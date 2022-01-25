Heimstaden : Signs Global Deal for Digital Locks from iLOQ

Heimstaden continues to digitalize homes through a global agreement on smart locking systems with the Finnish company iLOQ. The new product will bring value to Heimstaden's customers, as well as the property management.

Heimstaden is a leading residential real estate company in Europe with about 150,000 Friendly Homes in ten countries and will gradually replace mechanical locking systems in existing properties and equip new builds with digital locks. The ambition is to digitalize as many homes as possible to enhance customer convenience, as well as service efficiency.

The company has chosen the digital locking system iLOQ S5. The lock cylinder features both the application iLOQ Home, as well as a door module and an RFID reader for access.

Some of the benefits of using iLOQ is improved level of security because the keys are connected to the cloud and can be reprogrammed if lost. Shareability is another benefit, making it easy for 3rd-party service providers to be granted access to the apartment.

"We are always seeking new ways to improve our customers' lives and iLOQ's digital and modern solutions will make lives easier for our customers as well as simplify the property management,"says Helena Löfgren, Strategic Purchaser for Heimstaden.

"This cooperation demonstrates that Heimstaden clearly recognizes and understands the benefits of digital access management throughout the value chain,"says Christer Wiberg, Country Manager for iLOQ Sweden.