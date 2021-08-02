Log in
    HEIO   NL0000008977

HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V.

(HEIO)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 07/30 11:35:25 am
82.95 EUR   -1.95%
Heineken NV Swings to 1st Half Net Profit; Backs 2021 View
DJ
HEINEKEN N : 2021 Half Year Results 02 Aug 2021
PU
HEINEKEN N : Swings To H1 Profit, Expects FY21 To Fall Short Of 2019 Levels
MT
Heineken doubles profit, but warns of rising costs

08/02/2021 | 01:46am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) impact on alcohol business, in Bangkok

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Heineken, the world's second-largest brewer, reported first-half earnings above expectations on Monday, but warned of weakness in the rest of the year as costs eat into margins and the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hit key markets.

The maker of Europe's top-selling lager Heineken, Tiger and Sol, said operating profit before one-offs doubled to 1.63 billion euros ($1.93 billion), compared with the average forecast in a company-compiled poll of 1.22 billion euros.

Dolf van den Brink, who has been chief executive for a year, said the company was pleased with a strong set of first-half results, but said there was reason for caution, with results expected to remain below pre-pandemic levels in 2021 as a whole.

COVID-19 would remain a factor, with the biggest impact in key markets in Africa and Asia. Rising commodity costs would also start affecting Heineken in the second half of 2021 and would have a "material effect" in 2022.

Heineken previously forecast that market conditions should improve in the second half of 2021, depending on vaccine roll-outs.

($1 = 0.8427 euros)

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Uttaresh.V)

By Philip Blenkinsop


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 21 824 M 25 907 M 25 907 M
Net income 2021 1 654 M 1 963 M 1 963 M
Net Debt 2021 13 901 M 16 502 M 16 502 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,9x
Yield 2021 1,28%
Capitalization 23 892 M 28 342 M 28 362 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,73x
EV / Sales 2022 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 84 394
Free-Float 35,1%
Managers and Directors
Jean-François M. L. van Boxmeer Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Laurence Debroux Chief Financial Officer
Maarten Das Non-Executive Chairman
Ronald den Elzen Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Annemiek M. Fentener van Vlissingen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V.7.66%28 342
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV-6.33%125 406
HEINEKEN N.V.7.65%67 065
AMBEV S.A.6.33%50 856
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.2.42%43 010
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-15.23%36 911