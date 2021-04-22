Log in
    HEIA   NL0000009165

HEINEKEN N.V.

(HEIA)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 04/22 11:21:35 am
98.12 EUR   +1.64%
11:07aHEINEKEN N  : 2021 AGM Voting results
PU
10:17aHEINEKEN N.V.  : Annual General Meeting adopts all proposals
AQ
09:29aHEINEKEN N  : 2021 AGM Presentation
PU
Heineken N : 2021 AGM Voting results

04/22/2021 | 11:07am EDT
Voting results Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Heineken N.V. 22 April 2021

Agendapunt

For

%

Against

%

Abstain

1b

Advisory vote on the 2020

473,820,722

91.66

43,106,756

8.34

3,853,150

remuneration report

1c

Adoption of the 2020 financial

520,583,475

99.98

121,287

0.02

75,866

statements of the Company

1e

Adoption of the dividend proposal for

519,586,240

99.78

1,170,792

0.22

23,596

2020

1f

Discharge of the members of the

517,054,439

99.57

2,257,337

0.43

1,468,852

Executive Board

1g

Discharge of the members of the

503,605,381

96.99

15,646,258

3.01

1,528,989

Supervisory Board

2a

Authorisation of the Executive Board

519,153,129

99.70

1,555,962

0.30

71,537

to acquire own shares

2b

Authorisation of the Executive Board

514,913,358

99.55

2,341,152

0.45

3,526,118

to Issue (rights to) shares

2c

Authorisation of the Executive Board

506,668,825

97.95

10,585,456

2.05

3,526,347

to restrict or exclude shareholders'

pre-emptive rights

3

Appointment of Mr. H.P.J. van den

519,801,022

99.98

99,511

0.02

880,095

Broek as member of the Executive

Board

4a

Re-appointment of Mr. M. Das as

469,406,499

90.29

50,494,034

9.71

880,095

member (and delegated member) of

the Supervisory Board

4b

Appointment of Mr. N. Paranjpe as

518,417,266

99.71

1,483,267

0.29

880,095

member of the Supervisory Board

5

Re-appointment of the External

520,367,408

99.95

268,634

0.05

144,586

Auditor for a period of one year

Number of issued shares: 575,737,857

Attendance percentage of issued share capital: 90.45%

22 April 2021

Disclaimer

Heineken NV published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 15:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 21 259 M 25 568 M 25 568 M
Net income 2021 1 640 M 1 972 M 1 972 M
Net Debt 2021 13 760 M 16 550 M 16 550 M
P/E ratio 2021 35,6x
Yield 2021 1,19%
Capitalization 55 580 M 66 884 M 66 846 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,26x
EV / Sales 2022 2,98x
Nbr of Employees 84 000
Free-Float 41,2%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rudolf Gijsbert van den Brink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurence Debroux Chief Financial Officer & Director
R. Jean-Marc Sidney Huët Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ronald den Elzen Chief Technology & Digital Officer
V. C. O. B. J. Navarre Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEINEKEN N.V.5.83%66 884
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV1.35%137 132
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.10.08%46 565
AMBEV S.A.-0.19%44 141
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-4.30%41 723
HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V.7.46%28 699
