
40,395
|
52,102
|
67,729
|
68,383
|
61,411
|
70,901
|
69,878
|
75,781
|
74,646
|
96,660
|
95,822
|
114,656
|
173,176
|
196,211
|
203,230
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
Interest-bearing liabilities
|
548
|
1,137
|
2,485
|
3,207
|
2,771
|
1,775
|
5,015
|
3,054
|
0
|
2,082
|
3,839
|
7,492
|
2,186
|
630
|
685
|
5,137
|
5,466
|
7,446
|
5,286
|
7,965
|
6,822
|
4,198
|
9,030
|
28,313
|
7,211
|
7,559
|
Lease liabilities
|
40
|
38
|
73
|
74
|
Trade payables
|
32
|
28
|
55
|
87
|
70
|
68
|
80
|
131
|
172
|
173
|
266
|
351
|
308
|
359
|
369
|
332
|
603
|
305
|
314
|
477
|
484
|
416
|
484
|
691
|
676
|
835
|
Other current payables
|
84
|
89
|
170
|
255
|
183
|
198
|
418
|
685
|
614
|
498
|
554
|
620
|
754
|
848
|
900
|
1,196
|
1,105
|
1,502
|
1,345
|
917
|
1,432
|
1,745
|
1,366
|
4,077
|
4,636
|
4,291
|
Derivative financial instruments
|
14
|
10
|
9
|
6
|
6
|
1
|
1
|
Accrued expenses
|
97
|
114
|
189
|
211
|
222
|
226
|
219
|
311
|
439
|
548
|
444
|
475
|
512
|
449
|
516
|
589
|
785
|
745
|
822
|
1,126
|
1,152
|
1,040
|
1,314
|
2,329
|
2,297
|
2,520
|
Total current liabilities
|
760
|
1,368
|
2,900
|
3,760
|
3,246
|
2,267
|
5,732
|
4,182
|
1,225
|
3,302
|
5,103
|
8,938
|
3,760
|
2,287
|
2,470
|
7,254
|
7,960
|
9,998
|
7,768
|
10,499
|
9,900
|
7,408
|
12,240
|
35,454
|
14,894
|
15,279
|
Liabilities attributable to assets for sale
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
15,358
|
16,630
|
26,731
|
28,206
|
29,946
|
32,355
|
37,705
|
52,643
|
58,479
|
75,954
|
78,060
|
83,269
|
91,892
|
109,680
|
115,155
|
128,606
|
144,456
|
148,797
|
153,908
|
161,310
|
201,697
|
208,376
|
237,407
|
355,724
|
374,463
|
386,322
&Z&F
Cash_flow-Q
|
Heimstaden AB
|
Q2 2022
|
Cash Flow
|
SEK m
|
2016 Q1
|
2016 Q2
|
2016 Q3
|
2016 Q4
|
2017 Q1
|
2017 Q2
|
2017 Q3
|
2017 Q4
|
2018 Q1
|
2018 Q2
|
2018 Q3
|
2018 Q4
|
2019 Q1
|
2019 Q2
|
2019 Q3
|
2019 Q4
|
2020 Q1
|
2020 Q2
|
2020 Q3
|
2020 Q4
|
2021 Q1
|
2021 Q2
|
2021 Q3
|
2021 Q4
|
2022 Q1
|
2022 Q2
|
The operating activities
|
Profit before tax
|
213
|
328
|
1,479
|
700
|
554
|
610
|
646
|
2,740
|
1,022
|
1,034
|
761
|
927
|
1,620
|
1,533
|
2,200
|
2,349
|
2,370
|
2,095
|
3,067
|
3,110
|
4,749
|
5,681
|
6,367
|
7,396
|
10,544
|
1,314
|
Adjustments to reconcile profit before tax to net cash flows:
|
0
|
0
|
Fair value adjustment on investment properties
|
-139
|
-231
|
-1,351
|
-594
|
-463
|
-465
|
-485
|
-2,202
|
-817
|
-788
|
-575
|
-565
|
-1,761
|
180
|
-1,674
|
-1,627
|
-1,914
|
-1,595
|
-2,534
|
-2,122
|
-4,425
|
-4,607
|
-5,633
|
-7,092
|
-9,292
|
-4,299
|
Fair value of derivative financial instruments
|
9
|
7
|
-13
|
-40
|
0
|
-4
|
-10
|
-24
|
-20
|
32
|
-42
|
19
|
313
|
-1,455
|
74
|
-324
|
129
|
225
|
-689
|
514
|
-123
|
-142
|
-102
|
-517
|
-421
|
-462
|
Finance expenses - net
|
2,330
|
720
|
743
|
Other adjustments
|
-34
|
-19
|
-14
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
5
|
0
|
-1
|
135
|
-234
|
65
|
44
|
-179
|
-117
|
-117
|
-87
|
68
|
-233
|
480
|
-278
|
233
|
-3,665
|
4
|
4,053
|
Paid tax
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-35
|
0
|
8
|
-43
|
-49
|
-25
|
-41
|
-16
|
-112
|
-10
|
-52
|
15
|
-188
|
-65
|
-69
|
-43
|
-153
|
-163
|
-138
|
-99
|
-389
|
-275
|
Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital
|
49
|
86
|
100
|
67
|
59
|
141
|
161
|
477
|
136
|
252
|
238
|
131
|
125
|
293
|
368
|
296
|
279
|
573
|
-158
|
1,225
|
528
|
491
|
725
|
-1,648
|
1,167
|
1,075
|
Working capital changes
|
(Increase)/decrease in trade receivavles
|
9
|
-17
|
-51
|
5
|
-37
|
-25
|
-27
|
-316
|
-129
|
201
|
253
|
24
|
-103
|
134
|
-232
|
140
|
-195
|
-36
|
273
|
-334
|
-225
|
-216
|
209
|
-256
|
-550
|
50
|
Changes in tenant ownership
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-883
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
(Increase)/decrease in trade and other payables
|
-0
|
19
|
92
|
134
|
-42
|
16
|
217
|
618
|
105
|
-144
|
129
|
-580
|
-260
|
112
|
-140
|
648
|
229
|
-449
|
53
|
75
|
428
|
252
|
-864
|
4,051
|
-537
|
-373
|
Net cash flows from operating activities
|
58
|
88
|
141
|
206
|
-20
|
132
|
351
|
779
|
112
|
310
|
-263
|
-425
|
-239
|
538
|
-3
|
1,085
|
313
|
87
|
169
|
966
|
731
|
527
|
70
|
2,147
|
80
|
752
|
Investing activities
|
Acquisitions of investment properties
|
-1,753
|
-1,683
|
-1,145
|
-2,301
|
-1,204
|
-2,748
|
-5,137
|
-22,878
|
-2,775
|
-11,327
|
-2,158
|
3,203
|
-1,512
|
-5,190
|
-3,182
|
-2,767
|
-7,023
|
-1,308
|
-584
|
-5,186
|
-13,653
|
-781
|
-4,587
|
-81,659
|
-161
|
-6,153
|
Capital expenditure on investment properties
|
0
|
-587
|
-539
|
-655
|
-1,364
|
-995
|
-1,482
|
-1,670
|
-2,260
|
-2,271
|
Proceeds from sale of investment properties
|
0
|
135
|
45
|
100
|
169
|
214
|
215
|
1,146
|
149
|
7
|
6
|
-7
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
11
|
0
|
308
|
424
|
417
|
10
|
468
|
Deposits for signed acquisitions
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-100
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-565
|
-467
|
484
|
0
|
-72
|
-144
|
-392
|
514
|
-19
|
-224
|
-1,297
|
1,495
|
-1,804
|
-5,487
|
5,287
|
-87
|
-460
|
Purchases of intangible assets
|
0
|
-37
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Other cash flows from investing activities
|
557
|
1
|
182
|
6
|
-1
|
-16
|
-30
|
-361
|
-12
|
-6
|
202
|
-220
|
-543
|
-523
|
-222
|
-446
|
-150
|
-401
|
-393
|
698
|
-82
|
-1,936
|
-360
|
-3,440
|
-2,427
|
-1,554
|
Net cash flows from investing activities
|
-1,196
|
-1,547
|
-918
|
-2,295
|
-1,035
|
-2,550
|
-4,953
|
-22,093
|
-2,638
|
-11,892
|
-2,416
|
3,460
|
-2,055
|
-5,782
|
-3,548
|
-3,594
|
-7,246
|
-2,303
|
-1,855
|
-5,785
|
-13,604
|
-5,207
|
-11,492
|
-81,065
|
-4,924
|
-9,971
|
Financing activities
|
Proceeds from interest-bearing liabilities
|
1,583
|
973
|
1,431
|
267
|
1,288
|
1,995
|
4,274
|
16,156
|
1,905
|
5,444
|
1,605
|
-3,756
|
3,757
|
272
|
1,146
|
6,132
|
5,031
|
8,348
|
5,019
|
18,674
|
53,794
|
21,336
|
6,069
|
Repayment of interest-bearing liabilities
|
0
|
-5,235
|
-712
|
-5,406
|
-2,536
|
-3,750
|
-1,834
|
-10,162
|
-618
|
-5,293
|
-24,672
|
-6,421
|
Dividends paid
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-103
|
0
|
-100
|
0
|
-100
|
1,737
|
4,000
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-1,000
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Dividends paid to non-controlling interest
|
0
|
0
|
350
|
42
|
0
|
-193
|
0
|
-193
|
0
|
-76
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-465
|
0
|
-894
|
0
|
-2,107
|
0
|
0
|
-0
|
-986
|
-24
|
Dividends paid to preference shares
|
-12
|
-82
|
-12
|
-12
|
-12
|
-12
|
-12
|
-47
|
-12
|
-12
|
-12
|
-12
|
-12
|
-12
|
-12
|
-12
|
-12
|
-12
|
-12
|
-12
|
-12
|
-11
|
-30
|
-29
|
-29
|
-29
|
Proceeds from issuance of new shares
|
0
|
1,125
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Proceeds from non-controlling interests
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
18
|
0
|
8,008
|
0
|
6,563
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
465
|
1,950
|
6,229
|
4,000
|
3,610
|
0
|
7,144
|
0
|
0
|
20,347
|
7,926
|
-231
|
Proceeds from issuance of hyrbrid bonds
|
0
|
1982
|
993
|
8,548
|
950
|
5,189
|
8,073
|
6,660
|
0
|
9,081
|
0
|
0
|
Repayment on hybrid bonds
|
0
|
-100
|
-111
|
-61
|
-61
|
-62
|
-318
|
-188
|
-67
|
-74
|
-561
|
-458
|
Other cash flows from financing activities
|
0
|
0
|
1,721
|
144
|
0
|
50
|
6
|
-2,730
|
0
|
-91
|
-7
|
-37
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-34
|
-71
|
-14
|
0
|
5,013
|
-50
|
-122
|
-3
|
-198
|
152
|
2
|
Net cash flows from financing activities
|
1,571
|
891
|
3,490
|
337
|
1,277
|
1,759
|
4,267
|
21,095
|
3,631
|
15,829
|
1,587
|
-3,805
|
3,745
|
2,242
|
4,078
|
9,396
|
4,045
|
3,354
|
2,422
|
6,379
|
19,244
|
1,322
|
17,956
|
77,627
|
3,165
|
-1,093
|
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
432
|
-568
|
2,713
|
-1,751
|
221
|
-659
|
-334
|
-219
|
1,106
|
4,247
|
-1,093
|
-770
|
1,451
|
-3,001
|
526
|
6,886
|
-2,888
|
1,138
|
736
|
1,561
|
6,370
|
-3,358
|
6,535
|
-1,290
|
-1,679
|
-10,312
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|
783
|
1,215
|
647
|
3,361
|
1,611
|
1,832
|
1,174
|
1,611
|
1,393
|
2,538
|
6,801
|
5,698
|
4,775
|
-
|
3,295
|
3,841
|
10,687
|
7,527
|
8,877
|
9,602
|
10,906
|
17,341
|
14,012
|
20,630
|
20,488
|
19,109
|
Net currency exchange effect in cash and cash equivalents
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
-0
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
39
|
17
|
-10
|
-153
|
38
|
32
|
20
|
-41
|
-272
|
213
|
-11
|
-257
|
65
|
29
|
83
|
1,147
|
300
|
369
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|
1,215
|
647
|
3,361
|
1,611
|
1,832
|
1,174
|
839
|
1,393
|
2,538
|
6,801
|
5,698
|
4,775
|
6,265
|
-2,970
|
3,841
|
10,687
|
7,527
|
8,877
|
9,602
|
10,906
|
17,341
|
14,012
|
20,630
|
20,488
|
19,109
|
9,165
&Z&F
|
