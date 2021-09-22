Heineken N : shares its Net Zero carbon roadmap

Log in
09/22/2021 | 02:12am EDT
Amsterdam,
22
September
2021
|
07:58
Europe/Amsterdam
HEINEKEN shares its Net Zero carbon roadmap
In HEINEKEN's journey towards net zero by 2030, driving a renewable energy step change and focusing on low carbon agriculture, green packaging, logistics and cooling innovations will be pivotal.

As a signatory of the UN 'Business Ambition for 1.5°C' pledge, HEINEKEN today shares its Net Zero Roadmap. By 2030, the brewer is targeting to reduce its scope 1 and 2 emissions by 90% and scope 3 by 21% (vs the 2018 baseline). HEINEKEN strives to reach net zero from barley to bar by 2040.

Aligned with keeping global warming below 1.5 °C


Having worked closely with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), HEINEKEN's net zero strategy is in line with the UN's Paris Agreement goals with a clearly defined path to reduce emissions. HEINEKEN's stepped-up ambition to decarbonise its production by 2030 has been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative with scope 1&2 being compliant with the 1.5°C pathway. The company will continue to work with SBTi on adopting a long term net-zero methodology and aligning its scope 3 targets to 1.5°C on the path to become net zero across its value chain by 2040.

"
'I believe we are currently at a moment where the tide is turning. After decades of unchecked rises in emissions, the world is waking up. HEINEKEN, and others, are making bold, ambitious pledges towards zero carbon. Our commitments are woven into the fabric of our balanced growth strategy, EverGreen. The journey to net zero is going to be challenging. It will require coordinated action. As HEINEKEN, we're determined to live up to our promises and realise our ambitions'
HEINEKEN's CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board, Dolf van den Brink
"

HEINEKEN's actions towards net zero span across the entire value chain, led by the 4 R's: 'reduce, replace, remove and report'. Through these actions, the company focuses on driving a renewable energy step change in its production sites: tripling green electricity from Brazil to Spain to Indonesia and piloting new technologies in renewable thermal energy. The company is expanding its low carbon farming programme from 8 to 15 countries by 2022. It is partnering with logistics, cooling and packaging suppliers on net zero innovations, like the compostable cardboard beer pack topping in the UK, and pioneering sustainable events with the zero waste, Heineken® Greener Bar at the Formula E. HEINEKEN intends to report on its progress on a yearly basis with CDP.

Raising the bar on sustainability and responsibility for 2030


As an important part of the company's EverGreen balanced growth strategy, HEINEKEN is raising the bar, making clear and bold commitments that address major environmental, societal and responsible consumption challenges. Within their recently announced 'Brew a Better World' 2030 sustainability and responsibility ambition, the net zero commitment is a vital area of focus.

HEINEKEN is partnering with academics, suppliers, customers, and the wider industry to tackle climate change together. The company is a member of the "We Mean Business Coalition", "The Race to Zero", "The Climate Pledge" and "RE100," mobilizing peer industries, suppliers and customers.

Press enquiries
Sarah Backhouse / Michael Fuchs
E-mail: pressoffice@heineken.com
Tel: +31-20-5239-355

Investor enquiries
Federico Castillo / Janine Ackermann / Robin Achten
E-mail: investors@heineken.com
Tel: +31-20-5239-590

About HEINEKEN
HEINEKEN is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 300 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. HEINEKEN is committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brew a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. It employs over 80,000 employees and operates breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Heineken N.V. and Heineken Holding N.V. shares trade on the Euronext in Amsterdam. Prices for the ordinary shares may be accessed on Bloomberg under the symbols HEIA NA and HEIO NA and on Reuters under HEIN.AS and HEIO.AS. HEINEKEN has two sponsored level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programmes: Heineken N.V. (OTCQX: HEINY) and Heineken Holding N.V. (OTCQX: HKHHY).

Most recent information is available on HEINEKEN's website. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

Media contacts
Michael Fuchs
Corporate & financial
pressoffice@heineken.com
+31 (0)6 102 806 96
Hannah Nottage
International brands
pressoffice@heineken.com
+31 (0)6 102 806 96
HEINEKEN shares its Net Zero carbon roadmap

