    HEIA   NL0000009165

HEINEKEN N.V.

(HEIA)
  Report
Heineken N : in talks to buy South African drink maker Distell

05/18/2021 | 04:09am EDT
JOHANNESBURG, May 18 (Reuters) - Heineken NV confirmed on Tuesday that it was in talks with South Africa's Distell about a possible acquisition, in what would mark a push into wine and spirits for the world's second-largest brewer.

Distell, whose market capitalisation was 31.8 billion rand ($2.27 billion) at the close on Monday, said in a statement it had been approached by Heineken regarding a potential acquisition of the majority of its business.

Distell is also the world's second-largest cider maker, a business in which Heineken is heavily involved, chiefly through its Strongbow brand. Distell also makes wines and spirits, including Amarula and Two Oceans wines. Heineken already sells beer in South Africa.

Both companies said that discussions were ongoing and there was no certainty an agreement would be reached.

An acquisition would be the first for Heineken chief executive Dolf van den Brink, who took charge at the Dutch brewer last June and has launched a plan to restore profit margins, partly through cutting 8,000 jobs.

Distell shares jumped by as much as 10.4% in early trading on Tuesday to a four-year high of 158.00 rand. At 0745 GMT, they were up 4.5% at 149.54 rand. ($1 = 14.0305 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla in Johannesburg and Philip Blenkinsop in Brussels, editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DISTELL GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.34% 143.06 End-of-day quote.50.53%
HEINEKEN N.V. 0.43% 99.12 Real-time Quote.8.22%
Financials
Sales 2021 21 303 M 25 962 M 25 962 M
Net income 2021 1 612 M 1 965 M 1 965 M
Net Debt 2021 13 773 M 16 785 M 16 785 M
P/E ratio 2021 36,0x
Yield 2021 1,16%
Capitalization 56 835 M 69 059 M 69 266 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,31x
EV / Sales 2022 3,02x
Nbr of Employees 84 000
Free-Float 41,2%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rudolf Gijsbert van den Brink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
R. Jean-Marc Sidney Huët Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ronald den Elzen Chief Technology & Digital Officer
V. C. O. B. J. Navarre Member-Supervisory Board
Pamela Mars Wright Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEINEKEN N.V.8.22%69 059
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV8.67%148 458
AMBEV S.A.9.78%52 010
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.7.68%45 745
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED4.30%45 451
HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V.10.19%29 713