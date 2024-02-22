Amsterdam, 22 February 2024 - Heineken N.V. ('HEINEKEN') today published its combined financial and sustainability annual report.

Key highlights from HEINEKEN’s Annual Report 2023 include:

Q&A with Dolf van den Brink, Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO, on our EverGreen strategy.

2023 detailed business review, highlights from our brands and innovations and financial statements.

Insights about our EverGreen strategic priorities to shape the future of beer and beyond; fund the growth, fuel the profit; raise the bar on sustainability & responsibility; become the best-connected brewer; unlock the full potential of our people.

Progress made on Brew a Better World 2030: 34% reduction of absolute carbon emissions in scope 1 and 2 since 2018, on our path to become net zero by 2030, and in our full value chain by 2040. We maintained water usage in our breweries to 3.0 hectolitre per hectolitre (hl/hl) in water-stressed areas and improved to 3.2 hl/hl on average worldwide; We also launched our global circularity strategy focused on packaging, where we aim to increase reusability, maximize recycled content, and improve recyclability. We increased the percentage of women in senior management positions to 28%, with the aim to increase this to at least 30% by 2025 and 40% by 2030. 100% of our direct employees now earn a fair wage according to the Fair Wage Network, reaching our 2023 goal. 100% of our in-scope markets had a social impact initiative in place, as well as a partnership with governments and society to address alcohol related harm . Heineken ® 0.0 is now available in 114 markets. To continue to lead the debate, our operating companies have invested 14% of Heineken® media spend, reaching almost 900 million unique consumers worldwide through responsible consumption campaigns .





The full Annual Report 2023 is available here: https://www.theheinekencompany.com/our-company/our-2023-annual-report

