  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Heineken N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEIA   NL0000009165

HEINEKEN N.V.

(HEIA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  09:20:52 2023-04-21 am EDT
103.15 EUR   +0.39%
09:10aHeineken N : Voting Results AGM 2023
PU
05:10aHeineken N : Approach to Project Circle
PU
04/20Heineken N.V. Annual General Meeting adopts all proposals
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Heineken N : Voting Results AGM 2023

04/21/2023 | 09:10am EDT
Voting results Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Heineken N.V. 20 April 2023

Agendapunt

For

%

Against

%

Abstain

1b

498,793,905

97.84

11,032,597

2.16

1,808,663

Advisory vote on the 2022 remuneration

1c

report

Adoption of the 2022 financial statements

511,320,242

99.99

29,611

0.01

285,331

1e

of the Company

Adoption of the dividend proposal for

511,577,853

99.99

47,794

0.01

9,491

1f

2022

Discharge of the members of the

505,355,739

99.05

4,860,039

0.95

1,419,525

1g

Executive Board

Discharge of the members of the

505,355,780

99.05

4,860,024

0.95

1,417,910

2a

Supervisory Board

Authorisation of the Executive Board to

508,676,571

99.43

2,894,613

0.57

62,536

2b

acquire own shares

Authorisation of the Executive Board to

509,438,202

99.57

3,269,016

0.43

9,130

2c

issue (rights to) shares

Authorisation of the Executive Board to

508,353,457

99.36

4,274,133

0.64

11,247

restrict or exclude shareholders' pre-

3a

emptive rights

Re-appointment of Mr. M.R. de Carvalho

484,307,345

94.74

26,895,836

5.26

432,115

3b

as member of the Supervisory Board

Re-appointment of Mrs. R.L. Ripley as

468,154,505

91.55

43,211,072

8.45

269,952

member of the Supervisory Board

3c

Appointment of Mrs. B. Pardo as member of

507,226,961

99.19

4,138,391

0.81

269,913

the Supervisory Board

3d

Appointment of Mr. L.J. van den Bergh as

493,269,087

96.46

18,095,595

3.54

270,813

member of the Supervisory Board

4

Re-appointment of the external auditor for

511,084,904

99.93

343,497

0.07

207,094

a period of one year

Number of issued shares: 511,635,634

Attendance percentage of issued share capital: 90.1%

Disclaimer

Heineken NV published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 13:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 31 728 M 34 801 M 34 801 M
Net income 2023 2 709 M 2 971 M 2 971 M
Net Debt 2023 14 009 M 15 366 M 15 366 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,3x
Yield 2023 1,81%
Capitalization 58 314 M 63 962 M 63 962 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,28x
EV / Sales 2024 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 86 555
Free-Float 41,2%
Chart HEINEKEN N.V.
Duration : Period :
Heineken N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEINEKEN N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 102,75 €
Average target price 107,49 €
Spread / Average Target 4,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rudolf Gijsbert van den Brink Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Harold van den Broek Chief Financial Officer
R. Jean-Marc Sidney Huët Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ronald den Elzen Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Pamela Mars Wright Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEINEKEN N.V.16.92%63 962
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV6.38%130 251
AMBEV S.A.0.55%45 569
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-2.07%41 872
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-3.67%39 820
HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V.19.99%27 312
