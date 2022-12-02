Advanced search
    HEIA   NL0000009165

HEINEKEN N.V.

(HEIA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:05 2022-12-02 am EST
91.22 EUR   +0.04%
10:24aHeineken N : CNBC interview with our CEO, Capital Markets Event 2022
PU
12/01Global markets live: General Electric, Tesla, Apple, Salesforce, Boeing...
MS
12/01Heineken N.V. hosts its Capital Markets Event, EverGreen 2025
AQ
Heineken N : CNBC interview with our CEO, Capital Markets Event 2022

12/02/2022 | 10:24am EST
Your browser does not support HTML5 video.
Amsterdam,
02
December
2022
|
16:19
Europe/Amsterdam
CNBC interview with our CEO, Capital Markets Event 2022

CNBC interview with our CEO, Dolf van den Brink, following the Capital Markets Event 2022.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Heineken NV published this content on 02 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2022 15:23:41 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 28 324 M 29 209 M 29 209 M
Net income 2022 2 514 M 2 593 M 2 593 M
Net Debt 2022 12 640 M 13 035 M 13 035 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,1x
Yield 2022 1,85%
Capitalization 50 813 M 52 401 M 52 401 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,24x
EV / Sales 2023 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 85 000
Free-Float 41,2%
Chart HEINEKEN N.V.
Duration : Period :
Heineken N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEINEKEN N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 88,28 €
Average target price 99,82 €
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rudolf Gijsbert van den Brink Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Harold van den Broek Chief Financial Officer
R. Jean-Marc Sidney Huët Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ronald den Elzen Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Pamela Mars Wright Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEINEKEN N.V.-7.77%52 401
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV7.00%114 608
AMBEV S.A.4.73%47 704
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.3.09%47 472
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED14.67%37 947
CHINA RESOURCES BEER (HOLDINGS) COMPANY LIMITED-15.04%22 262