Heineken N : 2021 AGM Voting results
Voting results Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Heineken N.V. 22 April 2021
Agendapunt
For
%
Against
%
Abstain
1b
Advisory vote on the 2020
473,820,722
91.66
43,106,756
8.34
3,853,150
remuneration report
1c
Adoption of the 2020 financial
520,583,475
99.98
121,287
0.02
75,866
statements of the Company
1e
Adoption of the dividend proposal for
519,586,240
99.78
1,170,792
0.22
23,596
2020
1f
Discharge of the members of the
517,054,439
99.57
2,257,337
0.43
1,468,852
Executive Board
1g
Discharge of the members of the
503,605,381
96.99
15,646,258
3.01
1,528,989
Supervisory Board
2a
Authorisation of the Executive Board
519,153,129
99.70
1,555,962
0.30
71,537
to acquire own shares
2b
Authorisation of the Executive Board
514,913,358
99.55
2,341,152
0.45
3,526,118
to Issue (rights to) shares
2c
Authorisation of the Executive Board
506,668,825
97.95
10,585,456
2.05
3,526,347
to restrict or exclude shareholders'
pre-emptive rights
3
Appointment of Mr. H.P.J. van den
519,801,022
99.98
99,511
0.02
880,095
Broek as member of the Executive
Board
4a
Re-appointment of Mr. M. Das as
469,406,499
90.29
50,494,034
9.71
880,095
member (and delegated member) of
the Supervisory Board
4b
Appointment of Mr. N. Paranjpe as
518,417,266
99.71
1,483,267
0.29
880,095
member of the Supervisory Board
5
Re-appointment of the External
520,367,408
99.95
268,634
0.05
144,586
Auditor for a period of one year
Number of issued shares: 575,737,857
Attendance percentage of issued share capital: 90.45%
22 April 2021
|Sales 2021
|
21 259 M
25 568 M
25 568 M
|Net income 2021
|
1 640 M
1 972 M
1 972 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
13 760 M
16 550 M
16 550 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|35,6x
|Yield 2021
|1,19%
|Capitalization
|
55 580 M
66 884 M
66 846 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|3,26x
|EV / Sales 2022
|2,98x
|Nbr of Employees
|84 000
|Free-Float
|41,2%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends HEINEKEN N.V.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|24
|Average target price
95,48 €
|Last Close Price
96,54 €
|Spread / Highest target
18,1%
|Spread / Average Target
-1,10%
|Spread / Lowest Target
-36,2%