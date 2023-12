December 19, 2023 at 09:19 am EST

HELSINKI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Swedish real estate group Heimstaden said on Tuesday that ratings agency S&P has cut the credit rating on subsidiary Heimstaden Bostad to BBB- from BBB and assigned a negative outlook.

BBB- is S&P's lowest investment grade rating. (Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik)