  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Heineken N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEIA   NL0000009165

HEINEKEN N.V.

(HEIA)
  Report
Heineken N : stops production and sale of ® beer in Russia

03/09/2022 | 02:11am EST
Amsterdam,
09
March
2022
|
08:00
Europe/Amsterdam
HEINEKEN stops production and sale of Heineken® beer in Russia
HEINEKEN Statement
Media contacts
Michael Fuchs
Corporate & financial
pressoffice@heineken.com
+31 (0)6 102 806 96
Hannah Nottage
International brands
pressoffice@heineken.com
+31 (0)6 102 806 96
Jonathan D. O'Lone
Heineken® brand
pressoffice@heineken.com
+31 (0)6 102 806 96
HEINEKEN stops production and sale of Heineken® beer in Russia

Disclaimer

Heineken NV published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 07:10:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 25 240 M 27 485 M 27 485 M
Net income 2022 2 253 M 2 453 M 2 453 M
Net Debt 2022 12 891 M 14 038 M 14 038 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,3x
Yield 2022 1,99%
Capitalization 45 587 M 49 643 M 49 643 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,32x
EV / Sales 2023 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 81 070
Free-Float 41,2%
Chart HEINEKEN N.V.
Duration : Period :
Heineken N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEINEKEN N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 79,20 €
Average target price 105,99 €
Spread / Average Target 33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rudolf Gijsbert van den Brink Chairman-Executive Board
Harold van den Broek Chief Financial Officer
R. Jean-Marc Sidney Huët Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ronald den Elzen Chief Technology & Digital Officer
V. C. O. B. J. Navarre Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEINEKEN N.V.-19.89%49 643
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV-8.78%105 333
AMBEV S.A.-12.26%41 670
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED12.71%40 843
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-15.14%40 002
CHINA RESOURCES BEER (HOLDINGS) COMPANY LIMITED-7.67%24 464