Heineken N : Voting Results AGM 2023
Voting results Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Heineken N.V. 20 April 2023
Agendapunt
For
%
Against
%
Abstain
1b
498,793,905
97.84
11,032,597
2.16
1,808,663
Advisory vote on the 2022 remuneration
1c
report
Adoption of the 2022 financial statements
511,320,242
99.99
29,611
0.01
285,331
1e
of the Company
Adoption of the dividend proposal for
511,577,853
99.99
47,794
|
0.01
9,491
1f
2022
Discharge of the members of the
505,355,739
99.05
4,860,039
0.95
1,419,525
1g
Executive Board
Discharge of the members of the
505,355,780
99.05
4,860,024
0.95
1,417,910
2a
Supervisory Board
Authorisation of the Executive Board to
508,676,571
99.43
2,894,613
0.57
62,536
2b
acquire own shares
Authorisation of the Executive Board to
509,438,202
99.57
3,269,016
0.43
9,130
2c
issue (rights to) shares
Authorisation of the Executive Board to
508,353,457
99.36
4,274,133
0.64
11,247
|
|
3a
emptive rights
Re-appointment of Mr. M.R. de Carvalho
484,307,345
94.74
26,895,836
5.26
432,115
3b
as member of the Supervisory Board
Re-appointment of Mrs. R.L. Ripley as
468,154,505
91.55
43,211,072
8.45
269,952
|
|
3c
Appointment of Mrs. B. Pardo as member of
507,226,961
99.19
4,138,391
0.81
269,913
the Supervisory Board
3d
Appointment of Mr. L.J. van den Bergh as
493,269,087
96.46
18,095,595
3.54
270,813
member of the Supervisory Board
4
Re-appointment of the external auditor for
511,084,904
99.93
343,497
0.07
207,094
a period of one year
Number of issued shares: 511,635,634
Attendance percentage of issued share capital: 90.1%
Disclaimer
Heineken NV published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 13:09:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about HEINEKEN N.V.
Analyst Recommendations on HEINEKEN N.V.
Sales 2023
31 728 M
34 801 M
34 801 M
Net income 2023
2 709 M
2 971 M
2 971 M
Net Debt 2023
14 009 M
15 366 M
15 366 M
P/E ratio 2023
21,3x
Yield 2023
1,81%
Capitalization
58 314 M
63 962 M
63 962 M
EV / Sales 2023
2,28x
EV / Sales 2024
2,09x
Nbr of Employees
86 555
Free-Float
41,2%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends HEINEKEN N.V.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
23
Last Close Price
102,75 €
Average target price
107,49 €
Spread / Average Target
4,62%