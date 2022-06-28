Log in
    HEIA   NL0000009165

HEINEKEN N.V.

(HEIA)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  10:37 2022-06-28 am EDT
89.70 EUR   +0.54%
89.70 EUR   +0.54%
10:21aHEINEKEN N : AGM Summary 2022 (in Dutch only)
PU
06/27Heineken to expand Mexico operations with $90 million plant
RE
06/27Heineken N.V. reached an agreement to acquire Long Chuan Zuan Co., Ltd. from Sanyo Whisbih Group.
CI
Heineken N : AGM Summary 2022 (in Dutch only)

06/28/2022 | 10:21am EDT
Voting results Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Heineken N.V. 21 April 2022

Agendapunt

For

%

Against

%

Abstain

1b

409,042,352

79.49

105,549,233

20.51

349,082

Advisory vote on the 2021 remuneration

1c

report

Adoption of the 2021 financial statements

514,800,545

99.97

130,400

0.03

10,190

1e

of the Company

Adoption of the dividend proposal for

514,935,253

100.00

170

0.00

5,712

1f

2021

Discharge of the members of the

510,669,675

99.49

2,608,078

0.51

1,663,382

1g

Executive Board

Discharge of the members of the

510,669,273

99.49

2,608,483

0.51

1,663,379

2a

Supervisory Board

Authorisation of the Executive Board to

512,954,687

99.63

1,927,377

0.37

59,071

2b

acquire own shares

Authorisation of the Executive Board to

513,705,392

99.76

1,232,959

0.24

2,784

2c

issue (rights to) shares

Authorisation of the Executive Board to

510,664,116

99.17

4,274,133

0.83

2,886

restrict or exclude shareholders' pre-

3

emptive rights

Adjustments to the remuneration policy

501,927,783

97.49

12,898,198

2.51

115,154

4a

for the Executive Board

Re-appointment of Mr. J.M. Huët as

497,847,680

96.68

17,086,946

3.32

6,309

member of the Supervisory Board

4b

Re-appointment of Mr. J.A. Fernández

425,114,005

82.56

89,821,517

17.44

5,641

Carbajal as member of the Supervisory

Board

4c

Re-appointment of Mrs. M. Helmes as

506,258,539

98.47

7,886,060

1.53

796,539

member of the Supervisory Board

4d

Appointment of Mr. F.J. Camacho Beltrán as

492,916,130

95.72

22,019,392

4.28

5,641

member of the Supervisory Board

5

Re-appointment of the External Auditor for

514,271,456

99.89

557,012

0.11

112,694

a period of one year

Number of issued shares: 576,002,613

Attendance percentage of issued share capital: 89.5%

Disclaimer

Heineken NV published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 14:20:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
