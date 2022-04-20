Log in
    HEIA   NL0000009165

HEINEKEN N.V.

(HEIA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  04/20 03:12:10 am EDT
92.60 EUR   +3.65%
02:44aHeineken 1Q Net Profit, Revenue Rose on Strong Channel Mix, Pricing
DJ
02:42aMARKETMIND : More of the same
RE
02:40aHeineken sells more beer than expected as Europe reopens
RE
Heineken 1Q Net Profit, Revenue Rose on Strong Channel Mix, Pricing

04/20/2022 | 02:44am EDT
By Kyle Morris


Heineken NV said Wednesday that net profit and revenue increased for the first quarter of 2022 as it benefited from strong channel mix and assertive pricing.

The Dutch brewer posted a net profit of 417 million euros ($449.8 million) for the first three months of 2022 compared with EUR168 million a year earlier, driven by top-line growth, with the partial recovery of on-trade--bars, clubs, hotels and restaurants--in Europe.

Revenue for the period was EUR6.99 billion compared with EUR5.15 billion a year earlier.

Beer volume grew 5.2% organically on year and was 2.8% ahead of 2019 on an organic basis. All regions contributed to the growth, especially Europe, it said.

"We had a solid start to the year, in line with our expectations, especially benefiting from strong channel mix from the partial on-trade recovery of Europe and assertive pricing across all regions," Chief Executive Dolf van den Brink said.


Write to Kyle Morris at kyle.morris@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-20-22 0240ET

Financials
Sales 2022 25 157 M 27 155 M 27 155 M
Net income 2022 2 210 M 2 385 M 2 385 M
Net Debt 2022 12 871 M 13 894 M 13 894 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,4x
Yield 2022 1,69%
Capitalization 51 424 M 55 509 M 55 509 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,56x
EV / Sales 2023 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 81 070
Free-Float 41,3%
