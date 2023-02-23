Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Heineken N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEIA   NL0000009165

HEINEKEN N.V.

(HEIA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:22 2023-02-23 am EST
97.28 EUR   -1.12%
03:12pHeineken N : Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
10:22aSouth Africa Stocks Bounce Back as Producer Price Inflation Cools as Expected
MT
09:18aMarketScreener's World Press Review: February 23
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Heineken N : Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

02/23/2023 | 03:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Heineken N.V., Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
Heineken N.V., Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

Below you will find information from the register financial reporting. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Filing date23 feb 2023
Issuing institutionHeineken N.V.
Reporting year2022
Document
Type of document Document
Type of documentJaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving Documentheia-2022-12-31-en-a2211-00122.zip

Date last update: 23 February 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Heineken NV published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2023 20:11:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about HEINEKEN N.V.
03:12pHeineken N : Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
10:22aSouth Africa Stocks Bounce Back as Producer Price Inflation Cools as Expected
MT
09:18aMarketScreener's World Press Review: February 23
MS
09:17aHeineken N.V. publishes combined financial and sustainability Annual Report 2022
GL
09:17aHeineken N.V. publishes combined financial and sustainability Annual Report 2022
GL
08:54aHeineken N : 2022 - Annual Report 23 Feb 2023
PU
01:15aSouth African Brewer Distell's Attributable Profit Rises in Fiscal H1
MT
02/22Bill Gates buys Heineken stake, despite saying he's 'not a big beer drinker'
RE
02/22Heineken says it still plans to exit Russia, take 300 million euro loss
RE
02/20HEINEKEN press release in response to FEMSA strategic review; HEINEKEN notes FEMSA's in..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HEINEKEN N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 28 343 M 30 025 M 30 025 M
Net income 2022 2 547 M 2 698 M 2 698 M
Net Debt 2022 12 599 M 13 347 M 13 347 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,4x
Yield 2022 1,66%
Capitalization 55 237 M 58 514 M 58 514 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,39x
EV / Sales 2023 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 85 000
Free-Float 41,2%
Chart HEINEKEN N.V.
Duration : Period :
Heineken N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEINEKEN N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 98,38 €
Average target price 104,91 €
Spread / Average Target 6,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rudolf Gijsbert van den Brink Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Harold van den Broek Chief Financial Officer
R. Jean-Marc Sidney Huët Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ronald den Elzen Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Pamela Mars Wright Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEINEKEN N.V.11.95%59 389
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV0.69%119 439
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-3.73%40 981
AMBEV S.A.-8.95%39 999
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-6.11%38 843
HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V.14.78%25 324