Equities HEIA NL0000009165
|Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 11:36:10 2023-07-31 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|89.14 EUR
|-7.97%
|-9.23%
|+1.43%
|05:58pm
|HEINEKEN : Consumers put off due to strong pricing
|05:30pm
|Sales squeeze cuts Heineken profit forecasts
HEINEKEN : Consumers put off due to strong pricing
Today at 11:58 am
Heineken N.V. is a food group that specializes in beer brewing under the brands Heineken and Amstel. In 2022, the group brewed 231.2 million hectoliters of beers. The group owns 186 breweries, malteries and cider plants in over 70 countries. Heineken N.V. also markets regional and domestic brands such as Birra Moretti, Bulmer Cruzcampo, Dos Equis, Foster's, Kingfisher, Newcastle Brown Ale, Ochota, Primus, Sagres, Sol, Star, Strongbow, Tecate, Tiger and Zywiec. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (52.2%), Americas (32%) and Asia/Pacific (15.8%).
01:00am - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution
B+
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
22
Last Close Price
96.86EUR
Average target price
110.98EUR
Spread / Average Target
+14.58%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+1.43%
|60 615 M $
|+17.26%
|49 949 M $
|+2.89%
|49 787 M $
|-23.01%
|31 494 M $
|+3.47%
|25 598 M $
|+10.11%
|22 595 M $
|-8.43%
|21 136 M $
|+35.83%
|20 259 M $
|-9.34%
|15 968 M $
|+35.38%
|15 253 M $