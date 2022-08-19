Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Heimstaden AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEIM PREF   SE0015949037

HEIMSTADEN AB (PUBL)

(HEIM PREF)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  03:00 2022-08-19 am EDT
25.20 SEK    0.00%
02:54aHEIMSTADEN : Earnings Document
PU
02:01aHeimstaden Q2 2022 Results
AQ
02:01aHeimstaden Bostad Q2 2022 Results
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Heimstaden : Earnings Document

08/19/2022 | 02:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Contents
Heimstaden AB
Contents
Annual
Income statement
Balance Sheets
Cash Flow
Quarterly
Income statement
Balance Sheets
Cash Flow

&D; &T &F; &A

Incomestatement-Y
Heimstaden AB
Q2 2022
Income statement
SEK m 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 YTD 2022
Rental income 1,057 2,013 3,393 4,863 6,601 9,027 6,446
Service income 391 658 572
Property expenses -528 -986 -1,582 -2,138 -3,125 -4,110 -2,928
Net operating income 530 1,027 1,810 2,725 3,867 5,575 4,089
Corporate administrative expenses -48 -85 -107 -172 -229 -417 -328
Other operating income 52 36 10 27 57 11 218
Other operating expenses -39 -16 -42 -46 -2 -2,343 -157
Share of net profits of associates and joint ventures 67 12 20 196 56 326 -170
Profit before inventory properties and fair value adjustments 561 974 1,692 2,729 3,749 3,152 3,651
Fair value adjustment of investment properties 2,316 2,202 2,744 6,517 8,165 21,903 13,610
Gains/losses from sale of inventory properties -2 -19
Operating profit 2,877 3,176 4,436 9,246 11,914 25,053 17,241
Interest income 28 6 53 57 99 162 68
Interest expenses on interest-bearing liabilities -186 -379 -694 -1,152 -1,371 -1,725 -1,358
Net foreign exchange gains/losses 50 -133 400 -63 -3,320
Fair value adjustment of derivative financial instruments 36 24 11 -107 -178 819 883
Other financial items -35 -86 -113 -209 -223 -52 -1,656
Profit before tax 2,720 2,740 3,745 7,703 10,640 24,194 11,859
Current tax -56 -76 -145 -259 -395 -501 -606
Deferred tax -449 -601 -396 -1,443 -1,892 -4,691 -2,693
Profit for the period 2,215 2,064 3,204 6,001 8,353 19,003 8,560
Other comprehensive income 15 99 -255 432 -4,493 3,640 6,589
Comprehensive income 2,230 2,163 2,949 6,433 3,860 22,643 15,149
Profit for the period attributable to:
Parent Company shareholders 1,789 1,474 1,979 4,099 4,431 10,208 4,126
Non-controlling interest 426 589 1,224 1,902 3,922 8,795 4,434
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Parent Company's ordinary shareholder 1,757 1,527 1,833 4,378 1,678 12,267 8,143
preference Shareholders 47 47 47 47 47 100 59
Non-controlling interest 426 589 1,069 2,008 2,135 10,276 6,948
Balancesheet-Y
Heimstaden AB
Q2 2022
Balance Sheets
SEK m 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 YTD 2022
ASSETS
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Investment properties 26,330 50,285 76,249 113,719 144,428 305,668 342,077
Intangible assets 0 0 0 72 74 16,604 17,137
Property, plant and equipment 5 6 22 925 809 228 334
Quoted equity investments 5,765 8,014
Other non-current financial assets 48 395 410 917 1,302 3,263 5,156
Total non-current assets 26,383 50,686 76,681 115,633 146,613 331,528 372,718
CURRENT ASSETS
Inventory properties 0 0 680 865 1,292 846 835
Rent and trade receivables 4 10 16 23 86 207 248
Other current financial assets 153 407 863 1,062 2,106 1,931 2,341
Prepayments 55 147 253 337 308 725 1,016
Cash and cash equivalents 1,611 1,393 4,775 10,687 10,906 20,488 9,165
Total current assets 1,823 1,956 6,588 12,974 14,698 24,196 13,605
TOTAL ASSETS 28,206 52,643 83,269 128,606 161,310 355,724 386,322
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity 8,975 18,807 33,936 59,942 76,166 147,094 167,813
LIABILITIES
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Interest-bearing liabilities 11,572 27,882 38,195 56,809 67,116 148,193 174,316
Lease liabilities 896 748 853 1,087
Derivative financial instruments 56 31 -18 65 433 -0 114
Deferred tax liabilities 1,119 1,741 2,218 3,640 5,446 23,252 26,699
Interest-bearing subordinated shareholder loans 2,722 0 0 0 0
Other non-current financial liabilities 903 878 1,014
Total non-current liabilities 15,470 29,654 40,395 61,411 74,646 173,176 203,230
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Interest-bearing liabilities 3,207 3,054 7,492 5,137 7,965 28,313 7,559
Lease liabilities 38 74
Trade payables 87 131 351 332 477 691 835
Other current payables 255 685 620 1,196 917 4,077 4,291
Derivative financial instruments 14 6 1
Accrued expenses 211 311 475 589 1,126 2,329 2,520
Total current liabilities 3,760 4,182 8,938 7,254 10,499 35,454 15,279
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 28,206 52,643 83,269 128,606 161,310 355,724 386,322
Cash_flow-Y
Heimstaden AB
Q2 2022
Cash Flow
SEK m 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 YTD 2022
The operating activities
Profit before tax 2,720 2,740 3,745 7,703 10,640 24,192 11,859
Adjustments to reconcile profit before tax to net cash flows:
Fair value adjustment on investment properties -2,316 -2,202 -2,744 -6,517 -8,165 -21,758 -13,591
Fair value of derivative financial instruments -36 -24 -11 107 178 -885 -883
Finance expenses - net 2,330 1,463
Other adjustments -66 5 -100 -51 -370 -3,231 4,058
Paid tax 0 -43 -131 -159 -364 -553 -664
Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital 302 477 758 1,082 1,920 96 2,242
Working capital changes
(Increase)/decrease in trade receivavles -53 -316 348 -62 -293 -488 -500
Changes in tenant ownership 0 0 -883 -113 0 0
(Increase)/decrease in trade and other payables 245 618 -489 360 -92 3,867 -910
Net cash flows from operating activities 493 779 -266 1,268 1535 3475 832
Investing activities
Acquisitions of investment properties -6,881 -22,878 -13,057 -13,597 -15,882 -100,680 -6,314
Capital expenditure on investment properties -5,511 -4,531
Proceeds from sale of investment properties 279 1,146 155 14 1,149 478
Deposits for signed acquisitions -100 0 -547 -536 -1,025 -508 -547
Purchases of intangible assets -37
Other cash flows from investing activities 746 -361 -37 -747 -246 -5,818 -3,981
Net cash flows from investing activities -5,956 -22,093 -13,486 -14,866 -17,189 -111,368 -14,895
Financing activities
Proceeds from interest-bearing liabilities 4,254 16,156 5,198 16,132 85,835 27,405
Repayment of interest-bearing liabilities -59 -12,404 -17,907 -31,093
Dividends paid -103 -100 5,737 -1,000
Dividends paid to non-controlling interest 392 -193 -76 -465 -894 -2,107 -1,010
Dividends paid to preference shares -117 -47 -47 -47 -47 -82 -59
Proceeds from issuance of new shares 1,125
Proceeds from non-controlling interests 0 8,008 6,563 8,644 7,610 27,491 7,694
Proceeds from issuance of hyrbrid bonds 11,523 6,139 23,814
Repayment on hybrid bonds -100 -294 -647 -1,020
Other cash flows from financing activities 1,864 -2,730 -135 -34 -40 -373 154
Net cash flows from financing activities 6,289 21,095 17,242 19,461 16,201 116,150 2,072
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents 827 -219 3,489 5,863 546 8,257 -11,991
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 783 1,611 1,393 4,775 10,687 10,906 20,488
Net currency exchange effect in cash and cash equivalents 1 1 -107 48 -327 1,325 669
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 1,611 1,393 4,775 10,687 10,906 20,488 9,165
0 0 0 0 0 0
0 0 0 0 0 0
0 0 0 0 0 0
0 0 0 0 0 0
0 0 0 0 -0 0
Incomestatement-Q
Heimstaden AB
Q2 2022
Income statement
SEK m 2016 Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2017 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2018 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2019 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2020 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2022 Q1 2022 Q2
Rental income 186 209 262 400 426 454 470 664 706 836 866 984 1,023 1,158 1,302 1,380 1,497 1,651 1,680 1,773 2,066 2,114 2,305 2,542 3,154 3,292
Service charge income 69 110 57 155 190 125 108 234 331 240
Property expenses -106 -88 -111 -223 -236 -203 -193 -354 -389 -351 -341 -502 -502 -485 -514 -638 -709 -666 -703 -1,047 -1,010 -886 -871 -1,343 -1,512 -1,416
Net operating income 80 121 151 178 190 251 278 309 317 485 526 483 521 673 789 742 857 1,096 1,034 881 1,246 1,353 1,543 1,433 1,973 2,116
0
Corporate administrative expenses -8 -12 -11 -18 -14 -27 -19 -25 -20 -24 -28 -35 -29 -33 -37 -72 -65 -70 -59 -36 -87 -93 -105 -132 -160 -169
Other operating income 17 19 12 3 2 21 5 8 28 8 3 -30 0 21 16 -10 17 7 11 22 0 3 -0 8 205 13
Other operating expenses -15 -15 -10 0 0 0 0 -16 0 0 0 -42 0 0 0 -46 9 -28 -11 29 -23 -28 -21 -2,271 -91 -66
Share of net profits of associates and joint ventures 35 19 14 -1 -1 0 -2 16 1 2 0 17 1 17 -7 184 -3 -1 -18 78 -3 1 1 327 27 -197
Operating profit before investment properties and fair value adjustements 109 133 157 162 176 245 261 292 326 471 501 393 493 678 760 798 814 1,003 957 974 1,133 1,235 1,417 -634 1,953 1,697
Fair value adjustment of investment properties 139 231 1,351 594 463 465 485 788 817 788 575 565 1,761 1,455 1,684 1,617 1,914 1,595 2,536 2,120 4,428 4,604 5,633 7,238 9,305 4,305
Income from sale of inventory properties -2 -13 -6
Operating profit 248 364 1,508 757 639 710 746 1,080 1,143 1,259 1,076 958 2,254 2,132 2,444 2,415 2,728 2,599 3,493 3,093 5,561 5,839 7,050 6,602 11,245 5,996
Interest income 9 9 10 -1 0 0 0 5 4 7 17 26 5 7 5 40 23 28 22 26 19 13 16 113 69 -1
Interest expenses on interest-bearing liabilities -36 -37 -38 -74 -57 -76 -83 -162 -145 -200 -207 -254 -242 -320 -351 -239 -325 -359 -379 -308 -362 -370 -408 -586 -692 -665
Net foreign exchange gains/losses -63 -198 205 -77 118 117 -32 197 -511 230 -83 300 -718 -2,602
Fair value adjustment of derivative financial instruments -9 -7 13 40 -0 4 10 11 20 -32 42 -19 -313 -44 -74 324 -129 -225 18 157 123 142 37 518 421 462
Other financial items 0 0 -14 -21 -27 -28 -28 -3 0 0 -135 185 -21 -45 -29 -114 -46 -65 -56 -57 -81 -175 -245 450 220 -1,876
Profit before tax 213 328 1,479 700 554 610 646 930 1,022 1,034 793 896 1,620 1,533 2,200 2,349 2,370 2,095 3,067 3,110 4,749 5,681 6,367 7,397 10,544 1,314
Current tax expense 0 0 -34 -21 -9 0 -41 -26 -50 -28 -23 -44 -94 3 -88 -81 -146 -174 -108 34 -151 -170 -130 -50 -346 -261
Deferred tax expense -28 -43 -328 -50 -94 -94 -116 -298 -88 -165 -35 -109 -324 -304 -342 -472 -559 -174 -595 -565 -875 -936 -1,218 -1,661 -2,270 -423
Profit for the period 184 285 1,117 629 451 516 490 607 884 841 735 743 1,202 1,231 1,770 1,797 1,665 1,747 2,363 2,578 3,723 4,574 5,019 5,686 7,929 631
Other comprehensive income -4 24 25 -30 -4 26 22 55 466 306 -140 -887 904 433 -64 -840 -768 -1,050 -854 -1,821 2,518 -1,028 443 1,707 2,022 4,567
Comprehensive income 180 309 1,142 599 447 542 512 662 1,350 1,147 596 -144 2,106 1,664 1,706 956 897 697 1,509 757 6,241 3,546 5,462 7,393 9,951 5,198
Profit for the period attributable to:
Parent Company shareholders 184 285 874 446 334 412 369 361 484 366 517 582 740 1,013 1,282 1,064 857 946 1,208 1,420 2,177 2,425 2,808 2,797 4,307 -182
Non-controlling interest 0 0 243 183 118 104 121 246 400 475 219 161 463 219 488 732 808 801 1,155 1,159 1,546 2,149 2,210 2,889 3,622 813
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Parent Company's ordinary shareholder 168 297 887 404 318 426 379 404 938 661 365 -162 1,337 1,293 1,266 482 367 317 683 311 3,682 1,776 3,028 3,781 5,540 2,602
preference Shareholders 12 12 12 12 12 12 12 12 12 12 12 12 12 12 12 12 12 12 12 12 12 29 29 30 29 29
Non-controlling interest 0 0 243 183 118 104 121 246 400 475 219 6 757 360 429 462 518 368 815 435 2,548 1,740 2,405 3,583 4,381 2,567

&Z&F

Balancesheet-Q
Heimstaden AB
Q2 2022
Balance Sheets
SEK m 2016 Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2017 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2018 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2019 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2020 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2022 Q1 2022 Q2
ASSETS
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Investment properties 13,039 14,836 23,213 26,330 27,814 30,841 36,450 50,285 54,837 66,574 70,003 76,249 83,293 103,447 108,164 113,719 131,745 135,462 139,329 144,428 179,519 186,679 203,211 305,668 321,223 342,077
Intangible assets 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 72 72 72 73 69 70 74 80 79 80 16,604 16,723 17,137
Property, plant and equipment 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 6 10 13 20 22 195 596 771 925 1,207 795 761 809 850 226 218 228 307 334
Quoted equity investments 129 1,996 1,958 5,765 8,482 8,014
Other non-current financial assets 1,062 1,087 37 48 46 62 91 395 402 654 361 410 380 364 554 917 1,946 1,220 1,318 1,302 1,170 863 1,270 3,263 4,481 5,156
Total assets 14,106 15,927 23,256 26,383 27,866 30,909 36,545 50,686 55,249 67,241 70,385 76,681 83,869 104,479 109,561 115,633 134,971 137,546 141,478 146,613 181,748 189,843 206,738 331,528 351,217 372,718
CURRENT ASSETS
Inventory properties 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 830 827 680 689 716 756 865 767 767 1,022 1,292 1,344 1,054 786 846 864 835
Rent and trade receivables 6 6 19 4 7 7 6 10 39 24 11 16 29 20 22 23 136 53 69 86 138 167 216 207 233 248
Other current financial assets 3 12 41 153 190 194 257 407 524 950 983 863 697 842 600 1,062 524 1,006 1,407 2,106 727 2,963 8,569 1,931 1,968 2,341
Prepayments 28 37 55 55 51 72 57 147 129 108 156 253 344 328 376 337 532 548 330 308 397 337 469 725 1,073 1,016
Cash and cash equivalents 1,215 647 3,361 1,611 1,832 1,174 840 1,393 2,538 6,801 5,699 4,775 6,265 3,295 3,841 10,687 7,527 8,877 9,602 10,906 17,342 14,012 20,630 20,488 19,109 9,165
Total current assets 1,253 702 3,475 1,823 2,080 1,447 1,160 1,956 3,230 8,713 7,676 6,588 8,023 5,202 5,595 12,974 9,484 11,251 12,430 14,698 19,949 18,533 30,669 24,196 23,246 13,605
Assets held for sale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
TOTAL ASSETS 15,358 16,630 26,731 28,206 29,946 32,355 37,705 52,643 58,479 75,954 78,060 83,269 91,892 109,680 115,155 128,606 144,456 148,797 153,908 161,310 201,697 208,376 237,407 355,724 374,463 386,322
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity 6,033 6,260 8,450 8,975 9,411 9,666 10,167 18,807 21,882 33,547 34,057 33,936 36,030 39,665 44,302 59,942 65,595 68,921 70,359 76,166 95,137 105,147 110,511 147,094 163,358 167,813
LIABILITIES
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Interest-bearing liabilities 7,857 8,241 11,653 11,572 13,296 16,288 17,375 27,882 33,490 37,142 36,918 38,195 49,121 63,494 64,173 56,809 65,538 64,775 70,110 67,116 88,312 86,662 104,258 148,193 167,842 174,316
Lease liabilities 170 568 744 896 1,154 732 702 748 777 740 775 853 1,560 1,087
Derivative financial instruments 83 91 96 56 56 40 35 31 11 42 0 -18 295 319 275 65 0 433 343 268 204 -0 255 114
Deferred tax liabilities 626 670 1,055 1,119 1,214 1,310 1,611 1,741 1,872 1,922 1,982 2,218 2,516 3,347 3,191 3,640 4,209 4,371 4,969 5,446 6,395 7,310 8,536 23,252 25,667 26,699
Interest-bearing subordinated shareholder loans 0 0 2,578 2,722 2,722 2,785 2,785 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Other non-current financial liabilities 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 903 834 842 883 878 887 1,014
Total non-current liabilities 8,566 9,002 15,382 15,470 17,289 20,423 21,806 29,654 35,372 39,106 38,901 40,395 52,102 67,729 68,383 61,411 70,901 69,878 75,781 74,646 96,660 95,822 114,656 173,176 196,211 203,230
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Interest-bearing liabilities 548 1,137 2,485 3,207 2,771 1,775 5,015 3,054 0 2,082 3,839 7,492 2,186 630 685 5,137 5,466 7,446 5,286 7,965 6,822 4,198 9,030 28,313 7,211 7,559
Lease liabilities 40 38 73 74
Trade payables 32 28 55 87 70 68 80 131 172 173 266 351 308 359 369 332 603 305 314 477 484 416 484 691 676 835
Other current payables 84 89 170 255 183 198 418 685 614 498 554 620 754 848 900 1,196 1,105 1,502 1,345 917 1,432 1,745 1,366 4,077 4,636 4,291
Derivative financial instruments 14 10 9 6 6 1 1
Accrued expenses 97 114 189 211 222 226 219 311 439 548 444 475 512 449 516 589 785 745 822 1,126 1,152 1,040 1,314 2,329 2,297 2,520
Total current liabilities 760 1,368 2,900 3,760 3,246 2,267 5,732 4,182 1,225 3,302 5,103 8,938 3,760 2,287 2,470 7,254 7,960 9,998 7,768 10,499 9,900 7,408 12,240 35,454 14,894 15,279
Liabilities attributable to assets for sale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 15,358 16,630 26,731 28,206 29,946 32,355 37,705 52,643 58,479 75,954 78,060 83,269 91,892 109,680 115,155 128,606 144,456 148,797 153,908 161,310 201,697 208,376 237,407 355,724 374,463 386,322

&Z&F

Cash_flow-Q
Heimstaden AB
Q2 2022
Cash Flow
SEK m 2016 Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2017 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2018 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2019 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2020 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2022 Q1 2022 Q2
The operating activities
Profit before tax 213 328 1,479 700 554 610 646 2,740 1,022 1,034 761 927 1,620 1,533 2,200 2,349 2,370 2,095 3,067 3,110 4,749 5,681 6,367 7,396 10,544 1,314
Adjustments to reconcile profit before tax to net cash flows: 0 0
Fair value adjustment on investment properties -139 -231 -1,351 -594 -463 -465 -485 -2,202 -817 -788 -575 -565 -1,761 180 -1,674 -1,627 -1,914 -1,595 -2,534 -2,122 -4,425 -4,607 -5,633 -7,092 -9,292 -4,299
Fair value of derivative financial instruments 9 7 -13 -40 0 -4 -10 -24 -20 32 -42 19 313 -1,455 74 -324 129 225 -689 514 -123 -142 -102 -517 -421 -462
Finance expenses - net 2,330 720 743
Other adjustments -34 -19 -14 1 2 0 2 5 0 -1 135 -234 65 44 -179 -117 -117 -87 68 -233 480 -278 233 -3,665 4 4,053
Paid tax 0 0 0 0 -35 0 8 -43 -49 -25 -41 -16 -112 -10 -52 15 -188 -65 -69 -43 -153 -163 -138 -99 -389 -275
Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital 49 86 100 67 59 141 161 477 136 252 238 131 125 293 368 296 279 573 -158 1,225 528 491 725 -1,648 1,167 1,075
Working capital changes
(Increase)/decrease in trade receivavles 9 -17 -51 5 -37 -25 -27 -316 -129 201 253 24 -103 134 -232 140 -195 -36 273 -334 -225 -216 209 -256 -550 50
Changes in tenant ownership 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -883 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
(Increase)/decrease in trade and other payables -0 19 92 134 -42 16 217 618 105 -144 129 -580 -260 112 -140 648 229 -449 53 75 428 252 -864 4,051 -537 -373
Net cash flows from operating activities 58 88 141 206 -20 132 351 779 112 310 -263 -425 -239 538 -3 1,085 313 87 169 966 731 527 70 2,147 80 752
Investing activities
Acquisitions of investment properties -1,753 -1,683 -1,145 -2,301 -1,204 -2,748 -5,137 -22,878 -2,775 -11,327 -2,158 3,203 -1,512 -5,190 -3,182 -2,767 -7,023 -1,308 -584 -5,186 -13,653 -781 -4,587 -81,659 -161 -6,153
Capital expenditure on investment properties 0 -587 -539 -655 -1,364 -995 -1,482 -1,670 -2,260 -2,271
Proceeds from sale of investment properties 0 135 45 100 169 214 215 1,146 149 7 6 -7 0 3 0 11 0 308 424 417 10 468
Deposits for signed acquisitions 0 0 0 -100 0 0 0 0 0 -565 -467 484 0 -72 -144 -392 514 -19 -224 -1,297 1,495 -1,804 -5,487 5,287 -87 -460
Purchases of intangible assets 0 -37 0 0 0
Other cash flows from investing activities 557 1 182 6 -1 -16 -30 -361 -12 -6 202 -220 -543 -523 -222 -446 -150 -401 -393 698 -82 -1,936 -360 -3,440 -2,427 -1,554
Net cash flows from investing activities -1,196 -1,547 -918 -2,295 -1,035 -2,550 -4,953 -22,093 -2,638 -11,892 -2,416 3,460 -2,055 -5,782 -3,548 -3,594 -7,246 -2,303 -1,855 -5,785 -13,604 -5,207 -11,492 -81,065 -4,924 -9,971
Financing activities
Proceeds from interest-bearing liabilities 1,583 973 1,431 267 1,288 1,995 4,274 16,156 1,905 5,444 1,605 -3,756 3,757 272 1,146 6,132 5,031 8,348 5,019 18,674 53,794 21,336 6,069
Repayment of interest-bearing liabilities 0 -5,235 -712 -5,406 -2,536 -3,750 -1,834 -10,162 -618 -5,293 -24,672 -6,421
Dividends paid 0 0 0 -103 0 -100 0 -100 1,737 4,000 0 0 0 0 0 0 -1,000 0 0 0 0
Dividends paid to non-controlling interest 0 0 350 42 0 -193 0 -193 0 -76 0 0 0 -465 0 -894 0 -2,107 0 0 -0 -986 -24
Dividends paid to preference shares -12 -82 -12 -12 -12 -12 -12 -47 -12 -12 -12 -12 -12 -12 -12 -12 -12 -12 -12 -12 -12 -11 -30 -29 -29 -29
Proceeds from issuance of new shares 0 1,125 0 0 0 0
Proceeds from non-controlling interests 0 0 0 0 0 18 0 8,008 0 6,563 0 0 0 465 1,950 6,229 4,000 3,610 0 7,144 0 0 20,347 7,926 -231
Proceeds from issuance of hyrbrid bonds 0 1982 993 8,548 950 5,189 8,073 6,660 0 9,081 0 0
Repayment on hybrid bonds 0 -100 -111 -61 -61 -62 -318 -188 -67 -74 -561 -458
Other cash flows from financing activities 0 0 1,721 144 0 50 6 -2,730 0 -91 -7 -37 0 0 0 -34 -71 -14 0 5,013 -50 -122 -3 -198 152 2
Net cash flows from financing activities 1,571 891 3,490 337 1,277 1,759 4,267 21,095 3,631 15,829 1,587 -3,805 3,745 2,242 4,078 9,396 4,045 3,354 2,422 6,379 19,244 1,322 17,956 77,627 3,165 -1,093
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents 432 -568 2,713 -1,751 221 -659 -334 -219 1,106 4,247 -1,093 -770 1,451 -3,001 526 6,886 -2,888 1,138 736 1,561 6,370 -3,358 6,535 -1,290 -1,679 -10,312
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 783 1,215 647 3,361 1,611 1,832 1,174 1,611 1,393 2,538 6,801 5,698 4,775 - 3,295 3,841 10,687 7,527 8,877 9,602 10,906 17,341 14,012 20,630 20,488 19,109
Net currency exchange effect in cash and cash equivalents - - - 1 -0 - - 1 39 17 -10 -153 38 32 20 -41 -272 213 -11 -257 65 29 83 1,147 300 369
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 1,215 647 3,361 1,611 1,832 1,174 839 1,393 2,538 6,801 5,698 4,775 6,265 -2,970 3,841 10,687 7,527 8,877 9,602 10,906 17,341 14,012 20,630 20,488 19,109 9,165

&Z&F

Disclaimer

Heimstaden AB published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 06:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HEIMSTADEN AB (PUBL)
02:54aHEIMSTADEN : Earnings Document
PU
02:01aHeimstaden Q2 2022 Results
AQ
02:01aHeimstaden Bostad Q2 2022 Results
AQ
08/16Heimstaden Appoints Frans Heijbel as Managing Director within Strategy & M&A
AQ
08/16Heimstaden Appoints Frans Heijbel as Managing Director, Strategy & M&A
CI
07/18Heimstaden Bostad raises equity and buys back hybrid bonds
AQ
07/01Heimstaden Bostad Buys the Operational Organisation from Heimstaden
AQ
07/01HEIMSTADEN BOSTAD AB ACQUIRED OPERAT : HEIM PREF) for SEK 3 billion.
CI
06/29HEIMSTADEN : Panellists at PERE Summit Europe
PU
05/23Anette Konar Riple Appointed Head of Social Sustainability
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 10 011 M 958 M 958 M
Net income 2021 10 208 M 977 M 977 M
Net Debt 2021 157 B 15 017 M 15 017 M
P/E ratio 2021 0,43x
Yield 2021 6,01%
Capitalization 4 804 M 460 M 460 M
EV / Sales 2020 10,1x
EV / Sales 2021 16,2x
Nbr of Employees 2 100
Free-Float 22,2%
Chart HEIMSTADEN AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Heimstaden AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEIMSTADEN AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lars Patrik Hall Chief Executive Officer
Arve Regland Chief Financial Officer
Ivar Tollefsen Chairman
Rodin Lie Chief Technology Officer
Helge Krogsböl Co-Chief Operating Officer & Deputy CEO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEIMSTADEN AB (PUBL)-24.32%460
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED2.01%35 653
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.3.71%28 880
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-6.40%27 912
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.8.23%27 881
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED9.56%24 940