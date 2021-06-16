Log in
    HEIA   NL0000009165

HEINEKEN N.V.

(HEIA)
  Report
Heineken N : Soccer-Ronaldo, Pogba snub sponsors at Euro 2020

06/16/2021 | 01:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 16 (Reuters) - France midfielder Paul Pogba removed a Heineken bottle in front of him at a Euro 2020 news conference, a day after Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo removed two Coca-Cola bottles, sparking a furore among football fans.

Pogba, a practising Muslim, moved away the beer bottle when he sat down to speak to the media on Tuesday after he was named man of the match in France's 1-0 Group F win over Germany.

Heineken, one of the official sponsors of Euro 2020, was not immediately available to comment.

Ronaldo, known for his peak levels of fitness, moved the cola bottles aside as he sat down to speak to the media ahead of Tuesday's Group F opener against Hungary.

The 36-year-old then held up a bottle of water and said "Agua" in Portuguese, making headlines.

The beverage giant's shares dipped 1.6% on Monday, wiping off about $4 billion from the company's market capitalization, following Ronaldo's snub.

In a response, Europe's soccer governing body UEFA said: "Coca-Cola offers a range of drinks to suit different tastes and needs, which are available to players throughout the tournament."

"This includes waters, isotonic sports drinks and juices, coffee and tea, as well as Coca-Cola."

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford and Ed Osmond )


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 21 344 M 25 854 M 25 854 M
Net income 2021 1 579 M 1 912 M 1 912 M
Net Debt 2021 13 755 M 16 662 M 16 662 M
P/E ratio 2021 37,1x
Yield 2021 1,16%
Capitalization 56 524 M 68 548 M 68 467 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,29x
EV / Sales 2022 2,99x
Nbr of Employees 84 000
Free-Float 41,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 98,91 €
Last Close Price 98,18 €
Spread / Highest target 29,4%
Spread / Average Target 0,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rudolf Gijsbert van den Brink Chairman-Executive Board
Harold van den Broek Chief Financial Officer
R. Jean-Marc Sidney Huët Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ronald den Elzen Chief Technology & Digital Officer
V. C. O. B. J. Navarre Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEINEKEN N.V.7.63%68 548
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV14.38%155 967
AMBEV S.A.22.24%59 215
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.7.77%45 726
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED1.95%44 456
CHINA RESOURCES BEER (HOLDINGS) COMPANY LIMITED-0.98%29 549