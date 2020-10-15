Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Heineken N.V.    HEIA   NL0000009165

HEINEKEN N.V.

(HEIA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Heineken N : UK Arm Fined GBP2 Million by Pub Regulator for Unfair Tenant Dealings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/15/2020 | 05:05am EDT

By Joe Hoppe

A U.K. regulator has fined Star Pubs and Bars 2 million pounds ($2.6 million), after finding the company seriously and repeatedly breached the legally binding Pubs Code over nearly three years.

The pub operator of Heineken NV in the U.K. was fined by the Pubs Code Adjudicator, after it found the company had persisted in forcing tenants to sell unreasonable levels of Heineken beers and ciders when they requested to go free-of-tie. The regulator added that this was despite repeat regulatory interventions and its clear arbitration rulings.

The regulator found that Star Pubs and Bars had breached the code 12 times in the period from July 21, 2016 to July 10, 2019. The breaches include offering stocking terms that deterred tenants pursuing free-of-tie tenancies, and systemic corporate failures in its approach to compliance, such as including a responsibility in the job description of the company's Code Compliance Officer "to ensure the Code is interpreted to the commercial benefit of Heineken UK".

As well as imposing the fine, which is based on the turnover of Heineken UK, the regulator has ordered Star Pubs to make all free-of-tie tenants compliant with the Code and ensure future compliance, with all changes paid for by Star. The company has six weeks to provide a detailed response, the regulator added.

Heineken NV shares at 0840 GMT were down 1.12 euros ($1.32), or 1.4%, at EUR78.62

Write to Joe Hoppe at joseph.hoppe@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-15-20 0504ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V. -1.70% 69.4 Delayed Quote.-18.34%
HEINEKEN N.V. -1.63% 78.38 Delayed Quote.-15.99%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HEINEKEN N.V.
05:05aHEINEKEN N : UK Arm Fined GBP2 Million by Pub Regulator for Unfair Tenant Dealin..
DJ
10/07EUROPE : Lower European shares buck global trend
RE
10/07HEINEKEN N : Who pays for the toilet paper? The big questions of the work-from-h..
RE
10/07Lower European shares buck global trend
RE
09/17Carlsberg raises 2020 outlook on strong sales in China, Eastern Europe
RE
09/17HEINEKEN N : Launches New Hard Seltzer Brand
AQ
09/17HEINEKEN Launches New Hard Seltzer Brand
GL
09/09HEINEKEN N : Acquires Peruvian Brand Tres Cruces, Signs Distribution Deal
DJ
09/09HEINEKEN N : enters the Peruvian beer market
AQ
09/09HEINEKEN enters the Peruvian beer market
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 20 217 M 23 670 M 23 670 M
Net income 2020 647 M 757 M 757 M
Net Debt 2020 15 614 M 18 280 M 18 280 M
P/E ratio 2020 69,7x
Yield 2020 1,48%
Capitalization 45 875 M - 53 711 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,04x
EV / Sales 2021 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 85 000
Free-Float 41,2%
Chart HEINEKEN N.V.
Duration : Period :
Heineken N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEINEKEN N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 85,22 €
Last Close Price 79,74 €
Spread / Highest target 46,7%
Spread / Average Target 6,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rudolf Gijsbert van den Brink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
R. Jean-Marc Sidney Huët Chairman-Supervisory Board
Laurence Debroux Chief Financial Officer
Ronald den Elzen Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Maarten Das Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEINEKEN N.V.-15.99%53 869
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV-32.46%113 673
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-4.94%40 685
AMBEV S.A.-27.32%38 803
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-3.50%35 386
HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V.-18.34%23 862
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group