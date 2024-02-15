Stock HEIA HEINEKEN N.V.
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up

Heineken N.V.

Equities

HEIA

NL0000009165

Brewers

Market Closed - Euronext Amsterdam
Other stock markets
 11:36:28 2024-02-14 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
87.14 EUR -6.42% Intraday chart for Heineken N.V. -7.98% -5.22%
07:10am HEINEKEN : Far from reassuring Alphavalue
Feb. 14 Global markets live: Airbnb, Sony, Uber, Lyft, Nvidia... Our Logo
This article is reserved for subscribers
To unlock the article, SUBSCRIBE!
Already a customer? Log In

Latest news about Heineken N.V.

HEINEKEN : Far from reassuring Alphavalue
Global markets live: Airbnb, Sony, Uber, Lyft, Nvidia... Our Logo
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Wednesday at 11 AM ET DJ
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 14.02.2024 - 15:15 DP
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Wednesday at 9 AM ET DJ
HEINEKEN CFO HAROLD VAN DEN BROEK: COMPANY EXPECTS HIGHER THAN H… RE
Heineken N.V. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2024 CI
Heineken N.V. Proposes Final Dividend for the Year 2023, Payable on 7 May 2024 CI
Transcript : Heineken N.V., 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 14, 2024
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Wednesday at 7 AM ET DJ
European Midday Briefing : Stocks Move Higher as U.K. Inflation Data Calms Nerves DJ
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Wednesday at 5 AM ET DJ
HEINEKEN : F23 first take: still under pressure Alphavalue
Heineken Cautious on Coming Year After Earnings, Volumes Miss Expectations -- 2nd Update DJ
European shares rise as soft UK inflation boosts sentiment RE
Heineken Trims 2023 Final Shareholder Payout as Weak Performance in Asia Pacific Hits Earnings MT
US Futures Rise, European Stocks Mostly Flat After Hotter-Than-Expected U.S. Inflation Data DJ
Heineken: adjusted EPS down 5% in 2023 CF
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Wednesday at 3 AM ET DJ
Heineken N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
European shares rise as soft UK inflation print lifts sentiment RE
CAC 40: stability in sight after yesterday's losses CF
Heineken Warns of Tough Backdrop After Profit Misses Expectations -- Update DJ
Heineken Profit Misses Expectations After Pricing Hurt Volumes DJ
Heineken cautious on 2024 profit forecast on volatile economic conditions RE

Chart Heineken N.V.

Chart Heineken N.V.
More charts

Company Profile

Heineken N.V. is a food group that specializes in beer brewing under the brands Heineken and Amstel. In 2022, the group brewed 231.2 million hectoliters of beers. The group owns 186 breweries, malteries and cider plants in over 70 countries. Heineken N.V. also markets regional and domestic brands such as Birra Moretti, Bulmer Cruzcampo, Dos Equis, Foster's, Kingfisher, Newcastle Brown Ale, Ochota, Primus, Sagres, Sol, Star, Strongbow, Tecate, Tiger and Zywiec. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (52.2%), Americas (32%) and Asia/Pacific (15.8%).
Sector
Brewers
Calendar
2024-04-24 - Q1 2024 Sales and Revenue Release - Trading Update
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , AEX
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Heineken N.V.

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B+
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
22
Last Close Price
87.14 EUR
Average target price
101.8 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+16.77%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Brewers

1st Jan change Capi.
HEINEKEN N.V. Stock Heineken N.V.
-5.22% 52 966 M $
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV Stock Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
-0.86% 123 B $
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC. Stock Constellation Brands, Inc.
+0.77% 44 529 M $
AMBEV S.A. Stock Ambev S.A.
-5.90% 40 971 M $
DELTA CORPORATION LIMITED Stock Delta Corporation Limited
+99.11% 27 708 M $
HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V. Stock Heineken Holding N.V.
-5.87% 22 275 M $
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED Stock Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited
-12.04% 21 806 M $
ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD. Stock Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.
+1.08% 18 227 M $
MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY Stock Molson Coors Beverage Company
+0.38% 13 103 M $
CHINA RESOURCES BEER (HOLDINGS) COMPANY LIMITED Stock China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited
-15.94% 12 074 M $
Other Brewers
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Heineken N.V. - Euronext Amsterdam
  4. News Heineken N.V.
  5. Heineken: Far from reassuring
+229% on MICROSOFT CORPORATION since our purchase on January 11, 2019
Replicate our performance
fermer