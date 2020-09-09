Heineken N : Acquires Peruvian Brand Tres Cruces, Signs Distribution Deal

By Adriano Marchese

Heineken Holding N.V. said Wednesday that it has acquired Peruvian beer brand, Tres Cruces and entered into a local distribution partnership.

The Dutch brewer said that the acquisition of the local beer brand Tres Cruces will be coupled with the incorporation of its local operating team in Lima.

Heineken said it has also entered into a strategic partnership with AJE Group. AJE will provide Heineken with a route-to-market and distribution network in Peru, and will act as its local sales and distribution partner in the country.

