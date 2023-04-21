Heineken N : Approach to Project Circle

HEINEKEN's Approach to Project Circle

As a 158-year-old family-owned business, it is in our DNA to take a long-term view and continuously improve our impact on the environment and society.

The most ambitious of them all is to become net zero carbon emissions in our entire value chain by 2040 . We are working to see all HEINEKEN breweries to reach net zero emissions in scope 1&2 by 2030. To achieve this, we need to further reduce emissions through energy efficiency and accelerate the transition to renewable energy in more than 60 countries for our electricity and thermal needs.

For decades, we have been on journey with our colleagues and partners to Brew a Better World. We raised the bar even higher in 2021 when we stepped up our ambitions with our new goals.

Taking a circular approach in our operations

Circularity will be a key factor in reaching our net zero goals. From barley to bar, we need to adopt circular practices to reduce our environmental impact by minimizing waste and maximizing the efficient use of these resources. Beginning with our own operations, our goal is to send zero waste to landfill across all our production sites worldwide by 2025. We are currently at 99% zero waste to landfill. Further, 89% of our production left over is comprised of biodegradable co-products, such as brewers' spent grain (BSG) which is used for animal feed and other purposes. We are looking at circularity across our products as well. 38% of our packaging is in returnable format already and we are exploring ways to increase this in the future.

Project Circle provides an important solution to drive progress on these fronts by re-imaging the way we use our brewer's spent grain (BSG).

What is Project Circle?

Project Circle aims to set up a highly replicable circular business model that gives two different uses for the brewer spent grain (BSG). The project is based an innovative separation technology capable of:

Extracting the proteins from BSG for new opportunities other than animal feed in the future.

Using the remaining separated fibres as biomass (with a higher thermal efficiency) as replacement for fossil fuels, such as natural gas and others ("Fuel the Brewery").

For our first selected brewery, an estimated 50% CO2 reduction in scope 1 thermal energy could be achieved by replacing natural gas with renewable energy from fibres (preliminary assessment from third-party).

We are partnering with Duynie and Mons-en-Baroeul will be the first HEINEKEN brewery to implement this technology (expected to be operational by 2025). If successful, HEINEKEN sees optimal conditions for a further roll-out of this technology to more sites around the world till 2030.

How does it work?

After the brewing process, our BSG will go to a separation facility, where it will be separated into proteins and fibres.

The fibres are used as a thermal renewable energy source. The remaining water will be turned into biogas and as such used as an additional renewable energy source.

By increasing the amount of renewable energy we use in production, we reduce the need to source fossil fuels for industrial process heating, which of course, reduces our carbon footprint.

And that's how one day at a time, we'll continue to Brew a Better World!