Eva Bienias

Heimstaden announces the appointment of Eva Bienias as the Group Director of Environmental Sustainability. This new role represents a significant step in our commitment to embedding environmental considerations into our core business practices.

Eva Bienias has over 12 of experience in the real estate industry and has previously worked four years at Heimstaden Netherlands. Her responsibilities will include the formulation and implementation of environmental policies, aligning with Heimstaden's long-term vision for sustainable development.

CSO Katarina Skalare comments: "We are thrilled to have recruited Eva into this new role at Heimstaden. Her extensive expertise in real estate, paired with her proven track record of conducting sustainability projects during her four years as the Sustainability Manager at Heimstaden Netherlands, positions her ideally to drive our environmental initiatives forward."

Eva Bienias comments: "I am excited to undertake this new role at Heimstaden. My commitment to sustainable real estate practices is in perfect harmony with Heimstaden's dedication to environmental responsibility. I look forward to contributing to us achieving our sustainability goals."