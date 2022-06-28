|
Heineken N : AGM Summary 2022 (in Dutch only)
Voting results Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Heineken N.V. 21 April 2022
Agendapunt
For
%
Against
%
1b
409,042,352
79.49
105,549,233
20.51
Advisory vote on the 2021 remuneration
1c
report
Adoption of the 2021 financial statements
514,800,545
99.97
130,400
0.03
1e
Adoption of the dividend proposal for
514,935,253
170
1f
2021
Discharge of the members of the
510,669,675
99.49
2,608,078
0.51
1g
Executive Board
Discharge of the members of the
2a
Supervisory Board
Authorisation of the Executive Board to
512,954,687
99.63
1,927,377
0.37
2b
acquire own shares
Authorisation of the Executive Board to
2c
issue (rights to) shares
Authorisation of the Executive Board to
510,664,116
99.17
4,274,133
0.83
|
3
Adjustments to the remuneration policy
4a
for the Executive Board
Re-appointment of Mr. J.M. Huët as
497,847,680
96.68
17,086,946
3.32
|
4b
Re-appointment of Mr. J.A. Fernández
|
4c
Re-appointment of Mrs. M. Helmes as
506,258,539
98.47
7,886,060
1.53
|
4d
Appointment of Mr. F.J. Camacho Beltrán as
|
5
Re-appointment of the External Auditor for
514,271,456
99.89
557,012
0.11
|
Number of issued shares: 576,002,613
Attendance percentage of issued share capital: 89.5%
Disclaimer
Heineken NV published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 14:20:23 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
