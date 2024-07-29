Amsterdam, 29 July 2024 – Heineken Holding N.V. (EURONEXT: HEIO; OTCQX: HKHHY) announces:

Key Highlights

Revenue €17,823 million

Net revenue (beia) 6.0% organic growth; per hectolitre 4.3%

Beer volume organic growth 2.1%; Heineken ® volume 9.2% growth

volume 9.2% growth Operating profit €1,542 million; operating profit (beia) organic growth 12.5%

Outlook for the full year updated: operating profit (beia) expected to grow organically in the range of 4% to 8%.

Financial Summary1





IFRS Measures € million Total growth BEIA Measures € million Organic

growth2 Revenue 17,823 2.2% Revenue (beia) 17,812 5.9% Net revenue 14,824 2.1% Net revenue (beia) 14,814 6.0% Operating profit 1,542 -4.3% Operating profit (beia) 2,079 12.5% Operating profit (beia) margin 14.0% Net profit of Heineken Holding N.V.* -48 Net profit (beia) 1,204 4.4% Diluted EPS (in €)* -0.17 Diluted EPS (beia) (in €) 2.15 5.9% *Includes non-cash impairments of €1,050 million in accordance with IFRS (IAS 28 and 36). For more details go to page 20. Free operating cash flow 655 Net debt / EBITDA (beia)3 2.4x

1 Consolidated figures are used throughout this report, unless otherwise stated. Please refer to the Glossary for an explanation of non-GAAP measures and other terms.

Page 27 includes a reconciliation versus IFRS metrics. These non-GAAP measures are included in internal management reports that are reviewed by the Executive Board of

Heineken N.V., as management believes that this measurement is the most relevant in evaluating the results and in performance management.

2 Organic growth shown, except for Diluted EPS (beia), which is total growth.

3 Includes acquisitions and excludes disposals on a 12 month pro-forma basis.

Heineken Holding N.V. engages in no activities other than its participating interest in Heineken N.V. and the management or supervision of and provision of services to that company. The net result of Heineken Holding N.V.'s participating interest in Heineken N.V. for the first half year of 2024 amounts to €-48 million.

During the first half of 2024, HEINEKEN continued to execute the EverGreen strategy and restored balanced growth despite experiencing economic volatility in certain markets. Growth remains HEINEKEN's priority and HEINEKEN aspires to shape the future of beer and beyond to win the hearts of consumers. HEINEKEN also aims to become the best digitally connected brewer, raise the bar on sustainability and responsibility and evolve HEINEKEN's capabilities and culture to embrace future opportunities. To fund HEINEKEN's growth, and deliver on the EverGreen ambitions, HEINEKEN continues to drive productivity and capital efficiency in the pursuit of sustainable, long-term value creation.

HEINEKEN aims for balanced volume and value growth through building and scaling premium and strategic mainstream brands, supported by innovation in fast-growing consumer segments, excellent commercial execution and further developing HEINEKEN's geographic and portfolio footprint. In the first half of 2024, HEINEKEN saw encouraging signs of consumer demand stabilising and was able to restore balanced growth.

Revenue for the first half of 2024 was €17.8 billion, up 2.2%. Net revenue (beia) was €14.8 billion, up 6.0% organically, mainly driven by the growth of HEINEKEN's largest operating companies in Nigeria, Mexico, Brazil, Vietnam and India. Total consolidated volume increased 1.7% and net revenue (beia) per hectolitre was up 4.3% with a positive contribution from all regions, most notably in Africa & Middle East. The underlying price-mix on a constant geographic basis was up 4.9%. Currency translation reduced net revenue (beia) by €625 million or 4.3%, mainly driven by the 48% devaluation of the Nigerian naira versus the euro. Consolidation changes had a positive impact to net revenue (beia) of €51 million, the net result of the Distell and Namibia Breweries acquisitions, the sale of Vrumona in the Netherlands and HEINEKEN's exit from Russia.

Beer volume for the first half of 2024 increased organically 2.1% versus last year, with all regions contributing. HEINEKEN gained or held market share in more than half of its markets. Growth in the second quarter was lower as Easter fell in the first quarter in 2024 (versus the second quarter in 2023), competition intensified in the economy segment in Brazil and poor June weather in Europe.

Beer volume 2Q24 Organic

growth HY24 Organic

growth (in mhl) 2Q23 HY23 Heineken N.V. 65.3 62.8 -0.1% 120.1 118.2 2.1%

Premium beer volume was up 5.1%, ahead of the total beer portfolio in aggregate and in more than half of HEINEKEN's markets. The growth was again led by Heineken®, with further contributions from Kingfisher Ultra, Dos Equis, Desperados and Birra Moretti, amongst others.

Heineken® grew volume in the first half by 9.2% with the second quarter up 6.0%. The growth was broad-based, with more than 27 markets growing double-digit, most notably Brazil, China, Vietnam and the DRC. Heineken® Silver grew volume by more than 40%, led by Vietnam and China.

The Heineken® brand continues to be admired for its creativity, in both ideas and execution. The brand was recognised as the #1 most creative brand in the alcoholic drinks category and the #2 most creative brand across all categories at the prestigious Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, taking home a record 22 awards. New campaigns included "The First Ahhh!", celebrating its dedication to the craft of brewing and the joy at the first sip from a fresh Heineken®, and "The Boring Phone", noting that the more refreshing your social life, the more rewarding it becomes.

Heineken® volume 2Q24 Organic

growth HY23 HY24 Organic

growth (in mhl) 2Q23 Total 14.2 15.0 6.0% 26.3 28.7 9.2%





Outlook Statements

HEINEKEN's EverGreen strategy is a multi-year journey, and HEINEKEN is pleased with the solid progress in the first half of 2024. While several key emerging markets had to navigate a volatile macroeconomic environment, overall, HEINEKEN achieved more balanced, volume- and value-led revenue growth, and good operating leverage. HEINEKEN also continues to deliver against its premiumisation, digital and sustainability ambitions, funded by gross savings and productivity gains.

HEINEKEN continues to expect variable costs to increase organically by a low-single-digit on a per hectolitre basis. While HEINEKEN expects to benefit from lower commodity and energy prices compared to 2023, this is more than offset by local input cost inflation and currency devaluations, particularly in Africa. HEINEKEN also expects higher than historical average wage inflation.

Across the company, HEINEKEN's markets and functions realized more than €300 million of gross savings in the first half. HEINEKEN has clear line of sight on its cost saving initiatives and is therefore confident to achieve its c.€500 million ambition for 2024, ahead of HEINEKEN's medium-term commitment of €400 million per year.

HEINEKEN is reinvesting a larger proportion of these savings into marketing and sales. In the second half, HEINEKEN will materially step-up investment in its brands focused on HEINEKEN's greatest opportunities for long-term sustainable growth. Notable increases will be in Mexico, Brazil, Vietnam, India, and South Africa.

At the same time, volatility remains a reality. Consumer confidence and economic sentiment in developed markets remain below their historical average. In the Africa & Middle East region there is a risk of material currency devaluation in Ethiopia and hyperinflation in Nigeria and Egypt. HEINEKEN is confident it is able to adapt, yet this continues to bring some short-term uncertainty.

Reflecting HEINEKEN's confidence in delivery and commitment to invest behind growth and in future-proofing its business, HEINEKEN updates its full year outlook to grow operating profit (beia) organically in the range of 4% to 8%.

For the full year of 2024, HEINEKEN further expects:

An effective interest rate (beia) of around 3.5% (2023: 3.4%).

As indicated at HEINEKEN's earlier outlook statement, other net finance expenses will increase compared to 2023. This is driven primarily by the impact from significant devaluations and hard currency scarcity in key emerging markets. HEINEKEN made progress in reducing hard currency exposures and is on track with the rights issue in Nigerian Breweries Ltd. If current conditions prevail, HEINEKEN expects more stable other net financing expenses in the second half of the year.

HEINEKEN has updated its view on the average effective tax rate (beia), and now expect this to land at around 28% (2023: 26.8%), an improvement relative to the previous guidance of 29%, including further insights into Brazil's 2024 tax law changes.

Given the factors above, HEINEKEN revises the expected organic net profit (beia) growth to be more closely in line with the expected operating profit (beia) growth.

Finally, HEINEKEN continues to expect investments in capital expenditure related to property, plant and equipment and intangible assets to be below 9% of net revenue (beia) (2023: 8.8%).

Translational Calculated Currency Impact

Based on the impact to date, and applying spot rates of 25 July 2024 to the 2023 financial results as a baseline for the remainder of the year, the calculated negative currency translational impact for the full year would be approximately €1.350 million in net revenue (beia), €170 million at consolidated operating profit (beia), and €30 million at net profit (beia).

Interim Dividend 2024

According to the Articles of Association of Heineken Holding N.V. both Heineken Holding N.V. and Heineken N.V. pay an identical dividend per share. HEINEKEN's dividends are paid in the form of an interim dividend and a final dividend. The interim dividend is fixed at 40% of the total dividend of the previous year. As a result, an interim dividend of €0.69 per share (2023: €0.69) will be paid on 8 August 2024. The shares will trade ex-dividend on 31 July 2024.

Investor Calendar Heineken N.V.

(events also accessible for Heineken Holding N.V. shareholders)

Trading Update for Q3 2024 23 October 2024 Full Year 2024 Results 12 February 2025





