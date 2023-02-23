Advanced search
    HEIO   NL0000008977

HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V.

(HEIO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:39:55 2023-02-23 am EST
81.95 EUR   -0.91%
Heineken Holding N.V. publishes Annual Report 2022
MT
09:22aHeineken Holding N.V. publishes Annual Report 2022
GL
09:04aHeineken N : Annual Report 2022 23 Feb 2023
PU
Heineken N : Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

02/23/2023 | 03:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Heineken Holding N.V., Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
Heineken Holding N.V., Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

Below you will find information from the register financial reporting. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Filing date23 feb 2023
Issuing institutionHeineken Holding N.V.
Reporting year2022
Document
Type of document Document
Type of documentJaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving Documentheiho-2022-12-31-en-a2211-00121.zip

Date last update: 23 February 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Heineken Holding NV published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2023 20:11:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 27 309 M 28 929 M 28 929 M
Net income 2022 2 620 M 2 775 M 2 775 M
Net Debt 2022 12 382 M 13 117 M 13 117 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,2x
Yield 2022 2,04%
Capitalization 23 604 M 25 004 M 25 004 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,32x
EV / Sales 2023 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 85 000
Free-Float 35,1%
Chart HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V.
Duration : Period :
Heineken Holding N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 82,70 €
Average target price 112,40 €
Spread / Average Target 35,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-François M. L. van Boxmeer Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Maarten Das Non-Executive Chairman
Ronald den Elzen Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Annemiek M. Fentener van Vlissingen Independent Non-Executive Director
Charlene Lucille de Carvalho-Heineken Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V.14.78%25 324
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV0.69%119 439
HEINEKEN N.V.11.95%59 389
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-3.73%40 981
AMBEV S.A.-8.95%39 999
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-6.11%38 843