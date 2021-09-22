Heineken N : shares its Net Zero carbon roadmap

Amsterdam, 22 September 2021 | 07:58 Europe/Amsterdam

HEINEKEN shares its Net Zero carbon roadmap

In HEINEKEN's journey towards net zero by 2030, driving a renewable energy step change and focusing on low carbon agriculture, green packaging, logistics and cooling innovations will be pivotal.

As a signatory of the UN 'Business Ambition for 1.5°C' pledge, HEINEKEN today shares its Net Zero Roadmap. By 2030, the brewer is targeting to reduce its scope 1 and 2 emissions by 90% and scope 3 by 21% (vs the 2018 baseline). HEINEKEN strives to reach net zero from barley to bar by 2040. Aligned with keeping global warming below 1.5 °C

Having worked closely with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), HEINEKEN's net zero strategy is in line with the UN's Paris Agreement goals with a clearly defined path to reduce emissions. HEINEKEN's stepped-up ambition to decarbonise its production by 2030 has been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative with scope 1&2 being compliant with the 1.5°C pathway. The company will continue to work with SBTi on adopting a long term net-zero methodology and aligning its scope 3 targets to 1.5°C on the path to become net zero across its value chain by 2040.

" HEINEKEN's CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board, Dolf van den Brink " 'I believe we are currently at a moment where the tide is turning. After decades of unchecked rises in emissions, the world is waking up. HEINEKEN, and others, are making bold, ambitious pledges towards zero carbon. Our commitments are woven into the fabric of our balanced growth strategy, EverGreen. The journey to net zero is going to be challenging. It will require coordinated action. As HEINEKEN, we're determined to live up to our promises and realise our ambitions'

HEINEKEN's actions towards net zero span across the entire value chain, led by the 4 R's: 'reduce, replace, remove and report'. Through these actions, the company focuses on driving a renewable energy step change in its production sites: tripling green electricity from Brazil to Spain to Indonesia and piloting new technologies in renewable thermal energy. The company is expanding its low carbon farming programme from 8 to 15 countries by 2022. It is partnering with logistics, cooling and packaging suppliers on net zero innovations, like the compostable cardboard beer pack topping in the UK, and pioneering sustainable events with the zero waste, Heineken® Greener Bar at the Formula E. HEINEKEN intends to report on its progress on a yearly basis with CDP. Raising the bar on sustainability and responsibility for 2030

As an important part of the company's EverGreen balanced growth strategy, HEINEKEN is raising the bar, making clear and bold commitments that address major environmental, societal and responsible consumption challenges. Within their recently announced 'Brew a Better World' 2030 sustainability and responsibility ambition, the net zero commitment is a vital area of focus. HEINEKEN is partnering with academics, suppliers, customers, and the wider industry to tackle climate change together. The company is a member of the "We Mean Business Coalition", "The Race to Zero", "The Climate Pledge" and "RE100," mobilizing peer industries, suppliers and customers.