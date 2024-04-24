Heineken: 7% sales growth in Q1
The Dutch brewer points out that the latter is based on a 4.7% organic increase in beer volumes (including +7.3% for premium beers) and a 4.9% rise in adjusted net revenues per hectoliter.
For 2024 as a whole, Heineken confirms that it is targeting "low to mid-single-digit" organic growth in adjusted operating profit, as well as more moderate organic growth in adjusted net income.
