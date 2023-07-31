  1. Markets
  5. Heineken : Consumers put off due to strong pricing
Security HEIA

HEINEKEN N.V.

Equities HEIA NL0000009165

Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 11:36:10 2023-07-31 am EDT Intraday chart for Heineken N.V. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
89.14 EUR -7.97% -9.23% +1.43%
05:58pm HEINEKEN : Consumers put off due to strong pricing Alphavalue
05:30pm Sales squeeze cuts Heineken profit forecasts RE

HEINEKEN : Consumers put off due to strong pricing

Today at 11:58 am

Latest news about Heineken N.V.

HEINEKEN : Consumers put off due to strong pricing Alphavalue
Sales squeeze cuts Heineken profit forecasts RE
Trending: Heineken Shares Slip on 2023 Guidance Cut DJ
European Midday Briefing: Stocks Drift Higher in Cautious Trade as Earnings Eyed Again DJ
Heineken Lowers 2023 Operating Profit Growth Outlook as Softer Demand Hits First-Half Earnings MT
Heineken Cuts 2023 Guidance After APAC Region Weighed on 1st Half Earnings -- Update DJ
European stocks rise on cooling inflation, Germany's DAX hits new peak RE
UK's FTSE 100 falls as beverage-makers slip, but set to post monthly gains RE
Heineken N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
US Futures Flat, European Stocks Mainly Down DJ
European shares dip ahead of inflation data, Heineken drags RE
Heineken cuts 2023 forecast on Vietnam slowdown MR
Heineken 1st Half Net Profit Fell; Updates 2023 Outlook DJ
Heineken Posts Lower H1 Attributable Profit; Net Revenue Rises MT
Heineken cuts 2023 forecast after weakness in Asia RE
EMEA Morning Briefing: Shares Could Teeter Ahead of Eurozone Economic Data DJ
Kingfisher beer maker United Breweries posts 16% slump in first-quarter profit RE
GXO Logistics Signs Multi-Year Agreement With Heineken in UK MT
Publicis ups 2023 targets as it continues shift towards data and tech RE
Heineken Chief Commercial Officer James Thompson to Retire, Replaced by Bram Westenbrink DJ
Heineken N.V. Announces Executive Changes CI
Heineken Chief Commercial Officer to Retire; Successor Named MT
Eneco Energy Bags Transportation Supply Contract from Asia Pacific Brewery; Shares Jump 8% MT
South Africa's Remgro Lifts Stake in Heineken Beverages MT
Royal Unibrew to Purchase Heineken's Soft Drinks Arm Vrumona for EUR300 Million MT

Company Profile

Heineken N.V. is a food group that specializes in beer brewing under the brands Heineken and Amstel. In 2022, the group brewed 231.2 million hectoliters of beers. The group owns 186 breweries, malteries and cider plants in over 70 countries. Heineken N.V. also markets regional and domestic brands such as Birra Moretti, Bulmer Cruzcampo, Dos Equis, Foster's, Kingfisher, Newcastle Brown Ale, Ochota, Primus, Sagres, Sol, Star, Strongbow, Tecate, Tiger and Zywiec. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (52.2%), Americas (32%) and Asia/Pacific (15.8%).
Sector
Brewers
Calendar
01:00am - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Heineken N.V.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
22
Last Close Price
96.86EUR
Average target price
110.98EUR
Spread / Average Target
+14.58%
EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Brewers

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
HEINEKEN N.V.
HEINEKEN N.V.
+1.43% 60 615 M $
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.
Chart Analysis Constellation Brands, Inc.
+17.26% 49 949 M $
AMBEV S.A.
Chart Analysis Ambev S.A.
+2.89% 49 787 M $
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED
Chart Analysis Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited
-23.01% 31 494 M $
HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V.
Chart Analysis Heineken Holding N.V.
+3.47% 25 598 M $
CARLSBERG A/S
Chart Analysis Carlsberg A/S
+10.11% 22 595 M $
CHINA RESOURCES BEER (HOLDINGS) COMPANY LIMITED
Chart Analysis China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited
-8.43% 21 136 M $
ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD.
Chart Analysis Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.
+35.83% 20 259 M $
TSINGTAO BREWERY COMPANY LIMITED
Chart Analysis Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited
-9.34% 15 968 M $
MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY
Chart Analysis Molson Coors Beverage Company
+35.38% 15 253 M $
Other Brewers
