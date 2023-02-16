Advanced search
    HEIA   NL0000009165

HEINEKEN N.V.

(HEIA)
02:14p
94.28 EUR   +0.53%
02:14pMexico's FEMSA to launch $3.5 billion share, notes offer in Heineken divestment bid
RE
01:24pHeineken N.V. to participate in equity offering by FEMSA
GL
08:58aWorld Press Review: February 16
MS
Heineken N.V. to participate in equity offering by FEMSA

02/16/2023 | 01:24pm EST
NOT FOR PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR
INTO THE UNITED STATES OR TO, OR FOR THE ACCOUNT OR BENEFIT OF, U.S. PERSONS (AS DEFINED IN
REGULATION S UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933) OR IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.

Heineken N.V. (HEINEKEN) has noted the announcement today by Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (FEMSA) that it has launched an offering by its wholly-owned subsidiary CB Equity LLP of existing issued ordinary shares of both HEINEKEN and Heineken Holding N.V. in the total amount of approximately EUR 3 billion (approximately 6% of the combined interest in HEINEKEN and Heineken Holding N.V.) (Equity Offering). FEMSA also announced today an offering of senior unsecured exchangeable bonds in the aggregate principal amount of approximately EUR 500 million (Bonds), exchangeable into shares of Heineken Holding N.V.

Together, the Equity Offering and the Bonds represent almost half of FEMSA’s economic interest in HEINEKEN.

HEINEKEN has committed to purchase at least EUR 707 million in shares of HEINEKEN and at least EUR 292 million in shares of Heineken Holding N.V., representing altogether an amount of up to EUR 1.0 billion.

HEINEKEN will fund the share purchase from existing cash resources and committed credit facilities. The impact on its net debt / EBITDA (beia) will be approximately 0.15x. HEINEKEN’s participation in the Equity Offering will be earnings-per-share accretive.

Heineken Holding N.V.’s position as controlling shareholder in HEINEKEN will not be affected by the Equity Offering and/or the Bonds.

For the foreseeable future, HEINEKEN intends to keep the purchased HEINEKEN shares in treasury and the purchased Heineken Holding N.V. shares on its balance sheet. HEINEKEN will, concurrently with the settlement of the Equity Offering, enter into a cross-holding agreement with Heineken Holding N.V., which, amongst other conditions, will include a waiver by HEINEKEN of payment of any dividends on the Heineken Holding N.V. shares held by HEINEKEN as well as by Heineken Holding N.V. on an equivalent number of HEINEKEN shares held by Heineken Holding N.V. The HEINEKEN shares for which dividend is waived by Heineken Holding N.V. will no longer be part of the calculated number of outstanding ordinary shares of HEINEKEN (for purposes of per-share metrics such as earnings per share and dividend per share). As a consequence, the number of ordinary shares will be reduced by the total number of Heineken N.V. and Heineken Holding N.V. shares purchased.

Heineken N.V. and Heineken Holding N.V. will not be issuing or selling shares as part of the Equity Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the Equity Offering.

-END-

Press enquiries
Sarah Backhouse / Michael Fuchs
E-mail: pressoffice@heineken.com
Tel: +31-20-5239-355                                              

Investor and analyst enquiries
Federico Castillo Martinez / Mark Matthews / Chris Steyn
E-mail: investors@heineken.com
Tel: +31-20-5239-590

About HEINEKEN

HEINEKEN is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium and non-alcoholic beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 300 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. With HEINEKEN’s over 85,000 employees, we brew the joy of true togetherness to inspire a better world. Our dream is to shape the future of beer and beyond to win the hearts of consumers. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brew a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. We operate breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Most recent information is available on our Company's website and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

Market Abuse Regulation
This press release may contain price-sensitive information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

 

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 28 343 M 30 246 M 30 246 M
Net income 2022 2 547 M 2 718 M 2 718 M
Net Debt 2022 12 599 M 13 445 M 13 445 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,3x
Yield 2022 1,74%
Capitalization 53 979 M 57 621 M 57 602 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,35x
EV / Sales 2023 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 85 000
Free-Float 41,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 93,78 €
Average target price 103,63 €
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rudolf Gijsbert van den Brink Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Harold van den Broek Chief Financial Officer
R. Jean-Marc Sidney Huët Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ronald den Elzen Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Pamela Mars Wright Member-Supervisory Board
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEINEKEN N.V.6.71%57 602
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV-1.53%117 240
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-2.96%41 490
AMBEV S.A.-8.75%39 891
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-4.89%39 328
CHINA RESOURCES BEER (HOLDINGS) COMPANY LIMITED9.53%24 696