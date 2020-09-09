Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Heineken Holding N.V.    HEIO   NL0000008977

HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V.

(HEIO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Heineken N : Acquires Peruvian Brand Tres Cruces, Signs Distribution Deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/09/2020 | 12:35pm EDT

By Adriano Marchese

Heineken Holding N.V. said Wednesday that it has acquired Peruvian beer brand, Tres Cruces and entered into a local distribution partnership.

The Dutch brewer said that the acquisition of the local beer brand Tres Cruces will be coupled with the incorporation of its local operating team in Lima.

Heineken said it has also entered into a strategic partnership with AJE Group. AJE will provide Heineken with a route-to-market and distribution network in Peru, and will act as its local sales and distribution partner in the country.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V. 0.81% 68.35 Delayed Quote.-21.53%
HEINEKEN N.V. 0.86% 76.98 Delayed Quote.-19.60%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V.
12:35pHEINEKEN N : Acquires Peruvian Brand Tres Cruces, Signs Distribution Deal
DJ
08/14South African speakeasies boost calls for end to COVID booze ban
RE
08/13Carlsberg expects organic operating profit to fall 10-15% this year
RE
08/04Diageo full-year sales plunge as demand in bars, restaurants dries up
RE
08/04Diageo full-year sales plunge as demand in bars, restaurants dries up
RE
08/04Diageo full-year sales plunge as demand in bars, restaurants dries up
RE
08/04SAB dumps $290 mln investment plans after South Africa alcohol ban
RE
08/03Consumer Cos Tick Down Amid Stimulus Bill Worries -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
08/03Heineken cautious on outlook after June pick-up
RE
08/03HEINEKEN N : Holding Won't Pay 1st Half Dividend; Swung to Net Loss
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 21 436 M 25 352 M 25 352 M
Net income 2020 1 521 M 1 799 M 1 799 M
Net Debt 2020 14 388 M 17 016 M 17 016 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,6x
Yield 2020 1,67%
Capitalization 19 528 M 23 034 M 23 096 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,58x
EV / Sales 2021 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 85 000
Free-Float 35,1%
Chart HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V.
Duration : Period :
Heineken Holding N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 95,47 €
Last Close Price 67,80 €
Spread / Highest target 68,7%
Spread / Average Target 40,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-François M. L. van Boxmeer Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Maarten Das Non-Executive Chairman
Laurence Debroux Chief Financial Officer
Ronald den Elzen Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Charlene Lucille de Carvalho-Heineken Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V.-21.53%23 034
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV-34.42%110 857
HEINEKEN N.V.-19.60%51 790
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-4.37%42 901
AMBEV S.A.-33.85%36 291
CHINA RESOURCES BEER (HOLDINGS) COMPANY LIMITED13.23%20 426
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group